Gordon Pinsent, Canadian acting icon, dead at 92

Gorden Pinsent has died, his family said in a statement late Saturday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Canadian acting icon Gorden Pinsent has died, his family said in a statement. He was 92.

"Gordon Pinsent's daughters Leah, and Beverly, and his son Barry, would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side," said a note released late Saturday, written on behalf of Gordon's family by his son-in-law, the actor Peter Keleghan.

"Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath."

