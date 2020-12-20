Gordon leads Samford past Kennesaw State 65-63

·1 min read

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) -- Myron Gordon had 17 points as Samford edged past Kennesaw State 65-63 on Saturday.

A.J. Staton-McCray added 14 points and seven rebounds, Logan Dye chipped in 11 points and Jacob Tryon had 10 points for Samford (3-3).

Chris Youngblood had 19 points for the Owls (3-4). Brandon Stroud added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Spencer Rodgers had 10 points.

---

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

