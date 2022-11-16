GOP Gets Its Consolation Prize: A Bare-Bones House Majority

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

The much-hyped Republican “red wave” has proven a resounding bust, but the GOP has officially met its bare-minimum benchmark for this election: taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Almost a week after the election, news networks projected that Republicans had finally picked up enough congressional seats to reach the 218-seat threshold needed for a majority in the chamber, ending Democrats’ four-year run in control.

The outcome was widely expected, given that Democrats could only lose five seats before losing the majority and that midterm elections are typically brutal for the party in power in Washington. Strategists in both parties had projected Republicans would pick up anywhere from 15 to 25 seats, giving them a comfortable House majority.

Instead, Republicans are on track to fall short of that target—a far cry from the vindicating slam dunk that their leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), had hyped repeatedly in the weeks leading up to the election. While the GOP has hit 218, Democrats have disproportionately won in the most competitive battlegrounds and have even flipped some unexpected seats, including two in Ohio.

On Election Day, Democratic incumbents that were heavily targeted by the GOP kept winning, from Rep. Abigail Spanberger in suburban Virginia to Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire. An Election Night party for Republicans in Washington, likely meant to formally celebrate their new majority, was delayed to the early hours of the morning, until McCarthy appeared onstage to simply reiterate their confidence in retaking the House.

The bad news continued for Republicans, as Democratic incumbents held competitive seats in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

But the defeat of Democratic incumbents in difficult districts, like Reps. Elaine Luria (D-VA), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), and Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ), pushed the party’s luck—which finally ran out in New York.

By Monday night, the GOP had flipped four Democratic seats in the Empire State, including that of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), the chairman of House Democrats’ campaign arm. The state’s chaotic redistricting process, which saw a Democratic gerrymander struck down and replaced with very friendly Republican lines, could ultimately be more responsible for a House GOP majority than any other single factor.

