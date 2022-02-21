GOP House Candidate Says College Turns Young People Into Leftists Who Hate America

Josephine Harvey
·3 min read
GOP House Candidate Says College Turns Young People Into Leftists Who Hate America

A Republican House candidate claimed Saturday that college education turns young people into “radical, leftist, hating-America atheists.”

“We know how important the youth are to our future because you can raise them the right way. You can work your butts off every day to put food on the table, send them off to college, and then what ends up happening?” said Christian Collins, a Republican candidate for Texas’ 8th Congressional district, at a rally just north of Houston at the Grace Woodlands church.

“They go off to college not knowing what they believe sometimes, and their teachers, their professors, try to deconstruct everything that you’ve taught them. And they go off with the college that you paid for and come out radical, leftist, hating-America atheists, and they don’t have any usable skills to get employed. And then they’re even more cynical.”

Collins has the support of some of the most vocal pro-Trump Republicans in Congress, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), both of whom attended his event. He also has the endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent right-wing conspiracy theorist, also addressed attendees at the event.

Texas’ 8th Congressional district is currently represented by Rep. Kevin Brady (R), who will not seek re-election. Collins has served as a political aide to both Brady and Cruz.

According to Collins’ campaign website, he has a bachelor degree from the University of Texas and a master’s from Liberty University.

He founded the Texas Youth Summit, which argues on its website that it’s important for young people to learn “conservative principles” because “The Left controls the education system, TV networks, Hollywood, and social media and they are influencing youth.”

In a campaign ad released last year, Collins said his goals include fighting “critical race theory being taught in our schools.”

Republicans across the country over the past year have transformed the academic discipline into a winning, hotbed electoral issue, claiming children are being taught that to be white is to be inherently racist.

In reality, critical race theory is typically studied in graduate or law school and explores how racism is embedded in U.S. legal, social and political institutions.

Many conservatives have conflated the concept with teachings about race, history, diversity and inclusion in schools, and efforts to ban it have been coupled with book bans and other efforts to stifle teachings about historic racism and mistreatment of marginalized groups.

Collins has staked his platform on “fighting for election integrity, working to finish the wall and secure the border, and fighting against the radical indoctrination of our youth and backing pro-America education,” according to Ballotpedia. He’s also vocal about protecting gun rights and ending abortion.

He has embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and criticized mask and vaccine measures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Collins is among 11 candidates in the primary, with prominent GOP support split between him and Morgan Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL backed by former Governor Rick Perry, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Houston.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of an Enid store clerk.

    Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of an Enid store clerk.

  • Trump is in talks with Saudi Arabia to host its controversial golf league at his US courses, report says

    Events for the Saudi-backed golf league could take place at Trump's golf courses in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Doral, Florida, a report says.

  • Anti-mandate protest set up near Northgate border crossing in Sask.

    An anti-mandate protest planned near Saskatchewan's only 24-hour border crossing with the U.S. was detoured to a nearby point of entry Saturday. The North Portal crossing is located 40 kilometres southeast of Estevan, Sask., along the Canada-North Dakota border. On Thursday, police issued a public statement that protestors would need a staging area on private property to be there. When CBC News arrived in North Portal Saturday afternoon, RCMP said protestors did not have permission from local la

  • State senator scrutinized after photos of female aide found

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator called for a criminal investigation after one of her colleagues said he would resign after admitting that he took photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge. Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha sent a letter urging the state attorney general and Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the conduct of Republican Sen. Mike Groene to determine if he committed any crimes, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Groene told The Associated Pres

  • Vicky Wright: How nurse who worked on COVID frontline became Olympic curling champion

    The long and punishing COVID-19 shifts challenged every NHS worker but Vicky Wright used them to help her follow her Olympic dream. The curling helps her deal with the stresses of work and the role of a surgical nurse on the frontline kept a sense of perspective in her sport, which she won gold in at the Beijing Olympics.

  • 'Kraken' Lawyer Sidney Powell Says Cops Fired Tear Gas To Force Jan. 6 Rioters Into Capitol

    That's what she "heard," anyway, and she needs money to investigate, Powell said in a video.

  • Curling teams claim both British medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics

    Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead led their curlers to medals on the final weekend of the Games.

  • Massive Credit Suisse leak reveals bank managed hundreds of millions of dollars with clients tied to criminal activity and human rights abuses

    In a statement, Credit Suisse said it "strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank's purported business practices."

  • Toddler left locked inside Florida daycare after staff overlooked her and went home

    Stephanie Martinez says she arrived at KinderCare Learning Centre to find her toddler locked inside, alone

  • Sen. Tim Scott signaled an openness to being Trump's 2024 running mate: 'Everybody wants to be on President Trump's bandwagon'

    "One of the things I've said to the president is he gets to decide the future of our party and our country because he is still the loudest voice," Scott said.

  • Ottawa police close in on final protesters, vow to hold all participants accountable

    The latest: 47 people arrested so far on Saturday for a total of 170. 53 vehicles towed and 22 licence plates seized since Friday. Ottawa police have used pepper spray on what they call assaultive behaviour. Police say they deployed 'mid range impact weapons' after protesters assaulted officers with weapons. Police have cleared the main encampment site in front of Parliament Hill. As police continued to regain parts of the downtown core from vaccine mandate protesters on Saturday, the interim Ot

  • MAGA allies Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz line up for Trump’s new social network ahead of launch

    Trump’s new social media outlet will launch this week, Reuters reported.

  • Brian Stelter on CNN Legal Battle After Jeff Zucker Exit: ‘Everyone Is Lawyered Up’

    "Reliable Sources" host says the Chris Cuomo scandal that consumed Zucker and Allison Gollust is becoming a "legal mess"

  • Canada's capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

    Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city center since Jan. 28, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers. Stragglers on Sunday packed up a logistics depot the so-called "Freedom Convoy" had set up in a parking lot near the highway to supply the protesters camped several kilometers away in front of parliament, as police handed out flyers warning them to leave soon or risk arrest and a fine.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings' 5-3 victory at Arizona

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves. The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in A