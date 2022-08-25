GOP Lawmaker Fears Reducing Student Debt Will Keep Poor Kids From Joining Military

David Moye
·3 min read
A Republican member of Congress fears Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans could have a devastating effect on the U.S. armed forces.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) lamented Thursday on Twitter that relieving crushing debt for low-income Americans paying off student loans could reduce the number of people who join the military to fund their higher education.

Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military’s greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments,” he wrote.

Not surprisingly, Banks’ suggestion made a lot of people fighting mad.

One person lamented that Banks’ tweet could have a devastating impact on one particular demographic: satirists.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

