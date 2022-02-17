GOP legislatures say they want democracy in schools but they’re creating chaos

GOP and schools

That Republican legislatures want classroom materials to be posted online is further proof the GOP is destroying public education. Arguments about accountability and parents’ rights are red herrings meant to create mistrust of our schools.

Republicans routinely rail against regulations and bureaucracy. But they are happy to saddle overworked teachers and staff with a task that would not add to their jobs and invite parents to disrupt schools with their each and every objection, wasting time and resources.

This new tactic comes from the libertarian notion that each of us should have a veto in public policy decisions. That’s not democracy. That’s chaos.

Don Clement, Greenville

Sex ed, schools

Regarding “Why sex education in NC schools needs a serious update,” (Feb. 14 Opinion):

Government should not be in the business of educating children on a lifestyle choice. The current frustration with the education system is that political activists have more influence than parents. That must change.

Liberal-minded individuals like myself are open to the idea of enhancing sex education to be more comprehensive. Where left-leaning groups make a good point is on education around sexually transmitted diseases. However, they get it wrong when the mission is centered on group identity. As a parent, I’m against identity-based education. The intent doesn’t come across as genuine and often takes away from the primary role of education.

Joshua Peters, Raleigh

Redistricting

The N.C. Supreme Court has given the legislature an opportunity to bring our state’s voting maps in line with the will of the people. It’s time to put aside partisan games and draw districts that allow voters to choose their leaders rather than forcing them to vote in elections where the outcome is preordained.

North Carolinians are tired of politicians trying to entrench their power by manipulating our voting maps. The solution is simple: conduct a transparent process, consider community input, and draw districts that make sense to the people who live in them.

Story continues

Let’s take the opportunity to get this right and avoid another decade of national embarrassment, constantly shifting district lines and costly litigation.

Emily Strader, Durham

UNC enmity

Regarding “A right turn at UNC,” (Feb. 6):

The analysis regarding the relationship between Republican legislative leaders and the UNC System was well done, albeit biased in its suggestion that all of this is new. In fact, conservative legislators of both parties have long chafed at the “liberal bent” of Chapel Hill and other institutions of our university system — on whose faculties very few conservatives serve and on whose campuses conservative speakers are rarely tolerated.

I’m old enough to remember the “speaker ban” law imposed on UNC-CH by a Democrat-dominated legislature in the early 1960s. I also remember my late friend Bill Friday’s frequent complaints about perceived interference in university affairs by conservative Democrat legislators during his tenure as president.

The only difference now is that since 2010 Republicans have been in control, and for all the Democrats and liberals in Chapel Hill, and on other UNC campuses, that is particularly objectionable.

Richard Vinroot, Charlotte

Durham sheriff

Recent articles about Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead highlighted internal problems that infect the department. Giving unlimited hiring powers to N.C. sheriffs, allowing them the ability to hire and fire anyone at will, should be reexamined. As Durham residents and taxpayers, we hope citizen groups that supported Birkhead’s election, including Friends of Durham and Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, will find a reform-minded and qualified candidate to run for the office.

Helen and Michael Navascues, Durham

Biden surprises

Vladimir Putin never really planned to invade. He expected a quick compromise and to achieve some of his goals. Instead, the West, with surprising help from the Biden administration, presented a unified and firm stand against Russia. After all the pratfalls and sad moments it is great to feel proud of America.

Don Miles, Raleigh