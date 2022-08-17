Who is GOP Rep. Liz Cheney? What are her political positions? Is she running for president? What we know.

Wyoming congresswoman, daughter of a former vice president and former President Donald Trump's most prominent Republican critic.

Liz Cheney lost her reelection bid Tuesday in Wyoming, but said in her concession speech she'll "do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office."

Cheney has been a representative since 2017, and was the chair of the House Republican Conference until May 2021, when Republicans voted to remove her from party leadership for criticizing Trump for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Wyoming GOP leadership also voted to no longer recognize her as a member of the party.

While Cheney won her reelection bid of 2020 with 73% of the vote, she lost to Republican Harriet Hageman by a 30-point margin. Hageman previously supported Cheney, but had the endorsement of Trump and said Cheney was out of touch with what Wyoming voters wanted.

Cheney remains focused on the future of the Republican Party, filing a form on Wednesday morning with the Federal Elections Commission to revamp her campaign account to a leadership PAC called "The Great Task," a reference to former President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to supporters at a primary night event Tuesday in Jackson, Wyoming.

Where is Liz Cheney from?

Liz Cheney was born in Wisconsin, and split her time in Wyoming and Virginia when her father was elected to Congress in 1979. Both her parents are from Wyoming.

Cheney graduated from McLean High School in Virginia, went to Colorado College and then moved to Chicago for law school. She moved back to Wyoming in 2012.

Hageman often attacked Cheney's Virginia upbringing and emphasized her own family ties to Wyoming on the campaign trail.

Who is Liz Cheney's family?

Liz Cheney is the oldest child of Dick Cheney, the vice president to George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. Her mother is former second lady Lynne Cheney and she has one younger sister, Mary Cheney.

She met her husband Philip Perry while at Colorado College He was acting associate attorney general at the Department of Justice, general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget, and general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security under the Bush administration.

They have five children.

Is Liz Cheney running for president?

Cheney said in a television interview after her primary loss that she is considering a run for president in 2024.

A 2024 campaign "is something I’m thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the coming months," Cheney told NBC's "Today" on Wednesday morning.

She did not mention if she would run as a Republican, although Trump is likely to run and remains popular among some Republican voters.

Did Liz Cheney work for the State Department?

Cheney worked in the State Department under George W. Bush and his father, President George H.W. Bush.

Before attending law school, Cheney worked for the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development between 1989 and 1993.

She was appointed deputy assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs in 2002, but left that post the following year to work for the Bush-Cheney 2004 reelection campaign.

She returned to the State Department in 2005 as the principal deputy assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs and coordinator for broader Middle East and north Africa initiatives. She also led the Iran Syria policy and operations group within the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

Is Liz Cheney a lawyer?

Cheney received her law degree from the University of Chicago Law School in 1996. She practiced at the White & Case law firm as an international law attorney before joining the State Department.

What are Liz Cheney's political views?

Cheney is a conservative Republican and voted with Trump 93% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight. That's a higher percentage than Trump allies like Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., or Matt Gaetz, R-Florida.

She considers herself "strongly pro-life" and supported the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. She has cosponsored legislation to defund Planned Parenthood and prevent taxpayer money from going to abortions.

She has voted with President Joe Biden less than 18% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight. Along with the rest of congressional Republicans, Cheney voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which puts billions towards health care and climate initiatives.

Did Liz Cheney vote to impeach Donald Trump?

Cheney is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney joined Republican Reps. Peter Meijer of Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and Tom Rice of South Carolina as Republicans who voted to impeach Trump and have now lost their Republican primaries.

Neither Cheney nor any other Republicans voted to impeach Trump in December 2019 over his alleged pressuring of Ukraine.

“As the Attorney General’s letter revealed a month ago, the release of this report confirms that Democrats have perpetuated a fraud on the American people for the last two years,” Cheney said in a statement in 2019. “There was no collusion.”

Why is Liz Cheney on the Jan. 6 committee?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Cheney to the House Special Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack. She is the committee's vice chair and one of two Republicans on the committee, along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again,” Cheney said in a statement after she accepted the offer. “Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner.”

As vice chair, Cheney was at the forefront of questioning in the committee's eight televised hearings in June and July.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, hugs vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., after testifying to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Does Liz Cheney support gun control?

Cheney was one of 14 House Republicans who voted in favor of a bipartisan gun package this summer that put restrictions in place like "red flag" laws to deny guns to people deemed dangerous and enhance background checks until the age of 21, along with dedicating billions of dollars for mental health services and school security.

Nevertheless, Cheney considers herself a staunch supporter of gun ownership and Second Amendment rights.

“Nothing in the bill restricts the rights of responsible gun owners. Period. I will always protect the Second Amendment,” she said in a statement after the vote.

Does Liz Cheney support same-sex marriage?

During her Senate bid in 2013, Cheney said she opposed same-sex marriage, causing a public falling out with her younger sister Mary, who is married to a woman. Cheney said she loved her sister and her family very much, but that they disagreed on the issue.

Cheney publicly reversed her position in a 2021 interview with "60 Minutes." She said she was "wrong" in opposing same-sex marriage and that she supports her sister and her family.

