GOP Heads Claim Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Were 'Legitimate Political Discourse'

One political party’s attempt to overthrow an election is apparently just another party’s definition of “legitimate political discourse.”

That’s according to the Republican Party, which, on Friday, voted to punish GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their work on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection,the Associated Press reported.

The censure resolution accuses Kinzinger and Cheney of “participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” which, the AP notes, is “a striking description of the violent attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.”

The resolution also calls on the party to no longer support Cheney and Kinzinger as Republicans.

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel muddied the waters a bit by claiming that the “legitimate political discourse” referenced in the resolution “had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol.”

Cheney and Kinzinger chose to join Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol.



The NYT needs to correct this story now, or again expose themselves as political hacks. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 4, 2022

Her uncle, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, had a different opinion about Kinzinger and Cheney.

Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 4, 2022

Kinzinger, who is not facing reelection, said on Thursday that Republican leadership had allowed “conspiracies and toxic tribalism” to hinder “their ability to see clear-eyed.”

Cheney responded by saying “I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump.”

Many Twitter users took the GOP’s suggestion that storming the Capitol to change the results of an election was “legitimate political discourse” as the gaslighting it was.

5 Dead. 140 officers injured. $30 million in damages. Feces smeared on the wall. The GOP’s definition of legitimate political discourse. https://t.co/sPchKKkpK3 — Silas House (@silasdhouse) February 4, 2022

I’ve engaged in a lot of “legitimate political discourse” over the years and it never involved clobbering a police officer with a flag or scaling the wall of a government building. — Deb Butler (@DebButlerHD18) February 4, 2022

Official, stated Republican party position: White supremacist insurrection to overthrow the result of the election = "legitimate political discourse".



Where do we go from here? — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) February 4, 2022

The "legitimate political discourse" line is so bad you'd assume it had to be taken out of context, but nope--it's just that bad — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) February 4, 2022

The @gop calls this “legitimate political discourse”. I think it’s time any of their sane remaining members split off to form their own party. https://t.co/iscRi9NJHA — Digitalhen 🐓 (@digitalhen) February 4, 2022

Let’s connect the dots here: The Republican Party adopted an official position that trying to overthrow government through assault and homicide specifically in order to void votes from Black urban centers like Philly, Detroit, and Atlanta is “legitimate political discourse.” — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) February 4, 2022

Republicans went from calling January 6 a false flag operation by Antifa, to saying it’s being talked about too much, to now officially declaring it “legitimate political discourse” by “ordinary citizens.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

