Gordon Ramsay calls these knives ‘the best in the business’ — and they’re on sale

Using a sharp knife in the kitchen is more important than you may think. In fact, it’s safer to use a sharp knife than a dull one — a sharp knife will slice through anything with ease, while a dull knife may slip off and cause you to cut yourself. Nonetheless, you don’t have to worry about the sharpness of Hexclad’s Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set.

If you’re not familiar with Hexclad, it’s known to be Gordon Ramsay’s favorite cookware brand. In fact, you may have seen it mentioned on Ramsay’s show Next Level Chef on FOX. After using and liking it, he actually became a partner of the brand.

HexClad’s hybrid cookware is a combination of stainless and nonstick, and it’s extremely durable. However, last month HexClad released its Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set, and like its pans, it’s top of the line.

“These knives slice so smoothly, it’s unbelievable,” Gordon Ramsay said in a press release. “Whether prepping vegetables, slicing bread or deveining shrimp, it’s a perfect cut every time. From the professional industry to at-home, I’ve always said good cooking starts with knives. And these are the best in the business.”

According to the product description, each knife is forged with 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel (aka really strong stuff) to create an extremely hard blade and a sharp edge for effortless slicing and dicing. Its blades also feature the Damascus pattern, while its handles are a beautiful rare forest green Pakkawood.

The set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. It also comes with a 9-inch honing rod for keeping your knives sharp for years to come.

Like Ramsay said, it’s a fantastic knife set and you get what you pay for — it regularly retails for $499. However, it’s currently on sale for $100 off. There’s no telling when the deal ends, so if you need a new set of knives and only want the best, you may want to move quickly.

