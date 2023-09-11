GOP Rep. Puts ‘Absurd’ Marjorie Taylor Greene On Blast In Blunt TV Interview

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) didn’t hold back when asked about conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and her relentless push to impeach President Joe Biden.

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki noted a shift in tone from Greene, who over the weekend posted on X (formerly Twitter) that there shouldn’t be a “rush” impeachment vote.

But Buck ― a staunch conservative and a member of the hardline Freedom Caucus ― pointed out that Greene filed to impeach Biden one day after he was sworn into office.

“The idea that that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd,” he said.

Impeachment, he added, should come if and when there is evidence of a high crimes and misdemeanors.

“That doesn’t exist right now,” he said.

Buck said multiple committees are investigating Hunter Biden, but “there is not a strong connection at this point” to the president and urged lawmakers to focus on issues that are important.

Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has in the past called for a “national divorce” splitting red states from blue. She’s also shared wild and unhinged conspiracy theories, and last year spoke at a white nationalist event.

But she’s also had a testy relationship with at least some of her fellow Republicans, and over the summer was given the boot from the Freedom Caucus.

“She has consistently attacked other members of the Freedom Caucus in an irresponsible way, and as a result of that she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus,” Buck told NBC News at the time, adding that “she should not be a member.”

Last week, Greene slammed Buck for failing to object to the 2020 election, for defending the treatment of those jailed as a result of the Jan. 6 2021 attack on the Capitol, and for his refusal to back impeachment.

Buck fired back on “The George Brauchler Show.”

“When I was teaching law school, I learned and taught certain constitutional principles. When Marjorie Taylor Greene was teaching CrossFit, she learned a whole different set of values evidently,” he said.

“The Constitution says Congress ‘shall count the votes.’ It doesn’t say Congress ‘may overturn an election result,’” he added. “It doesn’t say Congress can do whatever the heck it wants with this election. ‘Shall count the votes.’ That’s what the Constitution says. In her CrossFit class maybe they didn’t cover that.”

See more of his conversation with Psaki below: