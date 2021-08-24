GOP claims some NC teachers are ‘abusing’ their profession to indoctrinate students

Some North Carolina teachers are misusing their position to indoctrinate and influence students, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson claimed in a report he released Tuesday.

The “Indoctrination in North Carolina Public Education Report” comes as Robinson and other state Republican leaders are trying to pass legislation that would put new rules on how schools teach about race and racism.. GOP leaders say the report, which they insisted is not meant to be a teacher witch hunt, shows that there’s a need to pass legislation targeted at regulating what’s taught in schools.

“This is an attempt to stop the abuse of the teaching profession by a few who are using the profession to put undue pressure on young minds to accept their way of thinking,” Robinson said at a news conference Tuesday. “That’s what it is. It is not an attack on teachers. The overwhelming majority of our teachers are hardworking folks who do a fantastic job every day.”

Robinson presented his report Tuesday to the Senate Education Committee, which is considering a bill that would prevent schools from “promoting” Critical Race Theory. Supporters say House Bill 324 will prevent indoctrination, but critics say it will have a chilling effect that causes teachers to whitewash the teaching of history.

Task force collected complaints

For months, Robinson has publicly charged that teachers are using their classrooms to discriminate against conservative views. In March, Robinson announced he was creating a task force to collect complaints from parents, teachers and students.

The report received more than 500 submissions. Some of the examples Robinson said the task force found included:

▪ Wake County fourth-grade students read the book “George,” in which he said the main character questions his own sexual identity and talks about removing his genitalia.

▪ The Governor’s School used a “flying gender unicorn” graphic to ask questions about their sexual identity and who they are attracted to. The Governor’s School is a summer program for some of the state’s brightest high school students.

Story continues

▪ A Catawba County school assignment asked about xenophobia with as an example sentence said that Donald Trump could be said to be xenophobic.

“In reading this report, it’s clear that some have used their personal and political beliefs to influence students rather than to educate them,” State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, a Republican, said at the press conference.

But Charlotte-Mecklenburg teacher Justin Parmenter says the complaints he got from the task force as part of a public records request were “dominated by white racial resentment.”

“These submissions include recommendations to cancel Black History Month, pleas to stop making white students feel guilty by teaching so much about slavery — which one individual remarked ‘is getting old’ — and suggestions to end hiring practices aimed at increasing diversity of school staff,” Parmenter wrote in a July blog post.

GOP targets Critical Race Theory

Republicans at the state and national level have filed bills targeting Critical Race Theory.

Critical Race Theory, according to the UNC-Chapel Hill history department, is a “scholarly framework that describes how race, class, gender, and sexuality organize American life.” Critics argue that it promotes Marxist and anti-American concepts,

School districts have denied teaching Critical Race Theory. But Senate leader Phil Berger has said that teachers are teaching it.

House Bill 324 was passed by the state House in May on a party-line vote.

The version modified by the Senate has 13 things that it says schools shouldn’t promote, including that particular privileges should be ascribed to a race or sex. The language comes amid complaints from conservatives about schools teaching about white privilege and how it has impacted people of color.

Other things that the bill says can’t be promoted include:

▪ ”Any individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress..”

▪ “The United States government should be violently overthrown.”

▪ “The United States was created by members of a particular race or sex for the purpose of oppressing members of another race or sex.”

▪ “The rule of law does not exist, but instead is a series of power relationships and struggles among racial or other groups.”

The bill defines “promote” as “compelling students, teachers, administrators, or other school employees to affirm or profess belief in the concepts” listed in the legislation.