GOP Oversight Chair Says He’s Lost Track of His Biden Corruption Informant

A top “witness” in a Republican investigation into the Biden family has apparently up and disappeared without a trace—or at least that’s what Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Sunday on Fox News.

On Wednesday, Comer—the chairman of the House Oversight Committee—held a much-hyped press conference in which he promised to expose the preliminary findings of four months’ worth of scrutiny into the Biden family’s business dealings. Publicized as a “judgment day” for President Joe Biden, the conference ultimately proved anticlimactic, largely consisting of Comer throwing around vague, unsubstantiated accusations and failing to link the president to any of his relatives’ alleged “influence peddling.”

But on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures, Comer offered up what appeared to be a partial excuse: The probe’s primary informant had flown the coop.

“Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant,” the Kentucky representative told host Maria Bartiromo. “We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.”

A credulous Bartiromo interrupted. “Hold on a second, Congressman. Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?”

“Well, we’re hopeful that we can find the informant,” Comer said. “Remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high profile or anything like that.”

somebody send out an Amber Alert pic.twitter.com/Bi4QBUtCyK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2023

With this sort-of-spy having apparently melted into the shadows, Comer said that Republicans had “basic information with respect” to what they had alleged, “and it’s very serious.” He went on to briefly outline an alleged “quid pro quo” deal for foreign aid between an Obama-era Biden and an unnamed country. “This is a very serious accusation,” Comer repeated.

He explained to Bartiromo that “nine of the ten people that we’ve identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens—they’re one of three things, Maria. They’re either currently in court, they're currently in jail, or they're currently missing.”

Comer implied hazily that witnesses were being intimidated by an unnamed force within the White House, and that Democrats on the Oversight Committee were playing “criminal defense attorney” to the Bidens.

“Absolutely extraordinary,” Bartiromo remarked. She later concluded the segment by saying, “Just stunning. A stunning breaking news story this morning that some of these people now may be missing.”

Bartiromo is one of the few voices—even at Fox—willing to take Comer’s claims at face value. On Thursday, her colleague Steve Doocey interviewed the Kentuckian with considerable skepticism.

“Your party, the Republican investigators, say that that’s proof of influence peddling by Hunter and James [Biden], but that’s just your suggestion,” Doocey said. “You don’t actually have any facts to that point. You’ve got some circumstantial evidence.”

“Of all those names,” he added, “the one person who didn’t profit—there’s no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”

Less than an hour later, Comer jumped into an interview with none other than Bartiromo, promising her that Republicans would “move forward with plan B,” without elaborating.

