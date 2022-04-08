GOP Gov Throws Shade At Tucker Carlson In The Subtlest Way

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) threw the subtlest of shade at Tucker Carlson after the Fox News personality dedicated an on-air diatribe against him and his fellow state leaders.

Carlson on Wednesday baselessly accused Cox of being a “creepy” liberal after he used his gender pronouns while talking with a teenager. “Spencer Cox identifies as a male, at least to some limited extent. Cox could’ve cleared up that mystery a lot more quickly simply by declaring, ‘I’m a man.’ Instead, he went full hostage video,” the conservative blowhard railed.

When Putin's favorite white nationalist dislikes you, you're probably doing something right. #utpolhttps://t.co/7PwVeH8uU6 — John (@jermsguy) April 7, 2022

In response, Cox liked the above tweet which described Carlson as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “favorite white nationalist.”

(Photo: Twitter)

Carlson, already a peddler of white nationalist rhetoric, has received fierce criticism for repeating Russian talking points amid Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Carlson’s rants have even been used as propaganda by Russia’s state-run media.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

