GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke square off in Texas gubernatorial debate: live updates

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke face off in the first and likely only debate Friday night in the state's gubernatorial election this year.

They are going head-to-head at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

The debate is O'Rourke's chance to close the polling gap between him and Abbott. Texas voters have indicated a leaning for Abbott, with Abbott leading O'Rourke by more than 5 percentage points in several different polls.

Abortion, voting and COVID-19: Why we're eyeing these 10 governor's races in 2022 midterms

The race has drawn national attention for O'Rourke, who ran a close senatorial race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 and a brief presidential run in 2020. O'Rourke's name recognition and firebrand personality have Democrats hopeful he can flip the governor's mansion.

Issues that have popped up in other competitive races in the midterms are expected to also show themselves in tonight's debate: abortion, a migration crisis and high inflation rates.

Candidates address teacher retention crisis

Moderators cited a Teacher Workforce Report that showed over half of the first-year teachers from 2010-2011 had left the profession by 2019-2020.

“I’ve got your back,” O’Rourke said to teachers, adding that they are underpaid and overworked. “Absolutely I want to give them a pay raise.”

Abbott responded by saying he has provided more funding for education than any governor in the history of Texas.

“Just as we have given them a pay raise in the past,” Abbott said he plans to give teachers a raise in the future if elected.

-- Savannah Kuchar

Abbott ‘very confident’ in Texas power grid after 2021 crisis; O'Rourke hits back

Abbott defended Texas’ power grid after a 2021 winter power crisis and said he was “very confident” in the grid’s reliability.

Pointing to bills he signed that overhauled the state's power grid, Abbott claimed “no Texan has lost power because of the Texas power grid.” Abbott also defended the addition power such as natural gas to keep the grid running.

O’Rourke slammed Abbott for what he said was inaction on the grid prior to the power crisis and price hikes on energy.

“Worn before February 2021 we had problems with the grid, he did nothing,” said O’Rourke. “Now we are all paying 45 bucks more on average in our monthly utility bill. That’s the Abbott tax that all of us pay.”

-- Ken Tran

O’Rourke: ‘This election is about reproductive freedom’

Abortion came to fore as O’Rourke was asked about any potential limits he would support on abortion.

In his response he called for Roe v. Wade to be re-established after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in a decision in June.

“That limit was decided in 1973, “ said O’Rourke. “I want us to return to that.”

-- Ken Tran

Candidates conflict on law enforcement funding

When asked if he supports defunding the police, O'Rourke responses: “Of course I don’t.”

He cited his raising of salaries for law enforcement in El Paso while on the city council and said he wants accountability for law enforcement.

Abbott responded by saying his administration has “answered every call” for funding by law enforcement.

-- Savannah Kuchar

O'Rourke: Abbott’s current protections are not enough for sexual assault survivors

O’Rourke said more women have been raped in Texas than any other state. “This is an attack on women,” O’Rourke said.

Abbott said Plan B should not only be “readily available” for survivors of sexual assault but that the state would pay for the emergency contraceptive.

-- Savannah Kuchar

O’Rourke calls for accountabilty for Uvalde shooting

O’Rourke placed blame on Abbott for the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

“(Abbott) has lost the right to serve this state in the most important position of public trust,” said O’Rourke. “There is a complete failure to hold people responsible accountable. Those families still do not have justice.”

O’Rourke also said Abbott should be held responsible for the officers that failed to properly respond to the shooting.

-- Ken Tran

Supporters of Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke cheer outside the site of his debate with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas.

Abbott responds to past words at Uvalde

A video clip of Abbott saying “it could’ve been worse” following the shooting at Uvalde was played for his response during the debate.

Abbott said his comment was based on information from law enforcement at the time, which he said failed to include mention of the officers waiting in hallways without taking action.

-- Savannah Kuchar

Candidates pressed about gun control

Abbott was pressed on his views on gun control and his opposition in 2018 to red flag laws.

“I’m still against red flag laws for the reason that it would deny a lawful Texas gun owner their constitutional right to due process,” he said.

O’Rourke was asked about previous comments he made about confiscating guns.

“I’m for making sure that we make progress,” said O’Rourke, listing off his gun control priorities. “Raise the age to 21, red flag law and universal background checks.”

-- Ken Tran

O’Rourke blames Abbott for lack of Uvalde response

O’Rourke said Gov. Abbott is “the only thing standing in the way” of responding to the mass shooting earlier this year in Uvalde, Texas.

“These parents are rightfully angry,” Abbott said in response a video clip played at the debate of a Uvalde child.

Passing a law to ban all guns, he said, would be a false promise. He said the state needs to get back to what he says is the root problem, which he called mental illness.

--Savannah Kuchar

Abbott defends migrant bussing program

Asked about Texas’ state-funded program to bus migrants to metro cities run by Democrats, Abbott defended his program.

“(Communities in Texas) needed relief and bussing was one of the ways of providing them relief,” said Abbott. “And thus began the process of bussing the migrants to cities that self-identified as sanctuary cities.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed that Texas made no outreach to coordinate the program. Abbott rebutted and claimed that Adams’ office has never made a call to coordinate the migrant buses.

-- Ken Tran

Migrants, who boarded a bus in Texas, are dropped off within view of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 11, 2022. - Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered buses to carry thousands of migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, and New York City to highlight criticisms of US President Joe Biden's border policy.

Abbott and O’Rourke slam each other on immigration off the bat

Both candidates were quick on the trigger and exchanged hits on on immigration as the debate started.

“What we’re doing is making sure that we are keeping our community safe,” said Abbott. “This is completely different than the way things would be under Beto.”

In his rebuttal, O’Rourke pointed to the state’s winter power crisis in 2021 and the Uvalde school shooting.

“He’s going to try to lie about my record and he’s going to distract from his failures,” said O’Rourke. “Whether it’s his failures to keep his lights on in the grid, his failure to address school shootings or his failure in immigration.”

-- Ken Tran

Abbott 7 points ahead of O'Rourke in latest Quinnipiac poll

Abbott holds a 7-percentage point edge over O'Rourke, according to a poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University. It's the latest of several surveys that have found a single-digit lead for Abbott, but the difference is well outside the margin of error.

The Quinnipiac poll found 53% of likely voters favoring Abbott and 46% favoring O'Rourke. Perhaps most worrisome for O'Rourke, nearly all voters — 96% — who support a candidate in the race say their minds are made up about how they will vote.

Brandon Rottinghaus, a University of Houston political science professor, said the poll confirms that Republicans and Democrats are largely unified around their respective candidates. The poll found that 96% of Republicans favored Abbott, while 96% of Democrats favored O'Rourke.

"There's not a lot of wiggle room," he said. "This is going to be a very base versus base election, and there are likely a lot of people in the middle who may not choose to vote."

-- Skye Seipp

Uvalde families travel to Edinburg to rally for Beto O'Rourke ahead of debate

About 35 relatives of Uvalde school shooting victims traveled 280 miles to the Rio Grande Valley to rally in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Friday, just hours ahead of his debate with Gov. Greg Abbott.

Since the May shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School, families of the victims have been demanding lawmakers take action to prevent another similar tragedy, including raising the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, instituting red flag laws and requiring universal background checks for gun purchases.

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, right, greets family of the Uvalde shooting massacre before a pre-campaign debate news conference, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. O'Rourke will face Gov. Greg Abbott in a debate Friday evening.

Abbott has ignored their pleas to call a special session of the Legislature and called the prospect of raising the minimum rifle purchase age "unconstitutional" — an argument that gun control activists have disputed, pointing toward other states, including Republican-dominated Florida, that have adopted similar laws.

On Friday, several parents who lost their children in the Uvalde massacre urged Texans to vote for O’Rourke, who strongly supports the gun restrictions backed by the parents.

"I'm speaking directly to moms when I say our babies’ lives are on that ballot. It happened to me, it can happen to you, and this pain, it'll bring you to your knees begging for an end,” said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi Rubio, who was killed in the May 24 shooting.

-- Niki Griswold

Who is Beto O'Rourke?

O'Rourke has been a household name in Texas politics since challenging, and nearly defeating, Cruz in 2018. His campaign that year raised $80 million, a then-record for the most ever raised by a Senate candidate.

After announcing his run in March 2019, O'Rourke ran a brief presidential campaign before later dropping out in November of that year.

During this year's gubernatorial campaign, O'Rourke has been vocal on the issue of gun control following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas this May, as well as his opposition to the Texas Legislature's near-total abortion ban.

O'Rourke previously served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, as the representative for Texas' 16th district, encompassing his hometown of El Paso. He has lived in El Paso since 1998, after a few years spent in New York City where he graduated from Columbia University in 1995.

-- Savannah Kuchar

Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, speaks during a town hall meeting at the McAllen Creative Incubator Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in McAllen,Texas.

Who is Greg Abbott?

Governor of Texas since 2015, Abbott has focused much of his campaign this year on the economy and border security. For months, Abbott has continued a state-funded program to bus immigrants from Texas to Democratic-led cities around the country, including Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Abbott is speculated to have his eyes on a presidential nomination in 2024, though he has not made any official comment on his intent to run.

A Texas native, Abbott was attorney general in the state for over a decade, the longest to ever serve in that position. He has also served as a justice of the Texas Supreme Court and a state district judge in Harris County, which includes Houston.

Abbott is a graduate of University of Texas at Austin, with a law degree from Vanderbilt University. He has been paralyzed from the waist down since 1984, after a tree fell on him while jogging.

-- Savannah Kuchar

Gov. Greg Abbott in San Antonio, Texas, in March, 2020.

Expect to hear about the southern border

Expect to hear a lot about the migrant crisis from both candidates tonight.

Abbott started a state-funded program to bus migrants to major metro cities run by Democrats as an attempt to send a message to the White House in April. The first bus dropped off migrants in Washington D.C.

“(President) Biden refuses to come see the mess he’s made at the border,” Abbott tweeted when the first bus arrived in Washington. “So Texas is bringing the border to him.”

The program has caught on with other Republicans. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made national headlines after flying around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Democrats have criticized the moves as inhumane. In a speech at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala, President Biden said “Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props.”

In an interview on The Daily Show, O’Rourke denounced the moves as “cruel and unkind” political stunts.

-- Ken Tran

A woman, who boarded a bus for migrants in Texas, helps a child after being dropped off within view of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on August 11, 2022. - Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered buses to carry thousands of migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, and New York City to highlight criticisms of US President Joe Biden's border policy.

