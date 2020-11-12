GOP Sen. Lankford: ‘I will step in’ if Biden doesn’t start receiving intel briefings

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans broke with the Trump administration Thursday to argue that President-elect Joe Biden should get access to high-level classified intelligence briefings, even though the president continues to contest the election results.

Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, said he will intervene on Friday if the Trump administration doesn’t start allowing Biden to receive what's known as the president's daily brief, a summary of the most urgent and credible national security threats.

Incoming presidents typically have access to those assessments during the transition, so they can be prepared to deal with any national security threats on day one.

"This needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task," Lankford told Tulsa radio station KRMG-AM on Wednesday.

“If that’s not occurring by Friday, I will step in,” said Lankford, who sits on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

A bevy of other Republican senators, including Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; John Cornyn, R-Texas; and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; agreed.

"If in fact he does win in the end, I think they need to be able to hit the ground running," said Cornyn, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee. "I just don’t know any justification for withholding the briefing."

Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, told reporters that he would have "no problem" with Biden receiving the briefings.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the Trump administration "is following all statutory requirements." He declined to elaborate.

The GOP shift comes amid a broader, behind-the-scenes tussle between the president and Senate Republicans over the fate of CIA director Gina Haspel. Trump's allies are reportedly pushing for Haspel's ouster, while Senate Republicans have come to her defense.

Trump has long distrusted and derided the intelligence community. On Tuesday, Arthur Schwartz, a New York public relations consultant who is close to Donald Trump Jr., accused Haspel of undermining the president, though he did not specify how.

"Why the hell are Republican senators trying to manipulate @realDonaldTrump into keeping Gina Haspel, who undermines Trump and subverts his agenda at every turn?" Schwartz tweeted.

He singled out three high-ranking GOP senators – Cornyn, Marco Rubio of Florida, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky – and said they were "getting played by a master case officer."

Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with the Democrats, said the Haspel fight appears to be related to a push by Trump and his allies to declassify intelligence they believe would undercut the conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to boost Trump's campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Haspel is resisting that for fear it would expose vital U.S. intelligence secrets.

"The president wants to release information that would compromise sources and methods" to serve his own political interests, said King, who sits on the intelligence panel.

"This is serious business on two levels. It could very easily compromise our ability to obtain information and intelligence, which is critical. And it could endanger people's lives."

McConnell met with Haspel in his Capitol Hill office on Tuesday, an unusual private session that drew the attention of reporters. They both declined to say what the meeting was about, but McConnell is a strong backer of Haspel and may have been signaling his opposition to her ouster.

Cornyn, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, took a more public stance.

"Intelligence should not be partisan. Not about manipulation, it is about preserving impartial, nonpartisan information necessary to inform policy makers" and so they can protect the U.S., Cornyn posted in response to Schwartz's tweet.

Cornyn's remark prompted a fierce response from Trump Jr. He suggested Cornyn and the other GOP senators were "taking a trained liar's word" on the dust-up instead of consulting with others in the White House, such as Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows or national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

