GOP debate live updates: Republican candidates face off for a second time without Trump

Republican presidential candidates will gather in California on Wednesday for the second GOP primary debate of the 2024 election season.

Seven candidates who qualified for the event in Simi Valley will make their case to conservative voters that they're the strongest candidate to defeat President Joe Biden next year.

But the current Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump, won't be in attendance. The former president has argued he's so far ahead in Republican polls that he shouldn't give his rivals a chance to take shots at him onstage. Trump also didn't attend the first Republican debate, where candidates covered issues ranging from the war in Ukraine to abortion rights, inflation and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Follow along with USA TODAY's live coverage as our reporters in California and Washington cover everything you need to know about Wednesday's faceoff.

How can you watch the debate? What channel is the GOP debate on?

Fox Business Network and Univision will broadcast the second Republican presidential primary debate. It will air at will air at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The RNC will also stream the event on video-sharing platform Rumble.

– Anthony Robledo

– Anthony Robledo

