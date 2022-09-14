GOP hopefuls, lawmakers splinter over Lindsey Graham's proposed abortion ban

ISABELLA MURRAY
·6 min read
GOP hopefuls, lawmakers splinter over Lindsey Graham's proposed abortion ban

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposal this week of a 15-week national abortion ban -- with limited exceptions -- has drawn mixed reaction from other conservatives in the final eight weeks before the November midterms, after which Graham hopes to bring his bill up for a vote.

The announcement of the legislation was quickly seized upon by Democrats who see support for abortion access as a motivating issue for voters across the country, even in red states.

The potential ban also inspired a slew of questions for Republicans who had been assailing the Biden administration over high inflation numbers.

Graham defended the move to ABC News. "I think that's where the country is at. So, I don't mind talking about pro-life issues," he said Wednesday, adding, "I think my proposal over time will be supported by the public at large."

"You need to stand up for what you believe, right? That's a good thing," he said.

MORE: Graham's proposed near-total national abortion ban quickly meets GOP resistance

With just about two months until the general election that will decide control of Congress, Graham's proposal has splintered the Republican Party, which had worked to adopt mixed messages for different parts of the country since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and ruled that abortion should be left up to individual states.

Graham's proposal is the first GOP effort to ban abortion on a federal level since that decision and contains limited exceptions for cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life is in danger.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he supported a national ban, telling Real Clear Politics in a Wednesday interview that he believed "enthusiasm among pro-life Americans in states across the country is equal to, or greater than, any new motivation by people that support abortion rights."

Pence said that barring access to most abortions after 15 weeks was "profoundly more important than any short-term politics."

PHOTO: Rep. Ted Budd is shown during a campaign event in Lexington, N.C., on Sept. 9, 2022. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Rep. Ted Budd is shown during a campaign event in Lexington, N.C., on Sept. 9, 2022. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But other Republicans -- some in difficult midterm races in battleground states -- have distanced themselves from the proposed legislation, saying abortion restrictions should be up to individual states.

Blake Masters, Arizona's Republican Senate nominee against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, avoided discussion of Graham's abortion ban while at a Yuma border event on Wednesday, following his Tuesday remarks in support of the bill. He said Wednesday if Graham's bill does not pass, Republicans should take up a "a third-trimester standalone bill."

"Certainly we can all agree that in America, we shouldn't tolerate late-term abortion like China and North Korea do," Masters said in a statement to ABC News.

Masters -- under fire in TV ads by Democrats for his anti-abortion stance -- already supports a 15-week ban on abortion, with exceptions only for the life of the mother, soon to take effect in Arizona. He did, however, scrub his website of the topic after Roe was overturned, removing language that said "I am 100% pro-life."

Abortion access has proven to be a driving issue for voters, demonstrated most strongly in Kansas, when the historically conservative state overwhelmingly rejected a referendum that would have stripped away abortion rights from the state constitution.

Abortion access has also been seen as an influencing factor in special elections in New York and Alaska, where Democratic candidates with campaigns focused on abortion won their races. Even Republicans in Graham's home state of South Carolina are having trouble passing an abortion ban.

​​In Georgia, Republican Herschel Walker -- locked in a tight race against incumbent Rep. Raphael Warnock -- said the issue "should be decided at the state level, but I WOULD support" Graham's proposal in the Senate.

PHOTO: Senator Lindsey Graham unveils a nationwide abortion bill with new abortion restrictions, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept., 13, 2022. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
PHOTO: Senator Lindsey Graham unveils a nationwide abortion bill with new abortion restrictions, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept., 13, 2022. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, one of the party's most vulnerable incumbents, up for reelection in Wisconsin, said "nothing is going to pass in Congress" and that the issue should be left up to states.

"It's got to be decided in the states. I think that is the appropriate place for this to be decided," Johnson told ABC News on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Dr. Mehmet Oz, the GOP candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, made a similar point, suggesting he would not support the Graham bill but not directly commenting.

"Dr. Oz is pro-life with three exceptions: life of the mother, rape and incest. And as a senator, he'd want to make sure that the federal government is not involved in interfering with the state's decisions on the topic," his spokesperson said.

Don Bolduc, the Trump-endorsed winner of New Hampshire's Tuesday GOP primary, said he would not vote for the bill.

"I believe the federal government should stay out of it," Bolduc, who has campaigned as anti-abortion, told ABC News. "Let the states deal with it. That's going to be my position in Washington, D.C."

The Republican Senate candidate in Colorado, Joe O'Dea, said he supported a different position on abortion restrictions -- not what Graham called for.

"America wants balance on the abortion issue, not a forever cold war between the far left and the far right. Congress should pass a bill protecting a woman's right to choose early in pregnancy, whether a woman lives in Mississippi or Massachusetts, and there should be sensible limits on non-medically necessary late term abortion and parental notification for minors. I don't support Senator Graham's bill," O'Dea said in a statement.

"A Republican ban is as reckless and tone deaf as is Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer's hostility to considering any compromise on late term abortion, parental notification, or conscience protections for religious hospitals," O'Dea said.

PHOTO: Former Vice President Mike Pence waves to the crowd as he prepares to addresses the convocation at Liberty University, on Sep. 14, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. (Steve Helber/AP)
PHOTO: Former Vice President Mike Pence waves to the crowd as he prepares to addresses the convocation at Liberty University, on Sep. 14, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. (Steve Helber/AP)

Ohio GOP Senate nominee JD Vance and Nevada GOP Senate nominee Adam Laxalt did not respond to requests for comment.

The candidates' distance comes as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday threw cold water on Graham's proposal. When asked if he would bring the measure to the Senate floor should the GOP retake the chamber, McConnell said "most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level."

Other Republicans have embraced the legislation.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is an original co-sponsor of Graham's proposed ban. His support comes as his general election opponent, Democratic Rep. Val Demings, has levied campaign attacks on the incumbent's anti-abortion views.

When asked if his position on the bill would influence support for him in his race against Demings, Rubio told reporters in Washington that he'd "never analyzed this politically" but that's he's staunchly "pro-life."

PHOTO: Sen. Marco Rubio speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a vote in the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 8, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Sen. Marco Rubio speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a vote in the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 8, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"That has never been a mystery. I've never hidden that. And I'll vote for any bill that helps it," he said, noting that the legislation would not likely pass if voted upon.

"No, of course, this is going to be dealt with at the state level … If [Democrats] think this is such a big political winner, then they shouldn't be worried about states deciding," Rubio said. "They know it's not going to pass here."

A spokesperson for Demings told ABC News in a statement that Floridians will "hold Rubio accountable for his out of touch stance in November," following news of his co-sponsorship of Graham's ban.

MORE: What Kansas' abortion vote could mean for other states

Rep. Ted Budd, R- N.C., running in a competitive Senate race against Democrat Cheri Beasley, on Wednesday also signed on as co-sponsor of a House version of Graham's Senate legislation.

Separately, big-name Republicans like Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina have backed the idea that states should dictate their position on abortion.

ABC News' Libby Cathey, Miles Cohen, Hannah Demissie, Will McDuffie, Rachel Scott, Brittany Shepherd, Benjamin Siegel and Trish Turner contributed to this report.

GOP hopefuls, lawmakers splinter over Lindsey Graham's proposed abortion ban originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Unionville baseball tournament raises $30K for organ donation charities

    Brian Steinman was staying with his twin brother Aaron in Keswick, Ont., last December when tragedy struck. Aaron Steinman and his fiancee found him in the basement. He had just collapsed after suffering a stroke. The 26-year-old was rushed to hospital, and even after he was put into a medically-induced coma and given numerous tests, doctors delivered the news to Steinman's family that he had died. But because Steinman was an organ donor, his heart lives on, as do his lungs, kidneys and liver. I

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Will Dalano Banton play more point guard or forward with Raptors next season?

    Raptors sophomore Dalano Banton has played a lot of basketball during the offseason as he aims to become a rotation player for Toronto next season. Amit Mann and Joshua Howe analyze his skillset and which positions the 22-year-old will be most effective in next season. Listen to the full episode discussing training camp battles at each position on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r