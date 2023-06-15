Gordon McQueen: Daughter Hayley pays tribute to ‘ultimate entertainer’ after death at 70

Former Manchester United and Scotland defender Gordon McQueen and daughter Hayley (Getty)

Gordon McQueen, the former Manchester United, Leeds United and Scotland defender, has died aged 70 after suffering with dementia.

His daughter, the Sky Sports presenter Hayley McQueen, announced the news on social media. “Beyond heartbroken to announce we have lost our wonderful dad,” she wrote on Instagram.

McQueen was diagnosed with dementia in January 2021, a condition that is prevalent among in the game: according to studies conducted by the Glasgow Brain Injury Research Group, footballers are five times more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“I thought when the day came I’d be prepared & feel a sense of relief that he is no longer trying to battle this awful disease but I just feel numb,” Hayley wrote. “I’m hoping we can now remember him for the man he was & not the man he became this last few years. We thought we were losing him when home palliative care came to look after him back in December, we were distraught but being the big strong man that he is, battled on for many months.

“Whilst it’s been unimaginably sad & at times unbearable for my mum who has cared for him at home we’ve had precious time with him whilst this cruel disease & all that comes with it completely took over, he certainly put up a fight. One comfort was he knew all his friends & family right till the end but to watch someone slowly die I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“I now want to remember my Dad for the man he was, the ultimate entertainer, the life and soul of every occasion, the greatest storyteller who certainly lived life to the full, he made sure everything was one big adventure & full of so much fun for me Anna & Eddie. His career gave me one too & I will be forever grateful for him passing on so much of who is and what he loved. Life really won’t be the same without him but he is now at peace.”

She added: “A big thanks to my employers sky sports who have been incredible throughout this & for all the time off & support they’ve given me this last year or so. #ripdad.”

