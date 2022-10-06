Gordon Brothers & TAGeX Brands Form Strategic Alliance to Support Food Service Industry

Boston, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, and TAGeX Brands, one of the nation’s largest liquidation resources for restaurants, food service operators, supermarkets and convenience stores, have formed a strategic alliance to provide comprehensive real estate and equipment services to support the food service industry, including the purchase of surplus equipment and real estate.

Together, Gordon Brothers and TAGeX Brands bring decades of real estate and equipment disposition experience to help clients and partners find new property locations; negotiate, restructure and terminate leases; and acquire, source, purchase and redeploy equipment and inventory.

“Gordon Brothers and TAGeX Brands share a commitment to putting assets to their highest and best use for our clients,” said Tom Pedulla, President, Real Estate at Gordon Brothers. “Our strategic alliance optimizes real estate; maximizes excess equipment and inventory asset values; and repurposes machinery and equipment while promoting sustainability within the industry.”

“Our alliance with Gordon Brothers allows us to address surplus equipment and inventory quickly so we can increase liquidity and deliver rapid guaranteed outcomes for our clients and partners,” said Neal Sherman, Founder and CEO at TAGeX Brands. “We look forward to continuing to work together to solve the unique challenges facing today’s food service industry.”

Gordon Brothers invests in compelling value-add opportunities, including distressed, transitional and excess corporate real estate. The firm offers various equity strategies, including asset acquisitions, joint venture equity investments and sale leasebacks. Gordon Brothers offers various debt strategies to owners as well, including senior loans, bridge loans and secondary financing.

In addition to its real estate investment platform, Gordon Brothers offers a variety of real estate services such as lease restructuring and termination, lease renewals, site selection, in-house real estate department augmentation, portfolio reviews and the sale of real estate.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About TAGeX Brands

For over 30 years since its founding, TAGeX Brands has provided liquidation and consultation services to thousands of independent, multichain and corporate partners. Through its exclusive offerings, TAGeX has successfully grown to become a North American operation with multiple distribution warehouses, outlets, and a variety of consumer touchpoints through its digital sites and applications. As a national resource for restaurants, supermarkets, food service operators, real estate firms and financial institutions, TAGeX provides facility closure, equipment redeployment and liquidation services selling surplus new and used furniture, fixtures, equipment, smallwares, inventory and supplies. Its eight marketplaces have most recently hit record subscriptions for surplus sales and achieved over one million views per day across their multiple platform offerings. Headquartered in a 1,000 acre former Army base in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, and with facilities around the country, TAGeX is a pioneer in sustainability and the reuse of equipment in the food service industry.

CONTACT: Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com



