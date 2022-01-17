Gordon Hayward an expendable piece for Charlotte?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Now that the Hornets have begun to emerge as a competitive team in the East with young players like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, Hayward (the former Butler Bulldog) could be an expendable piece to land a needed upgrade at center. Turner would be ideal, provided he’s not seriously injured.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
Final: #Hornets 97, Knicks 87
Miles Bridges 38 pts
Terry Rozier 22 pts
Gordon Hayward 16 pts
Up next: at Boston on Wednesday – 3:13 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward turns around and has a word (or two) with a fan sitting courtside after he buries a 3. #Hornets lead 50-36 and the Knicks call a timeout with 4 minutes left in the half. – 1:59 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Final: Magic 116, #Hornets 106
LaMelo 23 pts, 8 ast, 4 rebs
Miles Bridges 20 pts, 3 rebs
Terry Rozier 19 pts, 8 rebs, 7 ast
Gordon Hayward 18 pts, 3 rebs
Up next: at New York on Monday – 9:25 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: #Hornets 63, Magic 61
Terry Rozier 16 pts, 4 ast, 3 rebs
LaMelo 11 pts, 5 ast, 3 rebs
Gordon Hayward 10 pts, 3 rebs, 2 ast – 8:02 PM