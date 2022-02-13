GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he expects Giuliani to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Adam Kinzinger and Margaret Brennan YouTube/Face the Nation/Screenshot

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said on CBS' Face the Nation Sunday that he expects former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudi Giuliani to comply with the Jan. 6 committee's subpoena.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Kinzinger if the former New York City mayor was "being cooperative at this point."

"Well, what I can tell you is, he's been subpoenaed. Our expectation is he is going to cooperate because that's the law, that's the requirement. Same as if somebody's subpoenaed to court," Kinzinger said. He added that "there may be some changes in dates as lawyers do their back-and-forth" and affirmed the committee's commitment to "not rushing" the investigation.

According to The Guardian, "Giuliani was scheduled to testify last Tuesday, after the committee issued a subpoena last month, but did not appear."

Kinzinger, a vocal opponent of Trump, is one of only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.). The RNC punished both for their lack of loyalty to Trump. Earlier this month, a resolution to formally censure the two passed without any debate or discussion.

Both Kinzinger and Cheney were among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

You may also like

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

South Texas butterfly sanctuary closes indefinitely due to QAnon conspiracies, escalating threats

After telling colleague to 'kiss my a--," GOP Rep. Hal Rogers says his words were 'not acceptable'