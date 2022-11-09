GOP school boards: How Republicans fared in school board elections all over the country

GOP-backed parental rights advocates saw mixed results in school board races all over the country on Tuesday after voters in more than two dozen states chose whom they want to represent them and make future decisions for kids.

USA TODAY tracked the influence of national conservative groups and parents' rights groups throughout the 2022 midterm election season, from political newcomers winning on race in mostly white districts to the organizations backing the candidates to their demands to remove social and racial justice curriculum and ban books from schools.

Hundreds of school board elections took place Tuesday, including races where candidates ran unopposed and others where entire conservative slates ran to replace liberal-leaning boards. School board races are largely nonpartisan, but in some places, conservative groups worked to influence races with small financial investments and messaging around parental rights.

USA TODAY looked at the results in more than a dozen races where two prominent conservative groups – The 1776 Project PAC and Moms for Liberty – worked to elect candidates who campaigned on opposition to lessons and books related to racial and social justice and in favor of parental rights.

Proud Boys have supported conservative school board candidates in Sarasota, Florida, sparking controversy.

How did they win?

The group of candidates found mixed success after a well-funded nationwide effort on the right to flip school board membership. It capitalized on parents' frustration with remote schooling and pandemic restrictions and evolved to oppose lessons on racial and social justice and content considered inappropriate or too mature for some students.

Many of the candidates in question ran in allied blocs in an effort to take the majority of seats on their communities' school boards.

The 1776 Project PAC, which raised $3.2 million through the end of October, poured money into school board races in about a dozen states.

Moms for Liberty, a national network of dozens of dark-money groups that do not have to disclose where they get their money, says it endorsed 270 candidates.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida endorsed dozens of school board candidates in his state, prompting smaller, right-leaning PACs to put money in those races.

Republicans want to win school boards: They're winning in white counties by running on race.

School board races we're watching

Unofficial but complete tallies of votes in county elections offices show the following outcomes, as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Wins:

In Pinellas County, Florida, two candidates the 1776 Project PAC backed are leading their opponents, according to complete, unofficial returns. With all 286 precincts counted, Dawn Peters received 52.1% of the vote and Stephanie Meyer received 53% of the vote. There are seven seats on the board for Pinellas County Public Schools.

In Cape May County, New Jersey, three candidates backed by Moms for Liberty were leading over their opponents for seats on the nine-member Ocean City School District board, according to complete, unofficial returns.

In Carroll County, Maryland, three candidates backed by The 1776 Project PAC are leading their opponents, according to complete, unofficial returns. With all 50 precincts reporting, Tara Battalgia received 20.5% of the vote, Steve Whistler received 19.51% of the vote and James Miller received 17.9% of the vote. The top three vote-getters win spots on the school board in this case. There are five seats on the board in Carroll County Public Schools.

In America's suburbs: Elections are a fight for the soul of local school districts

Losses:



In Bentonville, Arkansas, a slate of five candidates doubly endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC and Moms for Liberty missed in their attempt to capture a majority on the seven-member board, according to complete, unofficial returns. With all 117 precincts counted, only one person with the groups' backing, Joel Dunning, had a clear lead over his opponent with 53% of the vote to Erron Smith’s 47%.

In Cabarrus County, North Carolina, three candidates backed by Moms for Liberty are trailing their opponents, according to complete, unofficial returns. The top vote-getters among all candidates win seats on the board, but those with the Moms for Liberty endorsement won a share of votes that was far less than top vote getters.

In New Buffalo, Michigan, four candidates backed by the 1776 Project PAC running to take a majority on the seven-member board lost, according to complete, unofficial returns with all three precincts reporting.

In Texas, four candidates at Wylie Independent School District backed by The 1776 Project PAC were trailing their opponents.

Also in Texas, four candidates at Round Rock Independent School District backed by The 1776 Project PAC were trailing their opponents.

In Polk County, Florida, one candidate with support from the 1776 Project PAC and another nationwide PAC, American Principles Project, is behind her opponent, according to complete, unofficial returns. With all 172 precincts counted, incumbent Lisa Miller is leading newcomer Jill Sessions 55.6%-44.4%. One other Republican parental rights candidate, Rick Nolte, won a seat on the seven-member board in August.

Races still being decided

Also in Placer County, California, three Eureka Union School District candidates backed by Moms for Liberty were in a tight race Tuesday night.

"We’re thrilled about all of the wins," said Tina Descovich, co-founder for Moms for Liberty, after learning about the leads in New Jersey and Florida on Tuesday evening.

Why it matters

In addition to influencing what can and cannot be taught in their school districts, the incoming school board members can make crucial decisions policies related to LGBTQ young people, how district money is spent and on hiring a district's superintendent.

And the groups that supported them have created a massive bench of candidates for Republicans to tap for future elections.

Reach Erin Mansfield at emansfield@usatoday.com and Kayla Jimenez at kjimenez@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republicans see mixed results in school board seats across the country