GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Schooled After Botching Basic U.S. History

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tried to cite the U.S. Constitution on Twitter on Wednesday.

It didn’t go well.

Blackburn wrote:

Just one problem: The iconic line appears nowhere in the U.S. Constitution. As most students learn in 5th grade, it’s in the Declaration of Independence.

Blackburn has something of a history of Constitutional screwups. Last year, she vowed: “We will never rewrite the Constitution of the United States,” seemingly ignoring the 27 times it’s been amended. Blackburn even cosponsored resolutions in support of three potential amendments.

Her latest tweet caused the Declaration of Independence to trend on Twitter as her critics took her to school for botching basic American history:

Shamefully, this US Senator doesn’t know her American history…The DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE “declares” our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness…NOT the Constitution. https://t.co/EuVAfy6JnN — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 24, 2022

Marsha. Marsha. Marsha.



That’s the Declaration of Independence NOT the Constitution. https://t.co/OgzXOUbhzC — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 24, 2022

She’s confusing the Constitution with the Declaration of Independence. Neither document *grants* these rights. And what’s the deal anyway with Republicans insisting our rights come from government? The Declaration specifically rejects this notion. https://t.co/Vrojsuk8CA — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 24, 2022

Someone who doesn't know the difference between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence shouldn't be involved in making laws. — Julian Clark (@ThirdJulianC) March 24, 2022

Marsha Blackburn: “The Constitution grants us life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness not abortions”



JFC she confused the Declaration of Independence w/ the Constitution



This is the idiot trying to take away our birth control. The fool trying to force religion down our throats — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 24, 2022

1. That's from the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution, Einstein.

2. You're on the Judiciary Committee. You should know this.

3. You violated your oath to the Constitution when you voted against impeachment, but at least read the document. pic.twitter.com/uoDkasCZYt — Dean Gloster (@deangloster) March 24, 2022

The woman who didn’t know that the Constitution had been Amended 27 times now admits she doesn’t know the difference between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, which is not a legal document. The @GOP is embarrassingly unfit to serve in Congress. pic.twitter.com/SO939bW463 — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) March 24, 2022

Tell me you don’t know the difference between the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution https://t.co/fEu1dQGA1y — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) March 24, 2022

US Republican senator who really loves the Constitution and the USA has no idea that she’s actually quoting the Declaration of Independence. https://t.co/kmIIdKqdYo — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) March 24, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.