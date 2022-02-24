Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

Goran Dragic said he feels no ill will towards the Raptors for how things played out this season. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

Speaking to the media as the newest member of the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Dragic addressed questions about his stint with the Raptors this season.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along in Toronto,” the Slovenian guard said. “They said they want to go young, and that they didn’t see me as part of that team.”

"Unfortunately, we couldn't get along in Toronto."



Goran Dragic elaborates on his brief tenure with the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/qKx2AZpPhr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2022

The 14-year veteran was acquired by the Raptors in the sign-and-trade deal that saw Kyle Lowry shipped to the Miami Heat last August.

Dragic only appeared in five games for Nick Nurse’s squad before stepping away from the team for personal reasons. In 90 minutes played, he averaged eight points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range.

Toronto traded the 35-year-old to the San Antonio Spurs prior to the NBA trade deadline for a package including veteran forward Thaddeus Young.

“We talked and they told me, ‘Look, we’re going to trade you and do what’s best for your career,'" Dragic said. “We kind of agreed that I go home to be with my family until everything is resolved, and it did.”

Dragic and the Spurs reached a buyout agreement shortly after the trade, making the one-time all-star a highly sought after pickup off the buyout market. On Feb. 21, Dragic signed with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season.

Despite the unusual situation he found himself in as a member of the Raptors, Dragic carries no ill will towards the front office and the organization.

“I don’t have any hard feelings towards them,” he said. “Bobby [Webster] and Masai [Ujiri] were really correct towards me and I wish them all the best.”

Story continues

While there may be no bad blood between the two parties, Dragic seems excited to face his former Raptors teammates when they play each other on back-to-back nights on Feb. 28 and March 1.

“We’re going to play against them twice in the next week, so it’s going to be interesting.”

More from Yahoo Sports