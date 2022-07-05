GOP Lawmakers Celebrate July 4 Like They Didn't Try To Overthrow Democracy

Happy birthday, America!

Another July Fourth holiday weekend has come and gone, with people all across the country celebrating their patriotism by shooting dangerous fiery objects into the air, drinking beer at street parties and wearing the loudest possible combination of red, white and blue clothes.

Among those publicly celebrating their love of America: nearly all of the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, based on a lie about widespread voter fraud ― the same lie that, just hours earlier, had fueled an attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in several people dead and more than 140 police officers injured.

It’s only been a year and a half since Republicans took that vote on Jan. 6, 2021, right after the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War. With then-President Donald Trump egging them on, a mob of armed rioters, including a number of white supremacists, stormed the Capitol building with plans to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Vice President Mike Pence and others in an effort to stop Joe Biden from being certified as president.

It’s become increasingly clear that some of these GOP lawmakers were part of a broader conspiracy to overturn the election to keep Trump in office, despite his overwhelming loss. Some lied on national television for months about the election results. At least five asked Trump for pardons after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as did members of Trump’s own team.

Here’s a look at how those 147 Republicans ― minus the two who have died since January 2021 ― marked the July Fourth weekend. Mostly, it was by trumpeting their love of America and casting themselves as patriots, as if the attempted coup on Jan. 6, and their own roles in fueling the lies that led up to it, never happened.

In the Senate:

1. Josh Hawley (Mo.) ― “Happy birthday to the greatest nation in the history of the world #FourthofJuly”

2. Ted Cruz (Texas) ― “Wonderful medley celebrating America. #HappyFourthOfJuly”

3. Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.) ― “This weekend we reflect on our nation’s founding principles & our never ceasing mission to achieve a more perfect Union.”

4. John Kennedy (La.) ― “Happy #IndependenceDay to the greatest nation in all of human history!”

5. Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.) ― “Grateful to spend this Independence Day in the greatest place on earth.”

6. Roger Marshall (Kan.) ― “This 4th of July will cost more than normal thanks to inflation, but the good news is we still live in the greatest nation on earth.”

7. Rick Scott (Fla.) ― “As we celebrate our great nation’s independence, let’s reignite our American pride for the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

8. Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) ― “As we celebrate #IndependenceDay, let us give thanks for the countless men and women who have risked and sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms.”

In the House:

9. Robert Aderholt (Ala.) ― “Wishing you and your family a happy Independence Day!”

10. Rick Allen (Ga.) ― “This Fourth of July, may we recommit ourselves to those principles which gave birth to this country.... That government of the people, by the people and by the people shall remain.”

11. Jodey Arrington (Texas) ― “We must never forget those founding principles that God created us to be free, and ‘governments are instituted among men’ to secure our liberty.”

12. Brian Babin (Texas) ― “May the bells of freedom ring loudly in the hearts of every proud American as we celebrate the birth of the greatest nation on Earth.”

13. Jim Baird (Ind.) ― “Join me in honoring the great patriots who created our great nation and the brave men and women who have fought to protect our founding principles.”

14. Jim Banks (Ind.) ― “Happy birthday to the greatest country in history!”

Happy birthday to the greatest country in history!



15. Cliff Bentz (Ore.) ― “God bless our great country.”

16. Jack Bergman (Mich.) ― “Happy Independence Day!”

17. Stephanie Bice (Okla.) ― “Today and every day, I’m proud to be an American, where we are the home of the free because of the brave.”

18. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) ― “God bless our country.”

19. Dan Bishop (N.C.) ― “Let us never forget the brave patriots that sacrificed their lives, fortunes and honor so that future generations might be free.”

20. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) ― “Proud to live in the greatest country on earth!”

21. Mike Bost (Ill.) ― “You still live in the greatest nation that’s ever been.”

22. Mo Brooks (Ala.) ― “Let’s take a moment to remember the courageous men and women who won and defended the freedom we have today.”

23. Ted Budd (N.C.) ― “Happy Independence Day to the greatest country in the world.”

24. Tim Burchett (Tenn.) ― “Happy Independence Day!”

25. Michael Burgess (Texas) ― “Today, we remember America is the land of the free and home of the brave. What an honor it is to be part of this great country!”

26. Ken Calvert (Calif.) ― “Wishing you and your family a Happy Independence Day!”

27. Kat Cammack (Fla.) ― “We are blessed to live in the greatest nation in the world!”

28. Jerry Carl (Ala.) ― “We are so blessed to live in this great country.”

29. Buddy Carter (Ga.) ― “Happy Independence Day to all! Today, on #July4th we remember where we have come from and think about where we are headed.”

30. John Carter (Texas) ― “Happy Independence Day #TX31! I had a great morning at the Belton Fourth of July parade.”

31. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) ― “America remains the greatest country in the world. Her timeless tale of freedom inspires millions around the globe.”

America remains the greatest country in the world. Her timeless tale of freedom inspires millions around the globe.



Her legacy of liberty will never crumble so long as her sons and daughters defend it.



Today we celebrate a defense of freedom.



32. Steve Chabot (Ohio) ― “As we celebrate 246 years of freedom from tyranny and oppression, may we also take a moment to remember all those who have sacrificed to keep America free.”

33. Ben Cline (Va.) ― ”...the greatest democratic experiment the world has ever known. God bless America!”

34. Michael Cloud (Texas) ― “May we honor the tremendous sacrifices made for the freedoms we cherish as Americans.”

35. Andrew Clyde (Ga.) ― “May we always cherish our freedoms and honor the men and women who defend our God-given rights.”

36. Tom Cole (Okla.) ― “This #IndependenceDay, may we remember the enduring promises made by our Founding Fathers, particularly ‘Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Happiness.’”

37. Rick Crawford (Ark.) ― No July Fourth comments on social media.

38. Warren Davidson (Ohio) ― “Happy Birthday, America!”

39. Scott DesJarlais (Tenn.) ― “I am incredibly grateful to live in the best Nation in the world and give thanks to the many brave men and women who have fought for our freedom.”

Happy Fourth of July! 🇺🇸



I am incredibly grateful to live in the best Nation in the world and give thanks to the many brave men and women who have fought for our freedom.



40. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.) ― “Happy #IndependenceDay to the greatest nation in the history of humanity.”

41. Byron Donalds (Fla.) ― “This Independence Day, we celebrate the United States and all of its glory. Happy Fourth of July!”

42. Jeff Duncan (S.C.) ― “Thank you to all who have served our nation in uniform to secure our freedom.”

43. Neal Dunn (Fla.) ― “This holiday is so much more than BBQs and fireworks – it’s about the birth of the greatest country in the world and the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

44. Ron Estes (Kan.) ― “Independence Day is a celebration of our American heritage, and the heroes that secured our rights and freedoms.”

45. Pat Fallon (Texas) ― “We live the greatest country on Earth and we should be proud of it.”

46. Michelle Fischbach (Minn.) ― “Today and every day, we should rejoice in the fact that we get to live in the greatest country on earth, and never ever take that for granted.”

47. Scott Fitzgerald (Wis.) ― “Today we celebrate the 246th annual reminder of our nation’s independence. Let it serve as a momentous reminder of the incredible freedoms and prosperity we enjoy.”

48. Chuck Fleischmann (Tenn.) ― “Happy Fourth of July! Today, we remember the heroes of 1776 who founded our great nation and gave us a republic based on freedom, individual liberty, and justice.”

Happy Fourth of July! Today, we remember the heroes of 1776 who founded our great nation and gave us a republic based on freedom, individual liberty, and justice.



49. Virginia Foxx (N.C.) ― “God bless our magnificent Republic!”

50. Scott Franklin (Fla.) ― “‘It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of the continent to the other.’ - John Adams”

51. Russ Fulcher (Idaho) ― “Happy Independence Day to you and your loved ones!”

52. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) ― “Happy Birthday, America!”

53. Mike Garcia (Calif.) ― “Let’s remember that our nation is truly exceptional and she deserves our pride and our love.”

54. Bob Gibbs (Ohio) ― No July Fourth comments on social media.

55. Carlos Giménez (Fla.) ― “My commitment to America will never waver, never falter. May God always bless the USA.”

56. Louie Gohmert (Texas) ― No July Fourth comments on social media.

57. Bob Good (Va.) ― “Happy Independence Day.”

58. Lance Gooden (Texas) ― “Happy 4th of July to my fellow Americans!”

59. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) ― “Happy Independence Day!”

60. Garret Graves (La.) ― “Happy 4th of July!”

61. Sam Graves (Mo.) ― “Today we celebrate 246 years of American freedom. Happy Independence Day!”

62. Mark Green (Tenn.) ― “From my family to yours—Happy 4th of July!”

63. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) ― “Happy Independence Day! Let us have honor like these men.”

64. Morgan Griffith (Va.) ― “On the Fourth of July, let’s celebrate our country and our freedoms.”

65. Michael Guest (Miss.) ― “I’m proud to be an American and grateful to live in the greatest country in the world.”

66. Jim Hagedorn (Minn.) ― Died in February.

67. Andy Harris (Md.) ― “God Bless the USA.”

68. Diana Harshbarger (Tenn.) ― “May your Independence Day be filled with family, fun, and a love for freedom!”

69. Vicky Hartzler (Mo.) ― “Happy #FourthofJuly!”

70. Kevin Hern (Okla.) ― “I truly feel blessed to have been born in the greatest country in the world, where no matter who you are or where you come from you have an opportunity to be great.”

71. Yvette Herrell (N.M.) ― “God bless America, God bless New Mexico, and God bless all of you!”

72. Jody Hice (Ga.) ― “God bless the United States of America.”

73. Clay Higgins (La.) ― “I wish you and your family a blessed Independence Day. May God continue to bless our great nation.”

74. Richard Hudson (N.C.) ― “Today, we thank the millions who have served our nation in uniform since to defend those freedoms.”

75. Darrell Issa (Calif.) ― “The 4th of July is one of my very favorite days of the year — and 36 years ago today, President Reagan eloquently described what is best about America and why our Independence Day is so unique.”

76. Ronny Jackson (Texas) ― “A HUGE crowd came out to show their PRIDE in being an American!!!”

77. Chris Jacobs (N.Y.) ― No July Fourth comments on social media.

78. Bill Johnson (Ohio) ― “Today, we remember these great, but imperfect men, and the document they created that gave birth to the freest most prosperous nation mankind has ever known.”

79. Mike Johnson (La.) ― “Wishing you all a safe and happy Independence Day!”

80. Jim Jordan (Ohio) ― “The United States of America is the greatest country in the history of the world.”

The United States of America is the greatest country in the history of the world.



81. John Joyce (Pa.) ― “On this 4th of July we celebrate that we are all born with the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

82. Fred Keller (Pa.) ― “We must always remember the exceptional people who have given so much so that we can live freely in the greatest nation on Earth!”

83. Mike Kelly (Pa.) ― “We are so blessed to live in the greatest and freest country this world has ever known.”

84. Trent Kelly (Miss.) ― “Happy Independence Day!”

85. David Kustoff (Tenn.) ― “It is important to remember why we celebrate and thank the brave men and women who have sacrificed to preserve our freedoms.”

86. Doug LaMalfa (Calif.) ― “Happy Independence Day. I’m grateful to be an American.”

87. Doug Lamborn (Colo.) ― “Celebrating 246 years of freedom. God Bless America!”

88. Jake LaTurner (Kan.) ― “Join me in thanking our servicemen and women, both past & present, who sacrificed so much to defend our great nation. God Bless America!”

89. Debbie Lesko (Ariz.) ― “God bless America and those who are serving our nation to protect our freedoms!”

90. Billy Long (Mo.) ― “Don’t let the #Democrats ruin your 4th of July weekend. Despite what they may say, our country will always be the greatest in the world.”

91. Barry Loudermilk (Ga.) ― “May we be reminded every day, ‘Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.’ Happy Independence Day, America!”

92. Frank Lucas (Okla.) ― “Happy Independence Day, Oklahoma!”

93. Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.) ― “We’re blessed to be able to call the greatest country in the world home.”

94. Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.) ― “Happy Birthday & God Bless America! Let us give thanks to our fellow Americans who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our independence and freedom.”

95. Tracey Mann (Kan.) ― “Today and everyday, I am proud to be an American, and I will continue fighting to preserve the foundation of the United States for generations of Americans to come.”

96. Brian Mast (Fla.) ― “The United States is the best country in the world!”

97. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) ― “Happy 4th of July! God bless the greatest country on earth!”

98. Lisa McClain (Mich.) ― “I encourage everyone to enjoy America’s birthday by spending time with family and friends, barbecuing, and enjoying the fireworks.”

99. Daniel Meuser (Pa.) ― “Happy Independence Day to all!”

100. Carol Miller (W.Va.) ― “Happy #IndependenceDay!”

101. Mary Miller (Ill.) ― “Independence Day reminds us of the reasons we defend our statues, our monuments, our liberty, and our history.”

102. Alex Mooney (W.Va.) ― “Happy 4th of July! Let freedom ring!”

103. Barry Moore (Ala.) ― “Happy Independence Day!”

104. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.) ― “I hope you take the time to celebrate the freedoms our forefathers fought so hard for and we still enjoy today.”

105. Greg Murphy (N.C.) ― “Happy Independence Day to my fellow Americans as we celebrate 246 years of liberty in this land we love and hold dear.”

106. Troy Nehls (Texas) ― “FREEDOM!”

107. Ralph Norman (S.C.) ― “For 246 years, Independence Day has served as a powerful reminder of just how blessed we are to live in a nation where individual freedom and liberties are the rule, not the exception.”

108. Devin Nunes (Calif.) ― No July 4 comments on social media.

109. Jay Obernolte (Calif.) ― “Happy Independence Day to everyone in #CA08 and across our great nation!”

110. Burgess Owens (Utah) ― “America is the greatest country on earth. Wishing all Utahns a happy and safe Independence Day!”

111. Steven Palazzo (Miss.) ― “There is no better celebration than that of our freedoms and liberties.”

112. Gary Palmer (Ala.) ― “On our nation’s 246th birthday, I hope you enjoy time with family and friends as we celebrate the self evident truths our country was founded upon.”

113. Greg Pence (Ind.) ― “Today, we celebrate our independence, and honor those who uphold and protect it.”

114. Scott Perry (Pa.) ― “They are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. #IndependenceDay”

115. August Pfluger (Texas) ― “God bless the USA!”

116. Bill Posey (Fla.) ― No July 4 comments on social media.

117. Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.) ― “Despite radical leftists’ attempts to rewrite history, I will always be proud to be an American. You should be too.”

118. Tom Rice (S.C.) ― No July 4 comments on social media.

119. Harold Rogers (Ky.) ― “As President Ronald Reagan famously said, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.’”

120. Mike Rogers (Ala.) ― “I’m proud to be an American. Happy Fourth of July!”

121. John Rose (Tenn.) ― “Happy Independence Day! RT if you’re proud to be an American.”

122. Matthew Rosendale (Mont.) ― “July 4: Celebrating the best country in the world since 1776.”

123. David Rouzer (N.C.) ― “Today, let us honor the founding principles which made the United States the greatest nation mankind has ever known.”

124. John Rutherford (Fla.) ― “Today we proudly celebrate America’s Independence Day.”

125. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) ― “Happy 4th of July! RT if you’re proud to celebrate America!”

Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸



126. David Schweikert (Ariz.) ― “Wishing everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July!”

127. Pete Sessions (Texas) ― “Happy Independence Day!!”

128. Adrian Smith (Neb.) ― “Today marks the declaration of our independence and the expression of ideas that have guided our Republic and inspired freedom worldwide. God bless the United States of America!”

129. Jason Smith (Mo.) ― “HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY.”

130. Lloyd Smucker (Pa.) ― “Wishing everyone a joyous Independence Day!”

131. House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) ― “I am PROUD to be an American.”

132. Gregory Steube (Fla.) ― “Happy 4th of July! ‘Freedom prospers when religion is vibrant and the rule of law under God is acknowledged.’ - Ronald Reagan”

133. Chris Stewart (Utah) ― “The United States is the greatest country God has ever given to man. May we always defend her.”

134. Thomas Tiffany (Wis.) ― “We remain the greatest country in the world.”

135. Glenn Thompson (Pa.) ― “Happy Independence Day! God bless the USA”

136. William Timmons (S.C.) ― “Happy Independence Day!”

137. Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) ― “Happy Independence Day! God Bless the USA”

138. Beth Van Duyne (Texas) ― “246 years ago today our Founding Fathers paved the way for the greatest nation to ever bestow God’s great earth. That’s always worth celebrating.”

139. Tim Walberg (Mich.) ― “As we celebrate the birth of our great nation 246 years ago, we also say thank you to those who have served to defend the freedoms we enjoy as Americans.”

140. Jackie Walorski (Ind.) ― “Thank you to the Americans who have served to protect our liberties and defend our homeland. Happy Fourth of July!”

141. Randy Weber (Texas) ― “May GOD bless the great state of Texas, and may GOD bless America.”

142. Daniel Webster (Fla.) ― “The priceless privilege of liberty we enjoy are unlike any other in the world. May God Bless the United States of America!”

143. Roger Williams (Texas) ― “Today, may we celebrate the honor it is to be called an American and live in the greatest Nation on Earth. God bless America”

144. Joe Wilson (S.C.) ― “Happy Independence Day from Team Wilson!”

145. Robert Wittman (Va.) ― “I hope you and your family have a safe and enjoyable holiday celebrating the signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

146. Ron Wright (Texas) ― Died in February 2021.

147. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.) ― “Happy #IndependenceDay. It’s one of life’s best possible blessings that we get to live our lives in the greatest nation in the history of the world.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.