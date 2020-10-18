GOP senators try to further distance themselves from Trump, but it may be too late to save their majority

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to drift away from President Donald Trump in the final weeks of the 2020 election even as the pair barrel toward filling a third U.S. Supreme Court seat.

McConnell speculated last week about the time period after Judge Amy Coney Barrett's expected confirmation later this month when the GOP might face 2021 fight against possible Democratic efforts to "pack the court" with more justices should former Vice President Joe Biden win the White House.

"Believe me, they'll do it if they can," McConnell told reporters when voting early in Kentucky on Thursday. "If I'm the majority leader, it will not come up."

The comment underscored how he views the Republican-controlled Senate as a last line of defense, according to those within his advisory orbit. At the time same, however, a Biden presidency represents a chance at a final and larger legacy that could spawn major bipartisan deals.

More: Democrats are trying to flip the Senate in 2020: These are the seats considered up for grabs on Election Day

"It's not like Biden can't do business with a Republican Senate," a GOP strategist who is working closely with McConnell in 2020, told USA Today. "In fact there's a track record of him being able to do that with McConnell."

Of course, that's if Republicans, who hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate, can hold onto the chamber.

Recent polls and independent analyses show Democrats with a better than 50-50 chance of flipping the necessary number of seats (three if Biden wins, four if Trump does) to retake the upper chamber.

Jessica Taylor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report said Democrats are "the clear favorite" to win back the Senate. And a GOP strategist who focuses on congressional races called the political environment "very difficult ... across the map" for Republicans due to years of Trump's tweets, his behavior and, more recently, his widely panned debate performance late last month.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C. More

McConnell is adept at giving subtle signals as much as following the political winds, and lately that has meant showing that he isn't joined at the hip to the president, such as when he called out the White House for its lax COVID-19 restrictions.

During the lone debate against Amy McGrath, his 2020 Democratic challenger, McConnell at several times shouted out Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has a tense relationship with Trump and his base.

Spokesman David Popp said in an email Thursday political observers shouldn't read much into those comments, but others close to McConnell say he is aware of a 2020 electoral canyon for Republicans.

"A lot of our people who are suburban Republican voters aren't huge Trump fans and they aren't turned off by Biden in the way they may have been by Hillary Clinton," the McConnell source said. "Remember, the economy benefits from stability in Washington so they're making a vote for stability in this country. But also they don't want to trade four years of Trump craziness for four years of socialist craziness."

Escaping the president's shadow

With Election Day less than three weeks away, McConnell and other Senate Republicans have taken more deliberate steps to distance themselves from Trump.

The majority leader said recently he hadn't been to the White House for weeks because of lax coronavirus protocols, a revelation that seemed to undercut the president's message that he deserves "an A-plus" for his handling of the pandemic.

It's a balancing act for Republican Senate candidates running for re-election in battleground states who need the GOP base to win as well as a significant share of independents who may be turned off by Trump's rhetoric, behavior and policies.