Gordon McQueen, fearsome defender for Leeds United, Manchester United and Scotland – obituary

Gordon McQueen, who has died aged 70, struck fear into the hearts of centre-forwards in the 1970s and 1980s; one of Scotland’s finest ever defenders, he was a dominant presence in Don Revie’s last great Leeds United side before moving across the Pennines to their great rivals, Manchester United.

He did not endear himself to the Leeds faithful, having told Shoot magazine a fortnight previously that he wanted to spend the rest of his career at Elland Road; and on moving to Old Trafford, he declared that “99 per cent of players want to play for Manchester United and the rest are liars.”

Gordon McQueen was born on June 26 1952 at Kilbirnie, a small iron and steel town in North Ayrshire. His father Tom had played professional football on both sides of the border, and although he wanted his son to be a goalkeeper, Gordon preferred the outfield, and signed for St Mirren aged 18.

His reputation soon spread. Liverpool, Celtic and Tottenham were among the big clubs queuing to sign him, but when Leeds United’s scout met him in Glasgow and then gave him £5 for his train fare home, he was swayed towards Elland Road, signing in 1972 for a fee of £30,000.

He made his home debut in a European tie against Rapid Bucharest, and told Don Revie before the game that he wished his parents could be there to see him. “I brought them down yesterday,” Revie replied. “So they will.”

Signed as a replacement for the ageing Jack Charlton, McQueen played only six games in his first year, but he stepped up when Big Jack retired at the end of the season, forming a formidable alliance in central defence with Norman Hunter.

The duo were imperturbable in the 1973-74 season as Leeds racked up an unbeaten run of 29 games on the way to claiming the League title, five points ahead of Liverpool (there were two points for a win at that time). That summer McQueen made his international debut in a World Cup warm-up friendly against Belgium.

The following season – with Revie having departed to take up the England job, replaced by Jimmy Armfield – the McQueen-Hunter partnership formed a mighty barrier once more as Leeds swept past FC Zurich, Ujpest Dosza and Anderlecht in the European Cup to face Barcelona in the semi-finals, Johan Cruyff and Johan Neeskens et al.

In the first leg, at Elland Road, Leeds were 2-1 winners, meaning that a draw in Catalonia would suffice to see McQueen and his comrades into the final. With the match finishing a goal apiece that was achieved, but there was personal disaster for the Scotsman.

A few minutes after the hosts had equalised in the 69th minute, setting up a frantic finale, McQueen and the Barca scorer Manuel Clares tangled. The Spaniard tugged at McQueen’s shirt, and the Scot lashed out and punched his opponent.

He was sent off, ruling him out of the final in Paris, in which Leeds were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich thanks in part to some notoriously dubious refereeing decisions. Afterwards the Leeds fans ran riot in the city, and the club was suspended from European competition.

It would be Leeds’s last cup final of any kind for more than 10 years, and as they slipped into gradual decline, in February 1978 McQueen was transferred to Manchester United for a fee of £500,000.

The following season he scored at Wembley in the FA Cup final against Arsenal, sticking a leg out in the penalty area at 2-0 down in the 86th minute to poke the ball home and spark United’s comeback. Sammy McIlroy equalised two minutes later, only for Alan Sunderland to score an 89th-minute winner.

McQueen had to wait until 1983 for the first knock-out silverware of his career, when United beat Brighton in a replayed FA Cup final; there was another visit to Wembley that season, a defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final.

Two years later, with the Irishman Paul McGrath beginning to establish himself in central defence, McQueen was left out of the side that beat Everton in the FA Cup final, and that summer he retired. He had won 30 caps for Scotland; although he made the squad for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, injury had kept him off the field.

In retirement he managed Airdrieonians back in Scotland for a while and coached at his alma mater, St Mirren. Then when his friend and former Manchester United team-mate Bryan Robson became manager of Middlesbrough, he recruited McQueen as reserve-team coach.

In 2001, when Robson left the club, McQueen also departed, moving on to pundit duties on Sky Sports, though he later did some scouting back at Boro.

While he was working for Sky, a doctor, hearing his croaky voice on the television, got in touch to recommend that he see someone. It proved to be good advice, and McQueen was successfully treated for throat cancer.

He suffered a stroke in 2015, however, and in 2021 his family announced that he had been diagnosed with vascular dementia; they speculated that his years of heading the ball were to blame.

Gordon McQueen is survived by his wife Yvonne and by their two daughters and a son. One of their daughters, Hayley, became a sports presenter for Sky.

Gordon McQueen, born June 26 1952, died June 15 2023

