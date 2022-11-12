GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands 'Immediate' Call For New Arizona Election

All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to be named the winner of Arizona’s Senate race on Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his baseless claims of “tainted” votes.

“Idiot, possibly corrupt” officials have “lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight race against against controversial GOP MAGA candidate Blake Masters.

“A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED FOR IMMEDIATELY!” Trump demanded.

Trump also baselessly insisted that voting machines in “large numbers” weren’t working in Arizona’s Maricopa County — but specifically only in “Republican districts.” This is a “scam and voter fraud,” he claimed with no evidence, adding: “No different than stuffing the ballot boxes.”

He also insisted that “they’re finding all sorts of ballots in Clark County, Nevada.” Trump claimed “they” are “pulling out all stops to steal the election” from Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt (even though Laxalt is on the same ballot as all other state-wide candidates). Laxalt was still holding a slight lead Friday night over Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. But a significant portion of thousands of votes yet to be counted are expected to benefit Cortez Masto.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

