GOP Gov. Greg Abbott Ripped For 'Despicable' Characterization Of Mass Shooting Victims

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has been slammed for how he described the victims of the latest mass shooting in his state.

On Sunday, Abbott used Twitter to offer a $50,000 reward for information on a fugitive who on Friday allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle to gun down five neighbors after he’d been asked to stop firing a weapon in his Cleveland yard.

Pro-gun Abbott described the victims, who were all from Honduras— and who have been identified as Sonia Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Juliza Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8 — as “illegal immigrants,” a term considered to be dehumanizing.

The Republican governor also highlighted how the suspect — 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa — is “in the country illegally.”

I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout.



I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. pic.twitter.com/SpkUgKqKGe — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 30, 2023

“Star Trek” actor George Takei led the chorus of criticism of Abbott’s labeling of the victims.

“This is despicable,” he wrote. “I would have thought bringing up the immigration status of the innocent victims of this senseless violence would be beneath even you. But I was wrong.”

Celebrity chef José Andrés urged Abbott to “show some empathy,” noting how “nobody is illegal in heaven.”

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez described it as a “new low” for Abbott.

Others agreed.

This is despicable. I would have thought bringing up the immigration status of the innocent victims of this senseless violence would be beneath even you. But I was wrong. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 30, 2023

.@GregAbbott_TX nobody is illegal in heaven “dear” governor! Nobody! And in life at the most are just undocumented! You speak with hate about immigrants, and that rhetoric is what may have created this situation in the first place. Show some empathy…that’s what good leaders do https://t.co/UaQnyVqQrZ — José Andrés🇺🇸🇪🇸🇺🇦🥘🌈👨🍳 (@chefjoseandres) May 1, 2023

This racist xenophobe can’t bring himself to say a man with easy access to assault rifle slaughter a family and a child in his state. https://t.co/FWEqRChav6 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 1, 2023

The dehumanization here is otherworldly. Even in their deaths he can’t see undocumented immigrants as human beings. He couldn’t think of anything to call a family who’d been murdered but illegal immigrants. https://t.co/XZZ10sPWWr — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) May 1, 2023

A new low for @GregAbbott_TX, who continues to do nothing to keep #Texas safe from #GunViolence.



Greg, how was an undocumented person able to obtain an AR-15 in the first place? I’ll tell you why. It’s because you and other Republicans have made safe gun laws nonexistent.



I… https://t.co/Quv17VatBf — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) May 1, 2023