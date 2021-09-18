GOP Rep. Jim Jordan Self-Owns With Tweet Celebrating Constitution Day

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) celebrated Constitution Day on Friday with a tweet in which he attacked Democrats and said he hoped they would read “the greatest legal document ever written.”

The post drew immediate blowback, given how Jordan voted to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in a futile bid to keep former President Donald Trump in office.

Today is Constitution Day!



We celebrate the greatest legal document ever written.



We also hope Democrats read it. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 17, 2021

Jordan has also repeatedly peddled Trump’s election lies, even sowing doubt about the electoral process before polling day.

“Irony dies,” one critic responded to Jordan.

Others said they hoped he would read the document.

People who really love and respect the Constitution don’t lie about elections, amplify conspiracy theories targeting hard-working Americans or encourage their voters to view opposing political parties as enemies and acceptable targets. — jellenp (@jellenp) September 17, 2021

We would appreciate a majority of Republicans defending it. 👍🏼🇺🇸 #ConstitutionDay — Gerald Wolfe (@geraldwolfe1) September 17, 2021

§2384. Seditious conspiracy

If two or more persons in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the USA hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, ll I they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both. — Bruce Downs (@bruce54627442) September 17, 2021

Cause we know you haven’t 🤣 — Laura Dulach (@giggleur) September 17, 2021

It is obvious you have never read it. — Donna Stidham (@donnastid) September 18, 2021

I have a copy if you would like to borrow it. — Cory Howerton (@coffeewithcory) September 17, 2021

Maybe they can read it to you. — Dylan Bruno (@DylanBruno12) September 17, 2021

You should read it dude 😂 — alex azzam (@alexazzam40) September 17, 2021

Have you read it? Because if you had, you'd know that inciting an insurrection has consequences. — Craig Brockman (@csbrockman) September 17, 2021

Irony dies. — 🇺🇸 Democracy Won! 🇺🇸 (@WarrenLWatson) September 17, 2021

Now if only you would respect and follow it. — Zev Urquois (@zeurquo) September 17, 2021

You should read it, apparently you haven’t. — Lewis J Goetz (@ljgoetz) September 17, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...