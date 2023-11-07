GOP contenders vying for Trump's chief rival take the stage in Miami this Wednesday.

Republican White House hopefuls not named Donald Trump will assemble in Miami this week for the third presidential primary debate.

A lot has changed with the political landscape since GOP contenders last got together in California, for what many agree was a difficult-to-watch discussion.

Israel was attacked by Hamas, sparking an escalating war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza that has put international affairs at the forefront of U.S. politics.

The situation has opened up a split in the Democratic Party between mainstream liberals and the activist left, which is further eroding President Joe Biden's support among key demographics.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, argues a point with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX Business Network and Univision, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

But don't forget House Republicans were engulfed in an ugly civil war of their own for weeks before new Speaker Mike Johnson, was voted in.

And the primary field itself has changed. Former Vice President Mike Pence decided to leave the 2024 race after failing to get out of the single-digit territory of the primary.

Many speculate more contenders could decide to drop out as Donald Trump, whose multiplying legal problems grow thornier by the day, continues to be the unquestionable top dog.

On Monday, the Republican National Committee announced the candidates that have met its criteria and would participate Wednesday in the third Republican primary debate: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Tim Scott.

What does each candidate need to do to break out?

Nikki Haley

If any Republican has seen a boost since the September debate, it is the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor.

Haley, the only woman in the 2024 race, has climbed in the polls and emerged as the likely new No. 2 in the GOP field. She has swelled in Iowa, for instance, where she is tied with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place.

Given how much the world stage has consumed the country, Washington and campaign trail, expect Haley's quick-witted acumen to seize the microphone when America's standing and role in the world comes up.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during the Seacoast Media Group and USA TODAY Network 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Town Hall Forum held in the historic Exeter Town Hall in Exeter, New Hampshire.

She will likely lean into those issues from a more hawkish worldview on the conservative side to showcase her expertise in a way that will distinguish herself from her opponents, including Trump, and importantly Biden.

During the presidential town halls in New Hampshire, hosted by USA TODAY, she rebuked Trump and Biden when asked about what the U.S. role should be in response to the attack on Israel.

"We all need to acknowledge that it is time for a new generation of leader," she said. "We have to leave the negativity, the chaos and the baggage of the past."

Ron DeSantis

Once thought of as Trump's chief rival, DeSantis can feel Haley breathing down his neck for the silver medal position in the primary.

Haley shot up to 11% among registered voters who plan to vote in GOP primaries or caucuses after being at 4% in the USA TODAY/Suffolk poll taken in June. That is just 1 percentage point behind the Florida governor, who tumbled from his 23% support four months ago.

DeSantis allies also took notice, and have begun escalating their attacks against the former governor. One such group released an ad targeting China's acquisition of land in South Carolina during Haley's tenure.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on October 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit features the top GOP presidential candidates who will face their first test on the road to the Republican nomination with the Iowa Caucuses on January 15, 2024.

But DeSantis has had some good fortune in the weeks since the last debate, such as being endorsed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is immensely popular in the Hawkeye State.

DeSantis will have to stiff arm Haley while also making the case that something has changed enough for him to be a serious threat to Trump.

In the days before the Miami debate, on his home turf, the governor's campaign for president released a spot that highlights his conservative accomplishments in Florida.

"A lot of leaders talk," DeSantis said in a Nov. 4 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I deliver."

Vivek Ramaswamy

The Ohio entrepreneur, who is running a Trump 2.0-styled campaign, had flirted with skipping Wednesday's debate, but it appears he will show up as the field thins.

Regardless, Ramaswamy's surge a few months ago that put him in the middle of the debate stage has brought a brighter spotlight and hotter scrutiny to the 38-year-old bio-tech engineer's views.

The result has been a downward trend in early states where Ramaswamy’s favorability is falling fast.

A Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll released in October shows people in Iowa who view him unfavorably leaped from 20% to 37%, while his favorability went up from 38% to 43%.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy greets former state Sen. Nancy Stiles of Hampton after speaking at the Seacoast Media Group and USA TODAY Network 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Town Hall Forum held in the historic Exeter Town Hall in Exeter, New Hampshire. The entrepreneur spoke to prospective New Hampshire voters about issues during the hour-long forum.

CNN did a survey in South Carolina, and it found 60% of likely primary voters there have ruled out considering Ramaswamy altogether.

The biggest challenge for Ramaswamy, whose ideas and rhetoric might excite some in the GOP base, will be showing a more personal side that can close that likability gap with those same voters.

Chris Christie

Polling shows Chris Christie is one of the most disliked GOP contenders, but the former New Jersey governor continues to predict that Trump's legal troubles will spell doom in the 2024 general election.

"This is deadly. It's done," Christie said amid reports former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is cooperating with federal prosecutors in the 2020 election theft case.

"He's going to be convicted. It's over."

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on October 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit features the top GOP presidential candidates who will face their first test on the road to the Republican nomination with the Iowa Caucuses on January 15, 2024.

But Christie's campaign may end first as survey after survey shows little gain where it matters. A whopping 71% of South Carolina voters have ruled out supporting him, according to a CNN poll.

Other than occasional headlines about jousting with Trump supporters at different events and personal insults between the two via the media, Christie has been deprived of what his campaign needs the most – a direct confrontation on stage with the former president.

Tim Scott

Mainstream Republicans had high hopes for Sen. Tim Scott, who has struggled to keep the nation's attention with his sunshine conservatism.

The Scott campaign has sputtered in recent weeks as super PAC allies cancelled much of their fall TV ad spending ahead of the Iowa caucus saying in a memo it won't waste money when, "the electorate isn’t focused or ready for a Trump alternative."

In response, the senator's team announced they are going "all in" on Iowa, which is a risky but perhaps necessary move.

GOP presidential candidate South Carolina Senator Tim Scott talks on-on-one with voters after a town hall in Le Mars, Iowa. Scott took 15 questions from the crowd and press and then stayed after to meet voters.

Expect Scott to talk heavily about taking a strong, conservative stand on divisive issues, such as the growing protests calling for a cease-fire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war. He has repeatedly called out rising incidents of antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack.

"So hear me clearly, if you are a university that tolerates antisemitic hate, you should kiss your federal funding goodbye," Scott said.

