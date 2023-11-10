GOP debate highlights: Dan Crenshaw weighs in on Haley versus ‘scum’ Ramaswamy

The third Republican primary debate concluded at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, following contentious exchanges over candidates’ policies and records.

Five candidates qualified for the showdown, broadcast by NBC News – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur and woke-bashing author Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Former President Donald Trump has also qualified but did not attend, instead speaking at a rally in nearby Hialeah, Florida.

There were a number of fiery tussles throughout the evening including when Mr Ramaswamy was booed by the crowd for an attack on Ms Haley’s daughter with the former UN ambassador calling him “scum” in response — many agreed with her assessment including Texas Rep Dan Crenshaw.

The candidates stood united in their support for Israeli military action against Hamas but had differing views on Ukraine. There was little time spent addressing the poor performance by the GOP in yesterday’s off-year elections with the focus turning to the topic of abortion.

The next debate is set for 6 December in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and will be hosted by NewsNation.

Thursday 9 November 2023 21:45 , Kelly Rissman

Nikki Haley has quickly ascended in the polls, becoming the most likely Republican candidate to serve as the alternative to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race – albeit still a long way behind the frontrunner.

Ms Haley boasts experience in foreign policy – at a time of extreme international instability – served as UN ambassador in the Trump administration and left, allowing her to align herself on some policies while putting just enough distance from the frontrunner, and served as the governor of South Carolina, an early voting state.

The 51-year-old differs from the bulk of the GOP field when it comes to abortion, social security, and foreign policy.

After three impassioned debate performances, the spotlight continues to shine on her.

Here is a glance at where she stands on the issues:

Jill Stein announces 2024 presidential campaign

Thursday 9 November 2023 21:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Jill Stein announced on Thursday that she is entering the 2024 presidential race as a candidate for the Green Party, criticising the two major parties for failing to address issues like climate change and inequality.

“The political systm is broken,” she said in an announcement video on social media. “The two Wall Street parties are bought and paid for. Over 60 per cent of us now say the bispartisan establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people.”

“We’ll put solutions to the crises we face,” she added. “Crushing inequality, endless war, and climate collapse...The ruling parties that got us into this mess aren’t getting us out.”

Ms Stein ran in 2016 with the Green Party.

Voices: Why the GOP debates are increasingly meaningless without Trump

Thursday 9 November 2023 20:45 , Oliver O'Connell

John Bowden writes:

Mr Trump was mentioned sporadically by both the moderators and candidates, but without the frontrunner present the criticism of his policies and record as president seemed less effective. The big attention-grabbing moment of the night had nothing to do with him; it played out when Mr Ramaswamy took a swipe at Ms Haley’s daughter over her TikTok usage, prompting the South Carolinian to label him “scum”.

Right now, it’s hard to say what, if anything, could move the needle in the GOP primary in any meaningful way. But it does seem clear that the debates are not going to do it, not as long as Mr Trump refuses to attend.

Dan Crenshaw weighs in on Haley v ‘con artist’ Ramaswamy

Thursday 9 November 2023 20:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican Texas Rep Dan Crenshaw has weighed in on the big moment of Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate, adding his voice to the chorus of commentators who have slammed Vivek Ramaswamy for his comments on Nikki Haley’s daughter.

Mr Crenshaw wrote on X: “Yeah he’s scum, but I also despise terrible logic, which Vivek peddles like candy. According to him, his current usage of Chinese TikTok is justified because Nikki Haley’s daughter *used to have it too.*”

He adds: “This guy is a con artist using the serious act of running for president to gain notoriety. He is emblematic of a decaying cultural fabric that rewards dishonor.”

Yeah he’s scum, but I also despise terrible logic, which Vivek peddles like candy. According to him, his current usage of Chinese Tik Tok is justified because Nikki Haley’s daughter *used to have it too.* This guy is a con artist using the serious act of running for president to… https://t.co/B7gBRS0ReA — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 9, 2023

Haley ‘goes Will Smith’ as she berates Ramaswamy

Thursday 9 November 2023 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley went after entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy during the third Republican debate in Miami, slamming him for mentioning her daughter’s use of the Chinese-owned app TikTok.

“In the last debate, she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first,” Mr Ramaswamy said on Wednesday night about the app owned by the company ByteDance, which is based in Beijing.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice. You’re just scum,” Ms Haley responded, with Mr Ramaswamy’s attack leading to boos from the audience.

ICYMI: Jimmy Kimmel mocks ‘non-viable’ GOP debate candidates with Avengers jab

Thursday 9 November 2023 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave his review of five GOP presidential candidates he described as “non-viable” on Tuesday night, ahead of the third Republican primary debate.

The third GOP presidential debate is due to take place in Miami on Wednesday. So far, front-runner Donald Trump, who is currently embroiled in a civil fraud trial in New York, has not attended any of the primary debates.

The former president has indicated he sees no point in participating in the debates given his substantial lead over the other candidates in the polls.

‘The middle doesn’t win primaries’: Scott won’t move to middle on abortion, campaign says

Thursday 9 November 2023 19:00 , Oliver O'Connell

After a disastrous off-year election night for Republicans that was largely centred around opposition to harsh abortion restrictions, the candidates for the GOP presidential nomination offered a more moderate stance on the topic during Wednesday night’s debate, with the exception of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Per RealClear Politics:

None of the candidates strayed from their overall opposition to abortion, however. And for his part, Tim Scott doubled down on his call for a federal ban, saying, “I’d challenge Nikki and Ron to join me at a 15-week limit.”

“I will sign anything where we can get 60 Senate votes,” Haley replied, “but don’t make the American people think that you’re going to push something on them when we don’t even have the votes in the Senate.”

The Scott campaign pointed to that exchange as evidence that the competition was becoming “a little bit more moderate” in an attempt “to get the Never Trump vote.” Jennifer DeCasper, the senator’s campaign manager, told RCP that Scott won’t budge. “He’s not going to move to the middle,” she said, “because the middle doesn’t win primaries.”

Watch: Ramaswamy asked about tense exchange with Haley

Thursday 9 November 2023 18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox Business’ Stuart Varney asks 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about his tense exchanges with Nikki Haley at the GOP debate, including Haley calling him “scum”:



“Why did you go after her family? And her clothing? No woman’s going to like that.” pic.twitter.com/Gf592PHwZ2 — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2023

Welcome your debate moderators... Tucker, Elon and Joe?

Thursday 9 November 2023 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Tech entrepreneur and 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy came out swinging at Wednesday’s debate, calling the Republican Party a “party of losers” and attacking the mainstream media.

Kicking off the third Republican debate, moderators asked the five candidates on stage how they would differentiate themselves from the current fronter, Donald Trump.

But Mr Ramaswamy took the opportunity to erupt into a rant about Republicans’ losing streak.

He also had some wild ideas for who should be moderating what is supposed to be a serious debate about policy...

Thursday 9 November 2023 17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Let’s talk about DeSantis’s tongue... no, really

Thursday 9 November 2023 17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The height of political conversation has shifted from focusing on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’s hypothetical heels to his tongue after the presidential hopeful participated in the third GOP debate.

Social media users have been pointing out Mr DeSantis’s inability to keep his tongue in his mouth, posting clips showing the Florida Republican licking his lips in interviews and his tongue popping through a smile on the debate stage.

“WTF is going on with his snake tongue?” Meidas Touch editor-in-chief Ron Flipowski posted on X, alongside an interview of the governor on NBC News.

One user commented with a snake emoji, others posted gifs of snakes for comparison. “Lizard people are real,” another user commented.

Tim Scott seems to ‘soft launch’ new girlfriend Mindy Noce at debate

Thursday 9 November 2023 16:30 , Gustaf Kilander

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott appeared to “soft launch” his girlfriend at the Republican debate in Miami.

Mr Scott, whose bachelor status has regularly been reported on during the campaign, brought Mindy Noce, an interior designer and a mother of three from Charleston, up on stage after the debate to pose for a photo.

Initially, it was unclear who Ms Noce was as she stood next to Mr Scott, but her appearance sparked online speculation that she could be his often-mentioned but never-before-seen partner.

Mr Scott, 58, told the press after the debate that they have been dating for “about a year”.

Haley tells Fox News she showed ‘a lot of restraint’ in only calling Ramaswamy ‘scum’

Thursday 9 November 2023 16:25 , Oliver O'Connell

In an appearance on Fox News this morning, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was asked about calling Vivek Ramaswamy “scum” for mentioning her daughter at the GOP debate.

The entrepreneur was loudly booed on stage in Miami last night for attacking Ms Haley’s daughter’s use of TikTok leading to the angry retort from the former governor of South Carolina. Ms Ramaswamy has been widely scorned on social media and in the press for his remark (and other comments he made during the debate.).

Fox News' Bill Hemmer asked Ms Haley about her response: “Do you want to continue with that today? Do you feel the same way?”

She replied: “I mean ... That was showing a lot of restraint. That’s all I’ll say.”

Watch below:

Nikki Haley is asked about calling Vivek Ramaswamy “scum” for mentioning her daughter at the GOP debate.



Fox News' Bill Hemmer: “Do you want to continue with that today? Do you feel the same way?”



Haley: “I mean ... That was showing a lot of restraint. That’s all I’ll say.” pic.twitter.com/MOQ9lNSAeQ — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2023

Ronna McDaniel hits back after debate attack by Ramaswamy

Thursday 9 November 2023 16:14 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel clapped back at Vivek Ramaswamy after he argued that the GOP has done nothing but lose since she took over the party.

“He’s at four per cent. He needs a headline,” Ms McDaniel said on Fox Business. She argued that the biotech entrepreneur is “kind of new to the party. He voted for Obama”.

Mr Ramaswamy has said that he didn’t vote in either election that President Barack Obama was on the ballot, according to Reuters.

VIDEO: Haley calls Ramaswamy ‘scum’ for referencing her daughter during debate

Thursday 9 November 2023 16:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Moment Nikki Haley snubs Vivek Ramaswamy, shaking hands with every other GOP candidate

Thursday 9 November 2023 15:30 , Reann Philogene

Nikki Haley shook hands with each of her GOP rivals, except Vivek Ramaswamy, after a fiery third Republican debate resulted in the two candidates clashing on stage.

Ms Haley appeared to snub the controversial pharma CEO, after Ramaswamy criticized her daughter’s use of TikTok.

He quipped she should “take care” of her family first before speaking on the topic, to boos from the audience.

Visibly enraged, Haley fired back: “Keep my daughter’s name out your voice”

“You’re just scum”, she muttered.

Addressing Mr Ramaswamy’s performance after the event, Ms Haley said he would make America “less safe” if he won the presidency.

Watch: Nikki Haley says she was showin ‘a lot of restraint’ calling Ramaswamy ‘scum'

Thursday 9 November 2023 15:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikki Haley on calling Ramaswamy "scum" during the debate: "That was showing a lot of restraint. That's all I'll say." pic.twitter.com/mRdfcvvUIa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

Ramaswamy slammed for bringing up Haley’s daughter in GOP debate: ‘He went too far’

Thursday 9 November 2023 15:00 , Rachel Sharp

Vivek Ramaswamy has been slammed by social media users for “going to far” after he brought up Nikki Haley‘s daughter during the third GOP debate on Wednesday night.

In a heated moment – that culminated in Ms Haley branding him “scum” and refusing to shake his hand at the end of the debate – the far-right candidate singled out his Republican presidential rival’s child on stage.

“In the last debate, [Ms Haley] made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time,” Mr Ramaswamy said, bringing up a month-old comment the former UN ambassador made about his use of TikTok.

“So you might want to take care of your family first,” he added.

His quip prompted booing from the shocked audience while Ms Haley was visibly outraged by the personal attack.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” she fired back. “You’re just scum.”

Following the debate, Ms Haley’s son Nalin Haley also leaped to defend his family members, and give Mr Ramaswamy a nickname.

Next GOP debate set to air on NewsNation

Thursday 9 November 2023 14:30 , Gustaf Kilander

The next GOP debate is set to air on NewsNation and will be moderators by Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News anchor who famously clashed with Donald Trump in 2016, Elizabeth Vargas of NewsNation, and Eliana Johnson, the editor in chief of the conservative Washington Free Beacon.

The next GOP debate goes to @NewsNation: "Exclusive live telecast will air on NewsNation and the CW network." @MegynKelly, @EVargasTV and @elianayjohnson will be the moderators — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 9, 2023

GOP mudslinging and the battle for second place: Five takeaways

Thursday 9 November 2023 14:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The third Republican primary debate was an ugly slugfest reminiscent of the earliest Trump debates of 2015 — except the former president wasn’t even there.

A group of five candidates, minus their party’s frontrunner, appeared onstage Wednesday evening in Miami for what was billed as a presidential debate but in the end may have just been an exercise in futility, given the continued dominance of Donald Trump in every available poll of the GOP primary.

What transpired over two hours was a slugfest that served as a reminder of what Mr Trump has done to this party, and raised the question of whether his shadow will loom over Republicans long after he fades from relevance.

Let’s look at the main takeaways from Wednesday’s showdown:

GOP mudslinging and the battle for second place: Five takeaways from debate

The Republican candidates have learned from Trump’s legal woes and are condemning Jan 6 – aside from Vivek Ramaswamy

Thursday 9 November 2023 13:00 , Gustaf Kilander

All but one of the Republican candidates appeared to have learned from former President Donald Trump’s deepening legal woes as they appeared for the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee.

Former Vice President and 2024 candidate Mike Pence stood firmly behind his decision to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory despite mounting pressure from Mr Trump and his supporters, which included violent threats to his life.

Mr Pence was praised by the candidates next to him on the debate stage, apart from entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who came out swinging with conspiracy theories making the rounds on rightwing social media on a variety of topics.

Mr Ramaswamy instead called on Mr Pence to commit to pardoning Mr Trump.

“I’m the only candidate on the stage with the courage to move our nation forward,” Mr Ramaswamy argued.

GOP candidates urge Israel escalation and US attacks on Iran

Thursday 9 November 2023 12:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Shortly before the candidates took the stage for the third Republican primary debate in Miami on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced that US fighter jets struck a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups, the latest sign of the tense security situation in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Once the spotlights came on, the GOP candidates called for a further ratcheting up of military operations, urging Israel to annihilate Hamas and the US military to directly attack Iran.

Responding to a question about what advice she would give to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had two words: “Finish them.”

Thursday 9 November 2023 11:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Haley ‘always had room to grow'

Thursday 9 November 2023 11:00 , Kelly Rissman

Rob Godfrey, Nikki Haley’s former deputy chief of staff, recalled Ms Haley knocking on doors to talk to voters and meeting with small groups “at first as an unknown underdog statewide candidate” and watching her momentum grow. So this “is not a new dynamic for her,” he said.

Drawing parallels between the two campaigns, he said, “Right now it looks like there’s wind at her back.”

Gunner Ramer, the political director of the Republican Accountability Project, also discussed Ms Haley’s uptick in the polls. He said that unlike other candidates, like Mike Pence who had 100 per cent name recognition among voters, Nikki Haley “has always had room to grow.”

Her name and experience are especially favourable at a time when global turbulence is part of a daily conversation, some argued.

Thursday 9 November 2023 10:30 , Oliver O'Connell

‘Losers’: Ramaswamy launches unhinged debate rant blasting GOP

Thursday 9 November 2023 10:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Tech entrepreneur and 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy came out swinging at Wednesday’s debate, calling the Republican Party a “party of losers” and attacking the mainstream media.

Kicking off the third Republican debate, moderators asked the five candidates on stage how they would differentiate themselves from the current fronter, Donald Trump.

But Mr Ramaswamy took the opportunity to erupt into a rant about Republicans’ losing streak.

“We’ve become a party of losers at the end of the day,” Mr Ramaswamy said, a day after Republicans underperformed in off-year elections. “There is a cancer in the Republican establishment.”

Mr Ramaswamy then suggested that Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, was to blame for GOP losses in elections since 2017 when she took office.

Thursday 9 November 2023 09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

‘Wind at her back’

Thursday 9 November 2023 09:00 , Kelly Rissman

Nikki Haley has long been an advocate for traditional conservative talking points. But it seems like now in particular, as Mr Trump’s base remains firm and the rest of the party searches for an alternative to the flamboyant, frequent defendant former president, her campaign is gaining traction.

She is wary of gun restrictions; while discussing red flag laws in the first GOP debate, she said she didn’t trust that the government “won’t take [guns] away from people who rightfully deserve to have them.”

She is pro-life, but has left space for pro-choice Americans to make the best decision for themselves; she said in April, “Different people in different places are taking different paths.”

Her viewpoints are arguably softer than some of her competitors, perhaps making her more appealing to some Republican voters, conservative strategist Chip Felkel said. “She’s taken a stern stance on some things, but she’s not constantly anti-everything,” he continued, comparing her to Mr Trump’s messaging.

Rob Godfrey, Ms Haley’s former deputy chief of staff as governor who remains neutral during the primaries, attributed her recent “momentum” to the “dynamic in early primary states.” He said races in these states — like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina — “favour some of her best assets as a candidate, which is the ability to connect one-on-one with voters.”

Mr Godfrey attributed this skill to her experience. In her first run to become a South Carolina state representative in 2004, she defeated the then-longest-serving state Representative Larry Koon. She was elected twice more, serving as a state representative from 2005 through 2010, when she decided to throw her hat in the gubernatorial election.

Thursday 9 November 2023 08:30 , Oliver O'Connell

How did Trump think the night went?

Thursday 9 November 2023 08:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Well, he wasn’t there, but he had some thoughts at this nearby rally.

slammed his “Weak and ineffective” Republican rivals for the party’s presidential nomination as he again skipped the latest GOP debate.

The former president urged the party establishment to ditch his opponents and get behind his campaign to try and retake the White House in 2024.

“You have about seven or eight candidates left. I think they are at a debate tonight no one is talking about it, everyone is watching…it’s 61 per cent for your favourite president – me – 10 per cent for Ron DeSanctimonious and 7 per cent for Bird Brain (Nikki Haley),” said Mr Trump at his counter-programming debate in Hialeah, Florida, on Wednesday evening.

“Our nation is in very serious trouble and it is time for the Republican establishment to stop wasting time and resources trying to push weak and ineffective RINOs and Never Trumpers that nobody wants and nobody is going to vote for.

“I watched these guys coming in and they are not watchable. The last debate was the lowest-rated debate in the history of politics, so do you think we did the right thing by not participating?”

Trump slams ‘weak and ineffective’ rivals at rally during GOP debate

Thursday 9 November 2023 07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Haley brands Ramaswamy ‘scum’ in fiery GOP debate

Thursday 9 November 2023 07:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Among the many spirited exchanges the 2024 Republican presidential candidates engaged in during Wednesday evening’s GOP debate, Nikki Haley calling Vivek Ramaswamy “scum” was one of the most memorable.

During the third Republican debate, moderators asked candidates how they would approach handling security concerns associated with China and TikTok – a topic that candidates had sparred over in previous debates.

When Ms Haley said the app was detrimental, Mr Ramaswamy called out her daughter.

Thursday 9 November 2023 06:30 , Oliver O'Connell

GOP candidates urge Israel escalation and US attacks on Iran

Thursday 9 November 2023 06:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Shortly before the candidates took the stage for the third Republican primary debate in Miami on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced that US fighter jets struck a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups, the latest sign of the tense security situation in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Once the spotlights came on, the GOP candidates called for a further ratcheting up of military operations, urging Israel to annihilate Hamas and the US military to directly attack Iran.

Thursday 9 November 2023 05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Top DeSantis donor thinks Trump will win

Thursday 9 November 2023 05:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The biggest donor to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis thinks former President Donald Trump will win the GOP primary.

Robert Bigelow told the Financial Times that Mr Trump “is too strong” and that the ex-president “has the momentum, the inertia, to beat him”.

Mr Bigelow called Mr Trump a “bull” while Mr DeSantis is “dinner”.

GOP mudslinging and the battle for second place: Five takeaways

Thursday 9 November 2023 04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The third Republican primary debate was an ugly slugfest reminiscent of the earliest Trump debates of 2015 — except the former president wasn’t even there.

A group of five candidates, minus their party’s frontrunner, appeared onstage Wednesday evening in Miami for what was billed as a presidential debate but in the end may have just been an exercise in futility, given the continued dominance of Donald Trump in every available poll of the GOP primary.

What transpired over two hours was a slugfest that served as a reminder of what Mr Trump has done to this party, and raised the question of whether his shadow will loom over Republicans long after he fades from relevance.

Let’s look at the main takeaways from Wednesday’s showdown:

GOP mudslinging and the battle for second place: Five takeaways from debate

Anger as Ramaswamy seems to call Jewish Ukraine leader Zelensky ‘Nazi’

Thursday 9 November 2023 04:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Businessman and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on Wednesday to call Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, a “Nazi” during the latest GOP presidential debate.

During a line of comments in which the Republican argued Ukraine is anti-democratic and undeserving of US aid, Mr Ramaswamy claimed, “It has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks, the comedian in cargo pants, a man called Zelensky. That is not democratic.”

The entrepreneur may have stumbled over his words and actually been speaking about a separate person as a “Nazi.”

With the candidates heading to the spin room, who won the debate?

Thursday 9 November 2023 03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican presidential candidates descended on Miami for a debate on Wednesday – and the third one without former president Donald Trump sharing the stage.

All of the Republican candidates continue to trail behind the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted former president. Still, some of the sharpest exchanges took place when discussing foreign policy, the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s incursion into Ukraine and China’s rising influence. Many of the Republican presidential candidates once again attacked Vivek Ramaswamy as the millennial businessman came out swinging.

Closing statements

Thursday 9 November 2023 02:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Scott: We need a great reawakening and “turn from victimhood to victory, stop kneeling in protest and kneel in prayer”.

Christie: I will open up my heart to every American as president.

Ramaswamy: We are at war with those who don’t like our founding principles and a fringe minority. He then tells the Democrats to end the Biden candidacy which he calls a lie and put up their real candidate suggesting Michelle Obama or Gavin Newsom.

Haley: A strong America doesn’t start wars, a strong America prevents wars. We cannot do that with politicians from the 20th Century, we need politicians from the 21st Century.

DeSantis: I’m doing this for you. I delivered on all my promises for Florida and will do the same for the US as president.

Ramaswamy ends his closing statement with a conspiracy theory about Joe Biden not really being in charge and that Michelle Obama might step in and run for him pic.twitter.com/yOoEOzQhgh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

Abortion and last night’s election result

Thursday 9 November 2023 02:49 , Oliver O'Connell

What does last night’s election result mean for the Republican Party in regard to abortion?

DeSantis: I stand for a culture of life.

Haley: Pro-life but the focus needs to be on consensus because the states are deciding and there are areas in which there can be cooperation.

Scott: I want a 15-week limit on abortions.

Haley responds: Let’s see what we can agree on, but don’t make the American people you are going to push something on them when you don’t have the votes in the Senate to do what you are saying.

Ramaswamy: Sexual responsibility for men.

Christie: This is an issue to be decided in each state.

Nikki Haley restates her call for “consensus” on abortion bans and urges people to “stop the judgment,” garnering applause from the Republican crowd. pic.twitter.com/dCpPjYBUlY — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2023

New question: Southern border and fentanyl crisis

Thursday 9 November 2023 02:39 , Oliver O'Connell

Scott: If we want to deal with deaths from fentanyl, we need to deal with it at ports of entry and through the southern border.

Christie: Executive order to have National Guard partner with Customs and border agents at ports of entry and southern border. The country also needs to treat people with drug problems.

DeSantis: We’re going to shoot them stone-cold dead.

Haley: End all normal trade relations with China until the flow of fentanyl stops. Then attack cartels. Then deal with border, sanctuary cities, and move from catch and release to catch and deport. She agrees with Christie on the focus on mental health and addiction.

Ramaswamy: Use our own military to protect our own border and not fight foreign wars.

Biden campaign sees debate as ‘afterthought’ with focus on Trump

Thursday 9 November 2023 02:25 , Oliver O'Connell

The Biden campaign is focusing more on the Trump rally tonight — one staffer texted describing the GOP debate as an “afterthought” — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 9, 2023

Social security & entitlements

Thursday 9 November 2023 02:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikki Haley: Any candidate that tells you they're not going to take on entitlements is not being serious. She notes that Social Security will go bankrupt in 10 years and Medicare in eight. She lumps DeSantis in with "Trump, Biden and Pelosi" for not tackling reform.

Questioning turns to the economy

Thursday 9 November 2023 02:17 , Oliver O'Connell

After more than an hour, the first question about the economy is asked.

Scott called for more pipelines and domestic drilling and said he would sign the Keystone XL pipeline deal.

DeSantis wants to rip up every part of Bidenomics and throw it in the trash.

Ramaswamy wants to ramp up the supply of everything from energy to housing.

Haley: We need to beef up the middle class by eliminating the federal gas tax to help those in rural areas as well as going after earmarks, Covid fraud, and stop the expansion of the IRS.

“I’ll veto any spending bill that doesn’t go back to pre-Covid levels,” she says.

Watch: ‘Leave my daughter out of your voice ... You’re just scum'

Thursday 9 November 2023 02:09 , Oliver O'Connell

“Leave my daughter out of your voice ... You’re just scum.”



— Nikki Haley hits Vivek Ramaswamy after he brings up the fact that her daughter, like him, uses TikTok. pic.twitter.com/3CKUupHaD1 — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2023

New question: Would you ban TikTok?

Thursday 9 November 2023 02:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Christie: TikTok is not just spyware, it is polluting minds — the example of the last few weeks with antisemitic propaganda finding its way into the US. He says it will be banned in his first week in office. China blocks US social media.

DeSantis: Agrees and says he is also concerned about the effect on the minds of the young. He says it is part of a full spectrum approach to combating China.

Haley: Does not answer the question but decides to respond to an attack by DeSantis on China and investment in their respective state.

Ramaswamy: Attacks Haley over Chinese investment and then mentions her daughter using TikTok.

Haley: "Leave my daughter out of your voice ... you're just scum."

Watch: Candidates asked about military readiness and China

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:55 , Oliver O'Connell

... the look on DeSantis's face as Ramaswamy attacks him ... pic.twitter.com/b2pPrgf0Fn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

Trump outpacing GOP debate on Rumble

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:54 , Oliver O'Connell

As the GOP debate reaches its first break, former president Donald Trump is on stage in Hialeah, Florida, only a few miles from the action other five candidates for the Republican nomination.

On streaming service Rumble he is pulling in approximately 120,000 viewers, while the Republican debate just 70,000 — though it is also being broadcast on NBC, MSNBC and the network’s own streaming servcies.

Watch: Ramaswamy attacks Zelensky

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Answering a question on Ukraine funding, Vivek Ramaswamy seems to call Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “Nazi.” pic.twitter.com/Yy1l6k539V — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2023

New topic: Ukraine

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:42 , Oliver O'Connell

The question on support for Ukraine is first given to Scott who doesn’t directly say whether he would keep funding Ukraine or stop funding Ukraine and pivots to talking about the southern border.

Ramaswamy eagerly awaits his turn to answer and launches into an anti-Ukraine, anti-Zelensky screed, calling the Ukrainian president “a comedian in cargo shorts”.

Haley is up next and says Putin and Xi are salivating at the thought of someone like Ramaswamy getting into the White House.

Christie agrees with Haley and calls Ramaswamuy’s approach immature and say those that do not remember history will repeat it, reminding Americans that the last time the US turned away from a shooting war in Europe it bought them only a couple of years.

DeSantis dodges the Ukraine funding question by saying he won’t send US troops there (but will to the border) but won’t say whether he supports continuing to fund the war or not.

Questioning moves on to antisemitism

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:34 , Oliver O'Connell

Ramaswamy separates from the other candidates about antisemitism in colleges by arguing that punishing anti-Israel speech would be a slippery slope.

The other candidates argue that colleges need to act and punish anti-semitism and pro-Hamas speech.

DeSantis points out he was first to call for foreign students to be deported over antisemitism and mocks Joe Biden for his initiative to fight “so-called islamophobia”.

Christie says he combatted hate crimes against Jews and Muslims as US attorney in New Jersey during the Bush administration after 9/11.

"You must work with both sides ... but let us never have a false moral equivalence."

Haley compares antisemitism with racism and says: “If the KKK were doing this, every college president would be up in arms.”

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Vivek Ramaswamy goes after Nikki Haley and DeSantis over Middle East/foreign policy:

Do you want a leader from a different generation who's going to put this country first? Or do you want Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels? In this case we've got two of them on stage now.

And Haley fires back: "I'd first like to say they're 5-inch heels and I don't wear them unless you can run in them. ... The second thing I would say is I wear heels and they're not for a fashion statement. They're for ammunition."

Haley fires back at Ramaswamy pic.twitter.com/WadiJ0Ykqr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

Second question: Israel-Hamas war

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:19 , Oliver O'Connell

The candidates are asked what they would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

DeSantis and Haley: Finish the job.

Ramaswamy: I would go one further Israel has the right to defend itself - I would tell him to smoke the terrorists on his southern border and I would do the same on our southern border.

Scott: Wipe Hamas off of the map and the US should cut off the head of the snake and strike Iran.

Christie: America is here to preserve the state of Israel but Israeli intelligence failed and this requires more cooperation.

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Christie: I’ll say this about Donald Trump — Anybody who’s going to be spending the next year and a half of their life focusing on keeping themselves out of jail and courtrooms cannot lead this party or this country.

Scott: The truth of my life destroys the lies of the radical left and says he wants to restore our Christian values.

First question: Why should supporters of Donald Trump support you?

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:11 , Oliver O'Connell

DeSantis: Blames the elites in the country for current problems. “Donald Trump is a lot different guy than he was in 2016,” he says, however: “As we saw last night, I’m sick of Republicans losing. In Florida, I showed how it’s done.”

Ron DeSantis on Trump: "He should explain why he didn't drain the swamp. And he said Republicans were gonna get tired of winning — what we saw last night, I'm sick of Republicans losing." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 9, 2023

Haley: Donald Trump was the right president at the right time but that is not the case now.

Ramaswamy: We’ve become a party of losers. I will “yield my time to you he tells Ronna McDaniel if she’s willing to walk on stage and resign, before attacking the media and NBC for hosting the debate — This should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk.

"We've become a party of losers" -- Vivek Ramaswamy, who goes on to call for Ronna McDaniel's resignation and for Tucker Carlson, Elon, and Joe Rogan to moderate the debate. He then pivots to a full-frontal attack on Kristen Welker. Wow. pic.twitter.com/JaYbZy42IG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

Thursday 9 November 2023 01:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks before the candidates come on stage at the third Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election season (REUTERS)

What could bring Trump back to the debate stage?

Thursday 9 November 2023 00:59 , Oliver O'Connell

When asked what it would take for Mr Trump to return to the debate stage, Dr Thompson mentioned dropping polls and sky-high ratings for the debates as possible incentives.

“If you see a big jump for Haley, Scott, or DeSantis, and a big decline, measurable in the high single digits, that might be enough for him ... because he is very good at understanding the media ... that he needs to be a bigger part of the conversations that people are paying attention to,” he said.

“Another thing that might bring him back is record viewing ... if the numbers are off the charts for this debate, and seemed like they would follow suit for debate number four, he might come back for that,” he said, adding that “if something measurable happens for him in any one of his many pending legal cases, he might decide that he needs a bigger platform”.

Will Trump-stand-in Ramaswamy be sidelined?

Thursday 9 November 2023 00:45 , Gustaf Kilander

“I see him trying to” remain as a stand-in for Mr Trump “and kind of turning stuff up to 11,” Dr Thompson says of Mr Ramaswamy.

“I predict that he’ll be more marginalized in this debate, that the three candidates that I think have a puncher’s chance would be DeSantis, Haley and Scott, and that they will tend to focus their discussion on each other, marginalizing both Christie and Ramaswamy,” he adds.

“They see him as not a member of their club, which in many ways he is not,” Dr Thompson says of Mr Ramaswamy, who’s in his late 30s and has never held public office.

“He’s gotten attention by being loud, by saying incendiary things, and by being non-traditional, and so he’ll try more of that,” he adds, noting that his rivals “may try the good parenting approach – when your child’s having a tantrum, you kind of ignore them, and then all of a sudden, three minutes later you notice the tantrum is over”.

“By paying attention, you only magnify the effect of it,” he adds.

Christie: ‘Some men just want to watch the world burn’

Thursday 9 November 2023 00:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Christie has been waging what’s seen by many as a kamikaze campaign to take down Mr Trump, so far to no avail.

“I think Chris Christie just wants to watch the world burn ... he’s a bomb thrower. And I think he’s going to continue throwing bombs,” Dr Thompson says. “He’s going to accuse everyone on the stage of kind of kowtowing to Donald Trump, not being able to beat Donald Trump and he’ll continue to criticize Trump ... I predict more of the same from Christie.”

Dr Thompson adds that “it’s not impossible that the metrics for the fourth debate come out and Christie would be on the edge or maybe not able to meet them. So he might try something a little more radical in this debate, to bolster himself one last time so that you can stay in the following rounds”.

“He goes to these forums and gets booed, and he continues to take on Trump. And that’s his line,” Dr McKinney says. “To give him credit, I think this is what he fundamentally believes.”

Tim Scott: Does the GOP want a happy warrior?

Thursday 9 November 2023 00:15 , Gustaf Kilander

As many of the GOP’s most dedicated supporters, many of them backing Mr Trump, want nothing more than grievance politics and thrashing the left.

In that environment, Mr Scott is attempting to break through with soaring rhetoric and a happy warrior campaigning style. But the question is, does the GOP want that?

“People are voting against someone instead of for someone ... it really makes negativity important, because people want to hear why they want to be voting against the other person, instead of how great a candidate is,” Dr Thompson says.

“I’ll also say, though, that the fundamentals of American optimism may not have completely evaporated yet. We saw Trump really capitalize on grievance politics in 2016. And the country has been through hard things. But the country has always gone through hard things,” he adds.

He argues that the US has been an “optimistic nation” for a long time. “So I think that it’s technically a mistake to only stress the negative and that it’s possible that a candidate with an optimistic message, even today’s Republican Party could break through”.

Dr McKinney adds that “his issue positions and his narrative contains those elements” that are traditionally Republican.

“Nikki Haley has had some very useful responses to Tim Scott that have weakened Tim Scott’s appeal somewhat in terms of the effectiveness of his arguments and his lines of attack,” he notes.

VIDEO: Five Candidates to Face Off in Wednesday’s GOP Debate

Thursday 9 November 2023 00:00 , Gustaf Kilander

NBC co-hosting debate with rightwing media group

Wednesday 8 November 2023 23:30 , Gustaf Kilander

When hosting the debate, NBC News is working with the Salem Media Group, a conservative media group that one of its executives has said “bankrolled” a documentary about false 2020 election claims.

The group co-hosted four debates with CNN during the 2016 election. Since then, many of its top broadcasters on talk radio and podcasts have made increasingly aggressive and bizarre remarks about politicians and social issues, The Washington Post notes.

NBC now faces criticism for working with the group, despite that there may not have been an option not to do so if the network wished to host a GOP primary debate.

Salem was put forward to work with NBC on the debate by the Republican National Committee.

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, a Salem broadcaster, will be one of the moderators, but an NBC spokesperson said the network will have full editorial control.

Brian Rosenwald wrote a 2019 book outlining the history of talk radio. He told The Post that “this is a major mistake for NBC”.

“I think it really undermines their journalistic credibility,” he added.

The Independent has reached out to NBC for comment.

Will the DeSantis attacks on Trump keep coming?

Wednesday 8 November 2023 23:15 , Gustaf Kilander

Dr McKinney says that the Florida governor appears to be becoming more comfortable attacking Mr Trump as the campaign goes on.

After not going after the former president in the first debate, he “kind of dipped his toe in the water” in the second debate, arguing that Mr Trump is unelectable, an argument weakened by recent polling showing Mr Trump ahead of President Joe Biden.

Dr McKinney notes that Mr DeSantis’s debate performances “certainly have not helped him ... and some of that seems to be, although he’s been governor, his lack of preparation for the national stage”.

He adds that “we’ve seen several faux pas of campaign strategy and other things coming from the DeSantis campaign,” noting that he’s all over the place on attacking or not attacking Mr Trump.

“His debate performances and use of these debates have simply demonstrated there’s some awkwardness there” and a “lack of preparation – certainly not in any way as prepared as Nikki Haley,” he says.

On the other hand, Dr Thompson says Mr DeSantis’s “approach is consistent and doesn’t involve a ton of creativity. I don’t mean that negatively – he’s found something that works and he’s sticking to it.

“What’s working for him are his talking points about successes in Florida – MAGA conservatism will bring former Trump voters ... He’s taken a slightly more aggressive approach toward Donald Trump recently, but it’s always kind of toeing the line, remaining respectable.”

“He’s really looking to secure Trump voters and so he wants to do that in a way that is as effective as possible,” he adds.

‘I’ve never lost a race, I’m not going to start now,’ Haley says ahead debate

Wednesday 8 November 2023 23:00 , Gustaf Kilander

I've never lost a race, I'm not going to start now. pic.twitter.com/4ztR2c2iQU — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 8, 2023

Will Haley continue to take centre stage?

Wednesday 8 November 2023 22:45 , Gustaf Kilander

Dr Thompson says he mainly looking out for two things – can former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley “continue to perform incredibly well in the debates, creating distance between herself and the other candidates?”

The second is if her fellow South Carolinian, Senator Tim Scott “can really enter the fray, I expect there to be a lot of back and forth between [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis and Haley, and I’m wondering if it gives Scott a chance to shine in his kind of positive optimistic vision for the Republican Party”.

Dr McKinney says Ms Haley has placed herself in the last of three camps in the GOP primary – those attacking Mr Trump head-on, those staying away from criticising the former president at all, and those attempting to criticise Mr Trump without upsetting his base.

He adds that she “has smartly figured out” a way to “question Donald Trump, his presidential performance, his decisions”. She will attack Mr Trump, but only “on the policy and issue-level, where she gets into some details and has facts and figures, whether it’s domestic policy, whether its budget, whether it’s international foreign policy”.

“She stays away from the in-the-gutter, personal character attacks, and I think that strategy allows her to be seen” as an “adult in the room... she attacks him, but it is not the [former New Jersey Governor] Chris Christie attack,” Dr McKinney notes.

“I think Nikki Haley has performed very well, I don’t see any reason why we would expect any different ... Christie will continue to go after Trump and [biotech entrepreneur] Vivek [Ramaswamy] will continue to try to be Donald Trump on the stage ... I don’t see anything fundamentally changing,” he adds.

Jimmy Kimmel mocks ‘non-viable’ GOP debate candidates with Avengers jab

Wednesday 8 November 2023 22:30 , Martha McHardy

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave his review of five GOP presidential candidates he described as “non-viable” on Tuesday night, ahead of the third Republican primary debate.

The third GOP presidential debate is due to take place in Miami on Wednesday. So far, front-runner Donald Trump, who is currently embroiled in a civil fraud trial in New York, has not attended any of the primary debates.

The former president has indicated he sees no point in participating in the debates given his substantial lead over the other candidates in the polls.

He is not expected to attend the debate in Miami on Wednesday.

In his Tuesday night show, Mr Kimmel reviewed Mr Trump’s contenders, describing them as “non-viable”.