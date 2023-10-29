The GOP is running roughshod over NC voters | Opinion

GOP power grab

As an N.C. taxpayer, I was angered by the news that $26 million in tax money will be going to groups with agendas that adhere specifically to their religious beliefs.

The state Supreme Court ruled that to be eligible for funds a group’s activities must benefit all members of the public, not a select few. Crisis pregnancy centers and churches proselytizing against homosexuality and abortion should not be recipients of these funds any more than groups advocating the opposite.

This blatant partisanship is another example of the Republican legislature running roughshod over the desires of the majority of N.C. citizens — whose voices cannot be heard because of the step-by-step power grab taking place in Raleigh.

Ruth Gross, Raleigh

A purple state

Our anti-democracy Republican-led legislature is carving up Wake County and other blue metropolitan areas to dilute their voting power. North Carolina is a 50-50 state in statewide elections and that should be shown in fair voting districts.

The reason for this highly partisan gerrymandering is clear. Republican Party support is shrinking, especially among younger voters who don’t support its partisan extreme right-wing agenda. The only way to stay in power is to disenfranchise the majority of the voters in the state.

The larger question is why is partisan gerrymandering even allowed? There cannot be anything more anti democratic than a legislature picking its own voters.

Danny Squires, Raleigh

New maps

So the Republicans have drawn new voting maps, which will disenfranchise as many Democrats as possible. Senate Leader Phil Berger said they had followed the laws on drawing the maps and they’re legal. Berger should realize that adultery is legal in some states, but that doesn’t make it right. The same is true of these maps.

Frances G. Dennis, Cary

Johnston board

Regarding “NC school board member called a teacher ‘Ms. Drunky.’ District says charge was false.” (Oct. 26):

Reading recent articles about the Johnston County school board I feel like I’m reading a description of a kindergarten class for adults. Lawsuits, counter lawsuits, grievances... What a sad waste of resources that could be used to educate children. And what an embarrassment.

Brad Bradshaw, Raleigh

Dix Park tax

Regarding “Raleigh considers special tax area near Dix Park,” (Oct. 19):

An added tax for those who own property near Dorothea Dix Park will unfairly increase the burden on residents and small businesses, many of whom already struggle to pay current taxes. These property owners may receive little or no benefit from the park and may not have even wanted it.

If enacted, this tax will have the effect of forcing some individual residential and small business property owners to sell out in favor of developers, because big development will be the only way to pay the taxes. It seems clear this is what the city leaders want — to impose their big city vision, small property owners be damned.

Richard Ferguson, Raleigh

Plastic bags

The legislature is interfering with local efforts in Durham and Asheville to change peoples’ habits concerning plastic bags. We’ve been aware of the harmful environmental impact of plastics, including plastic bags, for over a decade. Other states and communities have had great success in reducing plastic use by enacting legislation prohibiting bags.

As a mental health therapist, I’m aware that value changes follow behavioral changes. What better use of government than to encourage protection of the environment by preventing further damage from the unchecked use of plastics?

Bonnie Mulfinger, Holly Springs

Backing Trump

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has announced his endorsement of Donald Trump for president. If Trump is found guilty, as I expect, of one or more felony charges associated with document security and/or attempting to overthrow the 2020 election results, I wonder if Moore, as he runs for Congress, will value power above ethics, morals and democratic principles?

Larry Wolf, Garner