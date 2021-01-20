GOP lawmakers applaud Biden's call for unity during inauguration, even after some of them contested his victory

WASHINGTON – Two weeks ago, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was a prominent voice challenging Congress' count of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Wednesday, McCarthy congratulated the new president and Vice President Kamala Harris as he presented them with framed photographs of the moment each was sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol an hour before.

"Very proud of you both," the California Republican told Biden and Harris during the gift-giving ceremony that traditionally follows the inauguration of a president. "I listened to your speech today. You talked about the tension and division. Our task as leaders is to bind this nation’s wounds and dedicate ourselves to the values that all Americans share together."

McCarthy was among a number of GOP lawmakers at the inauguration who challenged the election results on behalf of Donald Trump. Trump was impeached for the second time last week for allegedly inciting a mob to storm the Capitol to stop the count over debunked claims of voter fraud.

Dozens of Republican House and Senate members formally objected this month to Biden's wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Other prominent Republicans who attended Biden's swearing-in after contesting his win included Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Louie Gohmert, also from Texas.

Against that backdrop, Biden preached unity in his inauguration address.

“I will be a president for all Americans, all Americans,” he said. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war."

Freshman Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who sat with his wife, Chrissy, beneath the stage where Biden spoke, said he appreciated the president’s call for unity.

“I think now is the time,’’ said Hagerty, who was not among those who challenged Biden's election. "Our nation would benefit from a deliberate effort at unity.”

Vice President Kamala Harris bumps fists with President Joe Biden after she took the oath of office Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol.

Hagerty said it was important for the inauguration to go forward.

“It underscores the strength of our nation and our democracy and how it endures,” he said, “and I look forward to 59 more inaugurations. … I‘ll do everything in my power to make sure that we have the foundation so that America continues to do this.”

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, echoed a similar sentiment after hearing Biden's address.

"I thought it was a good decision to focus on unity and working together. I hope that the words can be transmitted into action," he said. "And we'll have an opportunity with the COVID package and other things to try to see how much bipartisanship we can actually have. Let’s hope that the spirit of the moment translates into real action."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a frequent Trump critic, said he was heartened by Biden's call for unity.

"I thought it was very strong and very much needed," he said. "We as a nation come together if we are told the truth – and if we have leaders who stand for enduring American principles."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who also has been at odds with Trump, called the speech "very well done. I thought it was what we needed."

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said he appreciated Biden's speech, even though he's concerned about some of the executive orders the new president is likely to sign, such as those that would restrict development of fossil fuels important to Wyoming's economy.

"It was a speech of unity, and it’s important to govern that way as well," Barrasso said. "Every president calls for unity, and I certainly would want to make sure that happens at a time we want to focus on getting people back to work and (address) the pandemic and not use it to divide us."

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry and Nicholas Wu

