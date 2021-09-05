GOP Rep. Michael McCaul: Taliban won't let Americans, interpreters leave Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, claimed Sunday the Taliban is holding "hostage" American citizens and Afghan interpreters who are attempting to leave Afghanistan, pending negotiations with the U.S. government.

"In fact, we have six airplanes at (Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport) with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands," McCaul said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

McCaul, the top ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, also said he received a "classified" exact number of Americans who are still left in Afghanistan, claiming the number is "in the hundreds."

Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city, fell to the Taliban in June during the fundamentalist militant group's summer blitz across the country. The city in northern Afghanistan was a major site of NATO operations throughout the coalition's operations in the country.

While Taliban leadership maintains the groups is not seeking retribution against Afghans who worked with the U.S. and allied forces, reports to the contrary have trickled out from the country since the collapse of the Afghan government. McCaul's claims would be further provocation, as the Taliban seeks international recognition for its forming government.

"They are not clearing the airplanes to depart, they've sat at the airport for the last couple days," McCaul told Fox News' Chris Wallace.

"These planes and they're not allowed to leave. We know the reason why is because the Taliban wants something in exchange. This is really, Chris, turning into a hostage situation where they're not going to allow American citizens to leave until they get full recognition for the United States of America," he continued.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that between 100-200 Americans are still in the country. He said most are dual citizens who have family ties to Afghanistan and thus may not want to leave.

While the final U.S. troops withdrew from the country Aug. 31, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said there is "no deadline" on getting Americans who want to leave out of the country.

