GOP congressman says he wants to indict Jill Biden ‘for being so cruel to her husband’

(REUTERS)

North Carolina Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn, the youngest member of Congress, has said that first lady Jill Biden should be called out “for being so cruel to her husband” President Joe Biden, whom the GOP lawmaker claimed was “mentally unstable”.

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo argued that Mr Biden has “has lost control of the pandemic”, mentioning border crossings by unvaccinated migrants.

Mr Salcedo asked Mr Cawthorn, 25, if congressional Republicans should “hold Biden accountable” for supposedly “putting America in reverse” when it comes to the pandemic.

“You know, I would love to have a congressional inquiry to understand exactly what Joe Biden’s reasoning is, but unfortunately I don’t think he could find his way to Congress,” Mr Cawthorn said to laughter from Mr Salcedo.

“I’m talking from a very objective standpoint here. I think we should indict Jill Biden, I’m not saying indict in terms of criminal, but I’m saying that we should call her out for being so cruel to her husband,” Mr Cawthorn added.

“The man is clearly mentally unstable. He’s having some form of degradation of his mind,” he said, providing no evidence for his claims.

“And they are putting him up there to be assaulted by the greatest debater the country has to go against him,” Mr Cawthorn said without clarifying who “the greatest debater” was.

“And right now, his mind simply cannot handle it,” Mr Cawthorn added. The youngest member of Congress then went on to suggest that Mr Biden isn’t the one in charge of the country.

“You know, as much as I’d love to question Joe Biden, I really want to question whoever is really calling the shots right now, because I don’t think Congress or the American people truly know who’s behind the scenes pulling the strings of Joe Biden,” he said, without providing any evidence for his claim that Mr Biden isn’t leading the nation.

Republicans have previously pushed the unproven narrative that Mr Biden is not in good mental shape.

Story continues

Last month, 14 Republicans signed a letter calling on the president to take a cognitive test. The effort was led by former White House physician Ronny Jackson, now a Republican US representative from Texas.

Mr Jackson called for the test again on Wednesday. “I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on,” Mr Jackson told Fox News, concerning Mr Biden. “You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behaviour and see there’s something concerning happening.”

“I’m just asking them, when you do the physical exam, include the cognitive assessment,” he added. “As far as I’m concerned the standard precedent has been set and they need to follow and do the same.”

Former President Donald Trump has been mocked for frequently bragging about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) that he took in 2018.

The test doesn’t measure intelligence but instead is meant to show if a person is going through a cognitive decline.

“The fact that anybody gets a perfect score on the MoCA suggests that they are not having changes in cognitive function associated with early signs of dementia,” Dr Paul Appelbaum, a Columbia University psychiatrist, told Newsweek.

“It can be very reassuring in that regard. But it’s important to recognize that that’s all it tells you,” Dr Appelbaum said.

Read More

Madison Cawthorn says Biden plan for door-to-door vaccine info could lead to Bibles and guns being confiscated

Madison Cawthorn accused of being ‘juvenile’ in response to Cheney removal

Multiple women accuse GOP’s Madison Cawthorn of sexual harassment