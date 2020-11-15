Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath launches 'recycled incense sticks'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the launch of 'recycled incense sticks' in Gorakhpur. (Photo ANI)

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): To promote environment-friendly products in the market, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'recycled incense sticks' at an ashram of Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur, on Sunday.

The 'recycled incense sticks', named 'Aashirwaad', are made from flowers which devotees offer at the temple.

The Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, a research institute of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has provided technical support in making these incense sticks. (ANI)