GOP removes Rep. Omar from Foreign Relations Committee, citing her comments on Israel

Rachel Looker and Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·7 min read

WASHINGTON – The Republican-led House Thursday voted along party lines to remove Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Relations Committee over previous comments she made about Israel that members of both parties viewed as antisemitic.

Omar said on the House floor Thursday that the vote to remove her is about more than silencing her voice.

"This debate today is about who gets to be an American," she said. "I am an American. An American who was sent here by her constituents to represent them in Congress."

"Is anyone surprised that I am being targeted? Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy?" she said on the House floor prior to the vote.

Biden promised to address hate crime reporting: 20 months later, here's what's been done.

The resolution passed 218-211 with one GOP member – David Joyce of Ohio – voting present.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., had opposed ousting Omar in the leadup to vote, but told reporters Thursday she switched her position after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed future removals would first run through through the Ethics Committee, NPR reported.

Republican leaders have threatened to take action against Omar over a number of controversial statements she's made since she came to Capitol Hill in 2019.

But the GOP calls got louder last year when the Democrat-led House stripped Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., of committee assignments for menacing social media posts. Both GOP lawmakers have been reinstated to committees this Congress.

Born in Somalia, Omar fled the country's civil war when she was eight. The family spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before arriving in the United States, according to her congressional biography. In 1997, she moved to Minneapolis with her family, living in the city that she now represents in Congress.

A prominent progressive in Congress, Omar, who is Muslim, has been a fierce critic of Israel's treatment of Palestinians and routinely questions U.S. aid to the Middle East ally.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed the move to block Omar from serving on the committee, calling the congresswoman a “highly respected member of Congress” who has apologized for her past comments.

“It’s a political stunt,” Jean-Pierre. “Much like House Republicans' unjust removal of other leading Democrats from key committees in recent weeks. And it is a disservice to the American people."

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., (C), joined by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speak at a press conference on committee assignments for the 118th U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., (C), joined by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speak at a press conference on committee assignments for the 118th U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.

What has Omar said about Israel?

Omar faced criticism in 2019 from both sides of the aisle for comments she made during a town hall and for controversial Twitter replies.

During the town hall event, Omar suggested Israel demands "allegiance" from American lawmakers, adding that "a lot of our Jewish colleagues, a lot of our constituents, a lot of our allies, (think) that everything we say about Israel (is) anti-Semitic because we are Muslim."

Critics condemned Omar's comments. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said in a statement that "the charge of dual loyalty not only raises the ominous specter of classic anti-Semitism, but it is also deeply insulting to the millions upon millions of patriotic Americans, Jewish and non-Jewish, who stand by our democratic ally, Israel."

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

More: Trump says Rep. Ilhan Omar should be 'ashamed' over 'anti-Semitic' tweet condemned by Dem leaders

Omar also faced backlash when she responded to a Tweet from journalist Glenn Greenwald who shared an article about then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy considering "action" against Omar aTlaib, for their criticisms of Israel.

"It's stunning how much time US political leaders spend defending a foreign nation even if it means attacking free speech rights of Americans," Greenwald tweeted.

"It's all about the Benjamins baby," Omar replied on Twitter, referencing $100 bills.

Then, a columnist replied that she "would love to know who @IlhanMN thinks is paying American politicians to be pro-Israel, though I think I can guess."

"AIPAC!" Omar tweeted in response, referencing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., pauses during a break in the taping of an interview for the Hannity show with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 10, 2023, in Washington.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., pauses during a break in the taping of an interview for the Hannity show with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 10, 2023, in Washington.

Omar apologized for the posts the next day and deleted the tweets, but the Twitter reply sparked outrage even among Democratic leadership.

The congresswoman also was admonished in 2021 for a tweet in which she demanded accountability and justice for "unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban."

"Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided," Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider and 11 other Democrats wrote in a joint statement in response to her tweet.

Her comment in 2019 that "some people did something" in describing the Sept. 11 attacks drew harsh rebuke from Republicans as well as family members of those killed in the terrorist attack. She said her comments were taken out of context, noting that Muslims across the nation became immediate targets.

"What I was speaking to was the fact that as a Muslim, not only was I suffering as an American who was attacked on that day, but the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were now treating me a suspect," she told Face the Nation later that year. "To some people, it’s easy for them to not think of me as an American, as someone who would not have the same feelings as they did as we were being attacked on American soil."

More: Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to House committee chair's charge of 'vile, anti-Semitic slur'

Move to oust Omar follows McCarthy decision to block Democrats Swalwell, Schiff from Intelligence panel

Last month, McCarthy decided to block California Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee as political payback for Democrats removing Greene and Gosar's committee seats.

McCarthy accused Schiff of lying to the public during the Jan. 6 hearings to investigate the attack on the Capitol and said Swalwell would be unable to obtain a security clearance in the private sector.

As he campaigned to help Republicans take back the House last year, McCarthy vowed to strip Omar of her Foreign Relations seat if he was elected speaker. In an interview last year with the conservative media site Breitbart, McCarthy said removing Omar was due in part to Democrats using a "new standard" in removing Greene and Gosar.

WASHINGTON, DC - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes a photo with U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca. after being elected Speaker of the House in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes a photo with U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca. after being elected Speaker of the House in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I just think being on Foreign Affairs, the rest of the world looks at that," McCarthy told POLITICO. "It's not if, it'll be when she makes another statement like that."

The vote to oust Omar from Foreign Relations, a committee which she has served on since 2019, follows Democrats reappointing her to serve on the committee last week. The resolution to oust her only needs a simple majority to pass but no Democrat is expected to support it and it's not clear McCarthy has all the Republican votes he needs.

"McCarthy's effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred – including threatening to strip me from my committee – does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with," Omar said in a statement.

J Street, a left-of-center Jewish lobby focused on U.S.-Israeli relations, urged McCarthy not to go ahead with Omar's ouster.

"We may not agree with some of Congresswoman Omar’s opinions, but we categorically reject the suggestion that any of her policy positions or statements merit disqualification from her role on the committee," the group said in a December statement.

The 'squad' and other broadsides leveled at Omar

Omar also has been on the receiving end of insults and slurs.

Former President Donald Trump derisively referred to Omar, Tlaib,  Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., as 'The Squad,' at one point telling the female lawmakers of color they should "go back" to other countries.

In November 2021, Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren  Boebert made Islamophobic comments about Omar during a campaign event. The congresswoman called the Minnesota lawmaker "Jihad squad" and insinuated she was a terrorist in a video posted to Twitter by extremist watchdog PatriotTakes.

'Squad' congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.
'Squad' congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.

In the video, Boebert claimed a Capitol police officer ran toward a closing elevator door with Boebert, a staffer and Omar inside.

"I look to my left, and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I said 'Well, she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine,'" Boebert said.

The congresswoman then allegedly turned to Omar and said, "The Jihad squad decided to show up for work today."

Omar claimed the incident never took place and never received an apology from Boebert.

More: 'The Squad': These are the four congresswomen Trump told to 'go back' to other countries

Contributing: Joseph Garrison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. Ilhan Omar taken off Foreign Relations in House vote Thursday

Latest Stories

  • AOC decries vote to remove Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee

    Moments before House Republicans voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over what a resolution said was a series of anti-Semitic remarks, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., delivered a fiery speech in support of her colleague.

  • New Jersey officials are 'shocked' by 'horrifying' fatal shooting of local GOP councilwoman

    30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour was a Republican councilwoman serving on the Borough's council and as the public safety liaison at the time of her death.

  • AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning anti-Semitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment

    "This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.

  • House Republicans vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs Committee

    House Republicans on Thursday voted to kick Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar off the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The vote on the resolution was 218-211 -- with one Republican -- Rep. David Joyce of Ohio -- voting "present." Omar defended herself in an impassioned floor speech Thursday immediately ahead of the vote, displaying a photo of her younger self on a poster board beside her.

  • Hunter Biden lawyers urge probes of Trump allies, demand Tucker Carlson retract reporting

    Hunter Biden's attorneys' want investigations into Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani. They also demanded Tucker Carlson retract reporting.

  • UFC champ Aljamain Sterling: ‘After I finish Henry Cejudo, I don’t think bantamweight has anything left for me’

    It sounds like UFC champ Aljamain Sterling could be done at bantamweight once he fights Henry Cejudo.

  • Report: FBI investigating Santos fundraiser for sick dog

    NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating a military veteran's claim that U.S. Rep. George Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for his pet dog several years ago, then never turned over the money for the animal's care, according to a published report. U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff told Politico on Wednesday that two FBI agents contacted him after he went public last month with his story about his experiences with Santos in 2016. Osthoff told the news site he gave the agen

  • AOC Defends Rep. Ilhan Omar As House Republicans Kick Her Off Committee

    The New York Democrat said that the GOP's decision to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee is "about targeting women of color."

  • US and China Talk About Better Ties But Things Have Only Become Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- The US keeps saying it wants to set a “floor” under the relationship with China. Its recent moves against Beijing and new pressure from Congress make achieving that look increasingly unlikely.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $11

  • Warehouse full of tanks stirs debate in Belgium

    STORY: In a warehouse in Belgium sits rows and rows of Leopard tanks.Not the Leopard 2 model donated by Western governments to Ukraine. This is an older model, the Leopard 1.Freddy Versluys wants to sell them, but does not like to be called an arms dealer. He's adamant, stressing to Reuters that he is the CEO of two defense companies that deal in a broad range of activities, such as making sensors for spacecraft.But buying and selling weapons is part of his business too."We bought this approximately eight years ago in the market. They are available (for sale) over here, but we cannot use them as is, of course. We need a full retrofit, we have to look at the fire control system. So we really have to make them, bring them back to track before we can use them in any kind of battlefield."It's these tanks that have brought him into the spotlight as he has engaged in a public battle with the Belgian government over the possibility of sending them to Ukraine.While Ukraine's allies have pledged to send tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion, Belgium has not joined that group, for one reason above all: it doesn’t have any tanks left.It sold the last 50 it had to Versluys’s company more than five years ago.And Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder is reluctant to buy them back."These (Belgian) tanks were sold for a price of 10,000 to 15,000 euros (each) as they were not longer working. Nothing prevents us from buying them back, but they are not operational. And we're not going to buy them back at unreasonable prices either, and at the moment there are Belgian companies that make a margin that is unreasonable."If Belgium does not buy back the tanks, Versluys says another country could purchase them for Kyiv. Versluys said he had held discussions with several European governments about that option."There are governments which we have, let's say, currently in discussion. I just got recently a call from the Ukraine government. Yeah, yeah, so there's a lot of interest. But that's because the German government gave export licences and until today that was not the case. But there's also the UK government we're talking to, the Swedish government, so there's a lot of governments interested. But we'll have to see what happens."

  • Matt Gaetz's Pledge Of Allegiance Proposal Gets A Reality Check From House Democrats

    Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) spoke out against insurrection supporters during a long and chaotic debate in the House Judiciary Committee.

  • Trump Raises Under $10 Million, Ensuring GOP Race Is Wide Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump raised less than $10 million after he announced his third White House campaign, a disappointing haul for the former president already facing an uphill battle in his comeback.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,0008,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bl

  • Ukraine war: Kyiv summit with EU will bring the two sides closer, but fast-track membership is unlikely

    Ukraine’s summit with EU will be all about avoiding mixed messages on both sides.

  • Hillary Clinton Mockingly Reveals What Trump Was Doing In Infamous Debate Moment

    The debate might've been even weirder than we thought.

  • Boris Johnson Reveals What ‘Horrified’ Him After Meeting Republicans In DC

    The former British prime minister said it seems like Republicans are "frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson."

  • Russian army officer defects, describes widespread torture including threats to castrate a Ukrainian and send his wife the video

    Konstantin Yefremov denounced Russia's use of torture in Ukraine, becoming the latest in a string of risky defections from Russia's forces.

  • Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event

    "The Daily Show" correspondent found some truly wild beliefs among the ex-president's supporters.

  • Putin says military must stop Ukrainian shelling of Russian regions

    Putin was addressing a government meeting about restoring destroyed housing and infrastructure in regions of southwest Russia that border Ukraine. Ukraine does not claim responsibility for strikes inside Russian territory but has described them as "karma" for Moscow's invasion, which has razed Ukrainian cities and systematically targeted the country's energy infrastructure, leaving people frequently without power and water in the depths of winter.

  • Former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen steps down as MP

    Member of Parliament and former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen has resigned her seat in the House of Commons. Bergen, 58, has represented the Manitoba riding of Portage—Lisgar since 2008. She served as interim leader of the Conservatives and leader of the Opposition from February to September 2022. Prior to that, she served as deputy leader of the Conservatives. In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday, Bergen said she has submitted a letter of resignation, "ending an incredible and ve

  • Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

    The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses. The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), will allow Ukraine's military to hit targets at twice the distance reachable by the rockets it now fires from the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).