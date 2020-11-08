GOP Senator Says It's Time For Trump's Lawyers To 'Present The Facts'

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Sunday said he doesn’t expect any election-altering changes in the days ahead but the country should still refrain from celebrating a presidential win by former Vice President Joe Biden until President Donald Trump submits his alleged proof that he won.

“It’s time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts and then it’s time for those facts to speak for themselves,” he told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

Trump, who remains 56 electoral votes short of the 270 needed to win the presidency based on media projections, has repeatedly claimed he won the election and has accused the Democratic Party of “wrongdoing.” He has insisted that there are “valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

.@GStephanopoulos: “Joe Biden has won this election. Why can’t you acknowledge it?”



Blunt, the chair of Congress’ inauguration committee, said he wants to wait until after the election’s results are officially certified before making any declaration. He reasoned that it will be “much easier” for everyone to come together on the election’s results if “everybody feels like we went through a process and everybody was heard. Every legal vote was counted, every illegal vote was challenged and not counted. I think that happens pretty quickly.”

Elections are certified after every vote is counted and outstanding legal issues are resolved. Each state has its own deadline for certifying its results, with most having to be done by the end of November.

Blunt acknowledged that this process likely won’t make any meaningful difference, but stressed that it should still be done before a winner is...Continue reading on HuffPost