GOP senators tip-toe around Trump as the party faces growing political dangers ahead of Nov. 3

Senate Republicans are on the defensive as President Donald Trump's political woes, the coronavirus pandemic and economic turmoil put them at risk of losing their majority in the Nov. 3 election.

That presents them with a crucial strategy decision: Do they inch away from Trump and risk alienating his fervent supporters at the core of the party? Or do they maintain a united front that could make it harder for them to win over more moderate voters who are souring on the president?

Seven months ago, congressional Republicans gave Trump a bulwark of support during his impeachment trial, with all but one of them — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah — voting to acquit.

More recently, GOP senators have shown some willingness to push back on the president but they are doing so selectively – on issues such as mask wearing and the trustworthiness of mail-in voting – and most of them studiously avoid direct criticism that could trigger his wrath.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, has contradicted the president's claim that mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud. Thune said the practice has been "used in a lot of places for a long time" and is secure.

Thune and John Cornyn, a Texas Republican running for reelection, were among several lawmakers who expressed wariness this week about Trump's idea of holding his formal GOP nomination speech at the White House – a break from decades of holding such events off the premises.

Yet Republicans are keenly aware that Trump's loyal political base is essential to retaining their 53-47 majority in the Senate. Turning against the president in swing states such as Colorado, Maine, North Carolina or Arizona is foolish, GOP strategists said.

"If they do that, it will be suicide for the Republicans," said John Feehery, a former top congressional aide. "If you are seen as turning your back on the president, a Trump voter will turn their back on you and you will lose the election."

Struggles in the suburbs

On the other hand, there has been anxiety within the GOP lately as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has strengthened his standing with coveted suburban voters.

"I think the president’s combative style has appealed more to rural and exurban voters who are suspicious of the establishment," David Kochel, a former chief strategist for Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign, told USA Today.

"He has more support among non-college voters than past GOP candidates, but there is no question he has had a more difficult time with college-educated suburban voters, as evidenced by the midterm elections."

Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is a dominant theme in an election year when he and Republicans had hoped to run on the message of a strong economy. Instead, job losses and business closures caused by the pandemic have stolen away the president's most effective reelection argument to upscale voters, Kochel said.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as (L-R) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) listen at the U.S. Capitol. More

This summer's resurgence in COVID-19 cases has given some GOP senators another reason to keep their distance.

In late May, Trump mocked Biden for wearing a protective mask and chided a reporter who wore one to a Rose Garden news conference, suggesting the journalist was doing so "to be politically correct." The president rarely wears a face covering in public. While some Republican lawmakers also forgo masks, many others do the opposite and urge their constituents to follow federal health guidelines.

In June, when the White House decided to pull back on federally supported testing sites, some Republican senators up for reelection questioned the logic.

