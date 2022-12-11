GOP Lawmakers Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Panel Will Likely Get Off Scot-Free

Corbin Bolies
·2 min read
Anna Moneymaker/Getty
Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The five House GOP members who ignored subpoenas by the Jan. 6 committee will likely emerge unscathed, as the panel’s options to punish them for noncompliance are legally limited.

GOP Reps. Scott Perry (PA), Jim Jordan (OH), Andy Biggs (AZ.), and Mo Brooks (AL), along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were all subpoenaed at various points by the committee for their actions in the run-up to and on Jan. 6, 2021. All of the congressmen have refused to cooperate with the panel, and due to constitutional limits on Congress holding its own members accountable within the judicial system, the committee would be unable to refer them for prosecution.

“The Speech or Debate Clause makes it clear that Congress doesn’t hold members of Congress accountable in the judiciary or other places in the government,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who serves on the committee, told The Hill. “Members of Congress are only held accountable through Article One in their own chambers for their actions.”

It means the members likely won’t be included in the committee’s planned referrals to the Justice Department. That would likely leave the committee with one sole recourse: The House Ethics Committee.

But the potential for any action was stymied by the 2022 midterm results, as the House majority shifting to Republicans gives them control over committee chairmanships. The committee’s desire to go after its own members would likely be nonexistent, particularly when lawmakers such as Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jordan have already indicated committees such as Oversight and Judiciary would focus on President Joe Biden and his family.

The committee’s timeline to refer the members to the committee is also limited, as the Jan. 6 panel will likely be disbanded once Republicans take control of the House. If, however, the noncompliance is referred, considered, and got to a point where a report was published, it would likely amount to a mere public shaming of the lawmakers.

“In today’s world, I think it’s just going to be spun as, ‘Oh, this is just a partisan attack. It’s all about these people hating Trump and trying to go after him through us, who are his allies in Congress,’” Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, government affairs manager at the Project on Government Oversight, told The Hill. “I don’t think there’s going to be any amount of contrition or introspection on the part of the people who are being referred. I suspect that it’s just going to be shrugged off the same way they’re sort of shrugging off the Jan. 6 committee.”

The members could still be prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith, who could determine whether the members’ actions in the run-up to the Capitol riot were outside the scope of their duties.

Smith, however, would have to balance the political ramifications of prosecuting sitting members of Congress, including the potential next Speaker of the House.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Judge declines DOJ request to hold Trump team in contempt over classified documents: Sources

    A federal judge in Washington declined to hold former President Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court following a court hearing Friday as the Justice Department had requested, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The judge instead urged the Justice Department and Trump's legal team to resolve the dispute themselves, the sources said. The DOJ had urged the judge to hold Trump's team in contempt over failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump's custodian of records -- a person the Trump legal team has not identified.

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 Committee Will Consider Criminal Referrals at Sunday Meeting

    The panel's full report will come on Dec. 21

  • Judge Declines To Hold Trump In Contempt Over Mar-A-Lago Docs: Reports

    The question of whether Donald Trump still has classified documents somewhere in his possession has lingered.

  • Dua Lipa Dialed Up the Drama in a Black Cutout Gown with a Crystalized Halter Strap

    It's giving glam Morticia Addams.

  • Ukraine War: Zelenskyy says situation on frontline is still 'difficult'

    As temperatures plummet across Ukraine, President Zelenskyy said the situation on Ukraine's frontline remains "difficult".View on euronews

  • Ukraine's Odesa port 'not operating after Russian drone attack'

    STORY: The Ukrainian port of Odesa was not operating on Sunday (December 11) after the latest Russian attack on the region's energy system.That's according to Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky, who added that grains traders were not expected to suspend exports..It came as more than 1.5 million people in the southern Odesa region were without power after Russian drone strikes hit two energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Saturday.Solsky said that Odesa port was not operating at the moment because the power generators had not been switched on yet. Grains traders continued to ship grains via two other ports, he said.Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes.Odesa regional authorities said electricity for the city's population will be restored "in the coming days," while complete restoration of the networks may take two to three months.Ukraine is among the world's largest producers and exporters of corn and wheat but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian invasion.

  • Get the 'White Lotus' Look: Tips from the Designer Responsible for Last Week's Wild Party 'Fits

    Camilla Franks TV streaming hit The White Lotus has inspired endless fan theories, extreme wanderlust and, for us, intense fashion inspo. We've watched all season as the drama increased—both in the characters' goings-on as well as their outfits. When last week's pentultimate episode culminated in a wild party scene, we needed to know more about the sexy party looks on screen. Turns out they were made by an Australian fashion designer named Camilla Franks. Her brand, Camilla, is a favorite of act

  • Vladimir Putin To Spend A Third Of Russia's Budget On Defence As Ukraine War Continues

    UK intelligence says other areas are "likely to come under increasing pressure" in order to help fund the military action.

  • Scantily-clad Santa charity run in Budapest

    STORY: Participants ran cheering and shouting ‘ho-ho-ho’ across the city centre streets, much to the surprise of locals and tourists. Every year the organisers of the half-naked Santa Run donate their participation fees to a children's charity organisation. This year they are donating to the foundation called “Pici remenysugar” ("Tiny ray of hope") which supports families raising severely premature babies with disabilities.

  • California invested an enormous amount of money into getting EVs on the road, but practically nothing when it comes to dealing with the waste: 'It's totally like the Wild West.'

    California has been a leader in EV adoption, but does not have a battery recycling plant, nor tried-and-true recycling programs to deal with the fallout.

  • Notorious sex offender who committed crimes in N.S. denied parole in New York

    A sex offender who committed crimes in Nova Scotia more than 20 years ago and was later extradited to the U.S. will remain incarcerated in New York because his release "would be incompatible with the welfare of society," parole officials there said in a recent decision. William Shrubsall, 51, is serving time for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and bail jumping. He was 24 at the time of the sexual assault. While on trial in Niagara Falls, N.Y., in May 1996, he left a suicide note saying he

  • Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in Princess Diaries 3

    The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

  • HondaJet has landed a huge order for its brand new $7 million private jet, which can seat up to 5 people — meet the Elite II

    Once in service, the new Elite II private jet will be the fastest and longest-ranged plane in its class, flying up to 485 miles per hour.

  • Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas Promo

    Wearing a sparkling red dress, the Princess of Wales appeared in a promo for the upcoming second annual Christmas carol special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

  • Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns (5-7). Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Cooper's injury, only saying it happened near the end

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al