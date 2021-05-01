GOP seeks to convince vaccine skeptics within its own ranks

The Canadian Press

The latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night. (all times EDT): ___ 11:55 p.m. The Denver Broncos wrapped up the second day of the NFL draft by using a compensatory pick to take Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning with the 105th overall pick. It was a big day for the Buckeyes in a draft held in Cleveland. Ohio State had five players selected in the second and third rounds for a total of six through three rounds. That was still not enough to catch Alabama for the most players selected. The Tide had eight of the first 38 players taken, but did not add another after that. There were 16 cornerbacks taken, most of any position, and 15 receivers, tops on offence. The Jaguars will kick off the final day of the draft with the first pick of the fourth round, No. 106 overall, starting 12 p.m. on Saturday. ___ 11:23 p.m. The New England Patriots used the compensatory pick it received for losing Tom Brady as a free agent to Tampa Bay as it selected Oklahoma edge rusher Ronnie Perkins with the 96th overall pick. The pick before, the Buccaneers finished the non-compensatory Day 2 picks by taking Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, who was the third member of the Irish offensive line taken in the second and third rounds. ___ 10:53 p.m. Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis was picked in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings with the 86th pick, Davis is the grandson of Hall of Famer Willie Davis. The elder Davis was a defensive end for coach Vince Lombardi’s dynasty in the 1960s. He played on two Super Bowl champions. Two picks later, Ohio State teammate Trey Sermon, a running back, was picked by San Francisco at No. 88. The 49ers traded up to get the fourth Buckeyes player taken during Day 2. Center Josh Myers went to Green Bay at No. 62 and linebacker Pete Werner was selected by New Orleans at No. 60. With Justin Fields going in the first round to Chicago, Ohio State has had at least five players selected in the past eight drafts. ___ 10:30 p.m. The Las Vegas Raiders had two straight picks in the middle of the third round and they went defence with both. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce of Buffalo went with the 79th pick and safety Divine Deablo was taken at No. 80. The 226-pound Deablo was announced as a linebacker and was used in hybrid role by the Hokies. Koonce is the highest drafted player out of Buffalo other than Khalil Mack, who went in the first round, fifth overall, to the Raiders in 2014. ___ 9:50 p.m. After the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers grabbed the first quarterback of Day 2, two more went off the board in the next three picks. With the second pick of the third round, Minnesota took Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, a four-year starter for the Aggies. Next up, Houston, facing uncertainty with Deshaun Watson, took Stanford’s Davis Mills. It was the Texans’ first pick of the draft at No. 67 overall. ___ 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay made Florida Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask the first quarterback taken during the second day of the draft with the final pick of Round 2. Trask is the sixth quarterback taken overall after five went in the first 15 picks Thursday night. He finished fourth in the Heisman voting after a record-breaking season with the Gators and now he’ll compete to be the backup to Tom Brady. ___ 9 p.m. Notre Dame All-America linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was picked with the 52nd overall pick in the second round by Cleveland. The Browns fans in attendance at the draft were pumped to get the Butkus Award winner who had been projected to go in the first round. Owusu-Koramoah is a bit undersized as a linebacker at about 220 pounds, but he could be athletic enough to be used as more of a safety. With the 53rd pick, the Tennessee Titans selected offensive tackle Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State. Radunz’s teammate, quarterback Trey Lance, was the third overall pick on Thursday night. The FCS powerhouse Bison had two players selected before traditional powers such as Oklahoma and Texas A&M had even one. ___ 8:15 p.m. After Alabama became the first school to have eight of the first 38 players selected in the draft, there was a run on offensive tackles. Chicago took Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State at 39; Miami traded up to take Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg at 42; Stanford’s Walker Little went to Jacksonville at 45 and Clemson’s Jackson Carman was taken by Cincinnati at 46. ___ 7:50 p.m. Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was selected at pick No. 37 by Philadelphia and New England traded up with Cincinnati to take Tide defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38. That gave national champion Alabama eight of the first 38 players drafted. With pick No. 39, Chicago took Oklahoma State offensive tackle Tevin Jenkins, who was the first player from a Big 12 school drafted. ___ 7:35 p.m. The second round of the NFL draft began with two more players from the Southeastern Conference being selected. The Jaguars start Day 2 by taking Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and the New York Jets followed that up by taking All-America receiver Elijah Moore from Mississippi. The SEC had 12 players taken in the first round, most by any conference. Denver traded up with Atlanta to take North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, the third runner to come off the board after Najee Harris of Alabama and Travis Etienne from Clemson were selected in the first round. Miami then made Oregon’s Jevon Holland the first safety selected in the draft. ___ 7:18 p.m. For the second straight night, the Jacksonville Jaguars began proceedings in the NFL draft, this time opening the second round by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell. After doing what everyone projected by taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall, and then adding his college teammate in running back Travis Etienne later in the round, Jacksonville bolstered its secondary with Campbell. His fellow Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes was taken in the opening round by Green Bay. Campbell goes 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, good size for the position. He fared well against some of the best SEC receivers. After 12 SEC players were chosen Thursday, the conference was off to a fast start in Round 2. ___ 6:45 p.m. Maybe known more for brains than brawn, Northwestern showed more than its academics on the first night of the NFL draft. For the first time in school history, the Wildcats had two players selected in the first round as offensive lineman Rashawn Slater was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 13, and cornerback Greg Newsome II went to the Cleveland Browns at 26. Northwestern also ended a long first-round drought. Before Slater’s selection, the previous Wildcat player to be taken in the first round was defensive tackle Luis Castillo in 2005. Newsome was proud to show that Northwestern belongs with some of college football’s big boys. “It says that we are not just an academic institution but we produce players, as well,” said the 20-year-old, who was the fourth cornerback selected. “That is something that we have been trying to tell the world for a while now. People always when they think of Northwestern, they just think of smart athletes who do not have instincts and do not have the ability to play at the next level at a very elite level. “Now recruits will be able to finally realize that they can get a top-10 academic path but also they can get to the NFL at a very elite level.” ___ 6:30 p.m. The NFL draft isn’t only about picking players. Hours before the second round started, Commissioner Roger Goodell helped the Browns break ground for the installation of a new synthetic athletic field in East Cleveland. It’s the 10th field installed in Ohio by the Browns, who launched an initiative to upgrade facilities five years ago. In addition to football, the fields are lined for multiple sports. “It is so important to do things for our kids and to have an opportunity for each of us to help one another and have an impact,” Goodell said at the ceremony, which was attended by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “The Haslam family not only is extraordinary in this community but in the broader community in the NFL. They are about their communities; they give back to their communities; and I know they make a difference so I would like to thank the Haslam family for all that they do.” ___ 5:45 p.m. While Commissioner Roger Goodell was busy announcing the names of players from Alabama (six) and the SEC (12) in the first round of the NFL draft, a bunch of schools that usually provide big-time prospects were blanked. That figures to change mightily with the second and third rounds being conducted Friday night. But so far, the Big 12, which includes such powers as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, has been blanked. Don't look for anyone from Auburn, Texas A&M or either of the Mississippi schools having gone despite the dozen SEC players selected. Florida State? Nope. Michigan State? Nah. Stanford, UCLA or either Arizona school? Sorry. North Carolina or North Carolina State or Wake Forest or Duke. That entire state went empty in the first round. Yet Northwestern had two players taken, Tulsa had one, and North Dakota State of the FCS saw quarterback Trey Lance taken third overall by San Francisco.