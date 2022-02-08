GOP Rep. Claims Capitol Police Secretly Broke Into His Office

Kevin Dietsch

In an eyebrow-raising series of tweets that read like a paperback political thriller, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) divulged on Tuesday that he was the subject of a Capitol Police intelligence investigation, softening the ground for whatever may be coming down the pike by castigating investigators for secretly entering his office nearly three months ago.

Nehls has been aware of the incursions almost the entire time because police botched the supposedly clandestine entries, but the Texas congressman only disclosed the breaches now.

The tweets came two days after Axios reported that a Jan. 6 “shadow” committee, featuring Nehls, an election objector, was investigating Capitol Police “negligence” in response to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Nehls, a former sheriff, claimed that on Nov. 20, Capitol Police officers secretly entered his office and took pictures of “confidential legislative products.”

But that wasn’t the end. Nehls added that, two days later—when most members and staff had cleared out for Thanksgiving recess—three officers with the Capitol Police intelligence division returned to his office “dressed like construction workers,” only to find a staffer in the room.

🚨BREAKING🚨



The @CapitolPolice Intelligence Division investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act.



Thread🧵 — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

Nehls, who characterized the entries as “illegally” executed and unconstitutional, said the officers had interrogated the staffer about the photos, but did not disclose details about what the police had photographed, or what they asked the staffer.

The police, he added, have never told him—nor, he specified, his “senior level staff”—why they were investigating him.

Story continues

“Why is the Capitol Police Leadership maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character?” Nehls wrote on Twitter. He speculated it was because he had criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the select committee investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6, and the Capitol Police themselves—specifically about the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt.

But on Jan. 6, Nehls had a different reaction. He took up arms alongside Capitol Police and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to face down rioters attempting to breach the House. The two congressmen broke off pieces of wood and stood shoulder to shoulder with officers, who had their guns drawn as Trump supporters pounded on the front doors to the House chamber.

Nehls has since turned on the police, however, most specifically making a public show of questioning the legality of Babbitt’s shooting, which an internal investigation found was justified.

In July, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy nominated Nehls to the Jan. 6 committee, along with Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rodney Davis (R-IL), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and Jim Banks (R-IN). After Pelosi rejected his choices, citing the fact that they were a mix of election objectors and members who rejected the idea of a congressional panel to begin with, the crew opened their own unauthorized shadow probe.

In late October, The Daily Beast reported that Banks had sent letters out to a number of government agencies requesting information about the attack. The full list of agencies he contacted is unknown, but many were reportedly the same departments contacted by the Jan. 6 select panel.

The same morning Nehls posted his tweet storm, fellow Texas Republican Louie Gohmert took to the House floor to announce—without evidence—that the Department of Justice had “examined” congressional mail five months ago.

“We have seen that our mail—we’ve got two mail just a day apart. One came in Sept. 17 stamped by the Department as being received and reviewed and examined, and another from a Christian missionary to me, and it was reviewed by the Department of Justice,” Gohmert claimed.

Gohmert says the DOJ is reading his mail pic.twitter.com/mysKYoCVa9 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2022

Neither the Capitol Police, nor Nehls or Gohmert’s offices immediately responded to a request for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.