Gordon Brown says China must pay into climate fund for poor countries

Fiona Harvey Environment editor
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

China must pay into a new fund for poor countries stricken by climate-driven disaster on the basis of its high greenhouse gas emissions and large economy, the former UK prime minister Gordon Brown has said.

“America and Europe will have to provide most, but China will have to contribute more too,” he told the Guardian.

Last week, at the Cop27 UN climate summit, rich governments finally agreed to a fund for poor countries suffering the impact of extreme weather, known as “loss and damage”. But there is no agreement yet on how to fill that fund, and it is likely to be the subject of bitter fighting this year.

Brown wrote in Saturday’s Guardian that poor countries must be entitled to payments from the rich based on the latter’s historic greenhouse gas emissions, rather than relying on a “begging bowl”.

“A world addressing an existential challenge should not have to rely on charity,” he writes. “An action plan that requires donors to contribute to climate finance based on their capacity to pay and historic liability for greenhouse gas emissions should be the starting point for the next round of climate finance. Adequately funding our global goals for the first time would be something to really cheer about.”

At Cop27, the status of China – the world’s biggest emitter and responsible for more cumulative emissions than any country apart from the US – came under the spotlight, along with that of other countries classed as developing under the 1992 UN framework convention on climate change (UNFCCC).

Many of those countries now have high greenhouse gas emissions and GDP, but under the still unchanged 1992 definitions, China and similar countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia are regarded as recipients of rather than donors to any fund.

Brown told the Guardian that needed to change too. “The distinction between developed and emerging market countries is breaking down amidst the need for both to fund action to reduce their still-rising emissions, and help low-income countries who are suffering because of them,” he said.

Those payments must be made urgently, as poor countries face “dramatically escalating” impacts from extreme weather, and must be reached through a “burden-sharing formula” that would include formerly developing countries such as China as donors, according to Brown.

Without clear agreement on where the cash for a loss and damage fund comes from, Brown warned, “eulogies of praise [for the outcome of Cop27] will soon turn into allegations of betrayal. The president of next year’s Cop28 will have to answer for yet another fund without funders.”

Poor countries must also be granted relief from their debts as a matter of urgency, Brown added. “[Rich countries and creditors] should cancel the unpayable debt of low-income countries in return for those countries taking action on climate, and should agree that debt repayments can be varied in the event of climate disasters,” he writes.

The World Bank must also undergo fundamental reform, to refocus its lending on the climate, he added. “Climate finance is needed urgently. It should be kick-started immediately by transforming the World Bank into a global public goods bank,” he writes.

Brown’s work in the past decade on development for the poor world has won international plaudits, and this robust intervention into the climate finance debate will be controversial to many. At Cop27, fights raged for two weeks over how the rich nations should pay towards the rescue and reconstruction of poor areas, known as “loss and damage”.

It was only in the closing hours that the US, EU and UK, and other developed country governments, agreed to the setting up of a loss and damage fund, for the first time in 30 years of climate talks, but there is still no agreement on how the fund will be filled, and by which countries.

At Cop27, China made it clear to the Guardian that it already helped vulnerable countries on a voluntary basis, and saw no need for change. “We strongly support the concerns from developing countries, especially the most vulnerable countries, for addressing loss and damage because China is also a developing country and we also suffered a lot from extreme weather events,” Xie Zhenhua, China’s top climate official, told the Guardian, speaking through a translator. “It is not the obligation of China to provide financial support under the UNFCCC.”

The amounts needed for tackling the climate crisis in the next decade will run to trillions. Research by the climate economist Lord Stern and his colleague Vera Songwe of the London School of Economics, published during Cop27, found that about £2tn a year would be needed by 2030 to shift the economies of developing countries (excluding China) to a low-carbon footing, to help them adapt to the impacts of extreme weather and to cover the damage they suffer.

While these sums sound large, they are “not scary”, according to Stern, as much of the money will come from the countries themselves, and some from private sources, and the total amounts to only about 5% more than would be invested in any case in a high-carbon economy over the same period.

Latest Stories

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Suns have won three straight games and four of five. The Suns led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter. They pushed it to 94-85 by midway through the fourth, but the feisty Pistons scored the next eight points. Ayton's putback slam on Booker's missed layup gave

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous