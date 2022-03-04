Gordon Ramsay calls these knives ‘the best in the business’ — and they’re on sale

Ellie Conley
·2 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Using a sharp knife in the kitchen is more important than you may think. In fact, it’s safer to use a sharp knife than a dull one — a sharp knife will slice through anything with ease, while a dull knife may slip off and cause you to cut yourself. Nonetheless, you don’t have to worry about the sharpness of Hexclad’s Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set.

If you’re not familiar with Hexclad, it’s known to be Gordon Ramsay’s favorite cookware brand. In fact, you may have seen it mentioned on Ramsay’s show Next Level Chef on FOX. After using and liking it, he actually became a partner of the brand.

HexClad’s hybrid cookware is a combination of stainless and nonstick, and it’s extremely durable. However, last month HexClad released its Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set, and like its pans, it’s top of the line.

HexClad Japanese Damascus Knife Set, $399 (Orig. $499)

Credit: HexClad
Credit: HexClad

Buy Now

“These knives slice so smoothly, it’s unbelievable,” Gordon Ramsay said in a press release. “Whether prepping vegetables, slicing bread or deveining shrimp, it’s a perfect cut every time. From the professional industry to at-home, I’ve always said good cooking starts with knives. And these are the best in the business.”

According to the product description, each knife is forged with 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel (aka really strong stuff) to create an extremely hard blade and a sharp edge for effortless slicing and dicing. Its blades also feature the Damascus pattern, while its handles are a beautiful rare forest green Pakkawood.

The set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. It also comes with a 9-inch honing rod for keeping your knives sharp for years to come.

Credit: HexClad
Credit: HexClad

Like Ramsay said, it’s a fantastic knife set and you get what you pay for — it regularly retails for $499. However, it’s currently on sale for $100 off. There’s no telling when the deal ends, so if you need a new set of knives and only want the best, you may want to move quickly.

If you liked this article, check out Tia Mowry’s new cookware and dining collection at Walmart — it’s really pretty.

The post Gordon Ramsay calls these knives ‘the best in the business’ — and they’re on sale appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

TikTokers have discovered a ‘fancy’ Home Depot in midtown Manhattan

Tia Mowry has a new cookware and dining collection at Walmart, and it's really pretty

Nordstrom just added a bunch of newness to its sale section — here are the markdowns you don't want to miss

Is the $2,495 Hydrow rower worth it? One editor, who admittedly 'hates exercising,' put it to the test

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jackets GM strongly denies Patrik Laine trade rumours: 'People make up sh-t'

    Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't want to hear your Patrik Laine trade rumours.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.