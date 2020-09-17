Twitter Users Dunk On GOP Senator’s ‘Shameful’ Defense Of Donald Trump

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) declared Donald Trump to be “the most transparent president in history” ― and was immediately taken to task on Twitter.

“I don’t think anything he says to any reporter, or reported in any book, really comes across as a surprise to anybody, because he’s already said it publicly,” Johnson said on Greta Van Susteren‘s “Full Court Press” show in a clip that the Republican lawmaker shared on social media Wednesday.

Johnson was responding to the damning revelations about the president in books such as Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s “Rage,” which details how Trump knew about the threat of the coronavirus as early as February but decided for months to mislead the American public by downplaying its dangers.

Check out the video here:

.@realDonaldTrump is the most transparent president in history. pic.twitter.com/NSRohCgh4K — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 15, 2020

Critics on Twitter explained why Johnson should not describe Trump as “transparent” by listing just some of the president’s opaque scandals ― from his continued mission to keep his personal finances out of public view and his efforts to thwart the congressional investigation into his Ukraine misconduct.

Wow Ron you have gone full blown loony. Where are his tax returns? His Walter Reed visit? Did he sit with Mueller? Those phone calls with Putin? I could go on and on — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) September 15, 2020

Back to reality, Donald Trump is still refusing to disclose his:

* Tax returns and financial records.

* His high school and college degrees.

* His medical records.

* His DNA.

* Phone transcripts of his phone calls with Putin.#TrumpHidTheTruth — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) September 15, 2020

Trump's tax returns and White House visitor logs could not be reached for comment. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) September 15, 2020

Yes! in the same way Saran Wrap is the most opaque food wrap in history https://t.co/19dAlOYCfW — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) September 15, 2020

Transparently corrupt, yes. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 15, 2020

This is actually kind of true, which makes the senator's support for Trump all the more shameful https://t.co/QHM2dbEKZu — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 16, 2020

Is this The Onion? White House visitor logs? His tax returns? Should I go on? https://t.co/m5w8ImtAmO — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 15, 2020

How does anyone make such claims with a straight face? https://t.co/ztCQpRNSXz — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) September 16, 2020

Reminder: Donald Trump has refused to release his tax returns https://t.co/UVoyTECYe3 — The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) September 15, 2020

Sir, if you need to be rescued, blink twice. https://t.co/XIqbIRtMmp — Jesse Wegman (@jessewegman) September 15, 2020

he's not but thanks for reminding us that you're not a serious person https://t.co/JF2FfTain8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020

