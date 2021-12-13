My GOP and Democrats need more ‘Workhorses,’ fewer ‘Showhorses’

We are nearly two years into an endless pandemic. Oil may soon be $100 a barrel, retail gas prices are up $1 over last year, 88% of Americans are worried about inflation, only 39% have trust in the government to solve domestic or international problems, and Americans are as politically polarized as any of us can remember.

Seems like now would be when we’d hope to see many of our nation’s best and brightest working diligently to solve the many crises we face — Workhorses ready to do the difficult work.

Too often we elect Showhorses. The GOP has a few, such as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose major accomplishments in office include racking up over $60,000 in fines for not wearing a mask at the Capitol and her vocal support for conspiracy theories.

Not to be outdone is North Carolina’s own U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who has lied or mischaracterized events such as his acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy and training for the Paralympics.

Something these two have common is their ability to give an impassioned speech, which yields them clicks, likes and more donations. They have amassed a fortune in fundraising, social media followers, and, therefore, political influence. Yet, accomplishments in office are sorely lacking. Indeed, Cawthorn has missed 7.2% of his votes in Congress, compared to a median of 2.1% by others in Congress.

The Democrats are not immune to the star power of the Showhorse. In Mecklenburg County we have state Sen. Jeff Jackson, who’s currently running for U.S. Senate. He is charismatic, engaging and a hard campaigner. His lack of legislative accomplishments in his eight years in the N.C. General Assembly is hard to overlook, regardless of the size of his Twitter following.

Even on an issue he’s campaigning on for the U.S. Senate seat — marijuana reform — he did not co-sponsor GOP or Democrat-backed medical marijuana bills in the General Assembly. Eight years in office, and not one piece of signature legislation passed.

The excuse of being in the minority party is just that — an excuse for Showhorses.

Showhorses complain about being in the minority party and ask voters to stick with them for just a few more election cycles until they are in the majority.

Maybe what we need are fewer flash-in-the-pan politicians — and more Workhorses. That does not mean we need milquetoast candidates and elected officials. There is certainly a time and place for emotive and sincere speech and strong condemnation of actions taken by the other party, but deeds should follow words. Too often, they do not.

Candidates always talk about being a “fighter.” Whether we feel that there is a Communist on every corner, or that all Republicans are fascists, we look for those who will combat these dark forces. So we listen to the compelling speeches, donate to the campaigns, read their clever social media posts, and send another “fighter” to D.C. What is “fighting?” Surely it is more than giving speeches and verbally attacking the other side of the aisle.

Workhorses may not grab headlines, but they are fighters. They are in the trenches doing the work — passing meaningful legislation, addressing the looming challenges around us, and working tirelessly for constituents. Showhorses look and sound good, but do not put in the work. America and North Carolina cannot afford to be duped by Showhorses any longer.

Contributing columnist Matthew Ridenhour is a former Republican Mecklenburg commissioner.