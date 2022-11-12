GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands 'Immediate' Call For New Arizona Election

Mary Papenfuss
·1 min read

All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to be named the winner of Arizona’s Senate race on Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his baseless claims of “tainted” votes.

“Idiot, possibly corrupt” officials have “lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight race against against controversial GOP MAGA candidate Blake Masters.

“A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED FOR IMMEDIATELY!” Trump demanded.

Trump also baselessly insisted that voting machines in “large numbers” weren’t working in Arizona’s Maricopa County — but specifically only in “Republican districts.” This is a “scam and voter fraud,” he claimed with no evidence, adding: “No different than stuffing the ballot boxes.”

He also insisted that “they’re finding all sorts of ballots in Clark County, Nevada.” Trump claimed “they” are “pulling out all stops to steal the election” from Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt (even though Laxalt is on the same ballot as all other state-wide candidates). Laxalt was still holding a slight lead Friday night over Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. But a significant portion of thousands of votes yet to be counted are expected to benefit Cortez Masto.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Colbert Says Midterms’ Dulled Red Wave Is What Happens When You ‘Wash Your Klan Robes With Your Maga Hat’ (Video)

    "The Late Show" host called Tuesday's midterm elections "a crisp nut punch to Republican optimism"

  • Trump insists that the midterm results were a success for him, even as other Republicans brand them a failure

    Several high-profile Trump- endorsed Republican candidates were defeated or badly underperformed in Tuesday's midterm elections.

  • The ‘red wave’ came for New York. Now Democrats are sounding the alarm over the party’s future

    If Republicans win the House, the blame could fall on the largely Democratic state. And on party leadership, GOP narratives on crime and an albatross in the shape of Andrew Cuomo, <strong>Alex Woodward</strong> reports

  • Baker Mayfield celebrates Panthers' 'Thursday Night Football' win by headbutting teammates ... without a helmet

    Mayfield didn't play a snap in the Panthers win over the Falcons.

  • Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'

    "McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.

  • Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

    While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. “I don’t know about that but probably," Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said after his team lost 5-1.

  • Canadiens' Kirby Dach is making the Blackhawks pay for impatience

    Montreal Canadiens' forward Kirby Dach is off to a hot start after a head-scratching trade out of Chicago last summer.

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • More than 20 years after she retired from skating, Stellato-Dudek has Olympic dreams

    Deanna Stellato-Dudek was attending a business retreat in 2016 and as part of a team-building exercise was asked: What would you do if you knew you couldn't fail? With no hesitation she said: Win an Olympic gold medal. Stellato-Dudek was a world junior silver medallist for the U.S. in singles figure skating in 2000, but a strained hip flexor suffered later that year was the latest in a long line of injuries, and she retired. Sixteen years later, that team-building exercise hit a nerve. She wonde

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a