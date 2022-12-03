GOP Chairwoman Condemns Antisemitism, But Twitter Users Are Skeptical

David Moye
·2 min read
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel insisted there is no place in the Republican Party for antisemitism, as recently demonstrated by Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, but many Twitter users were skeptical.

Very skeptical.

McDaniel took to Twitter on Thursday to declare Ye’s recent pro-Hitler remarks “abhorrent” while claiming, “There is no place for Kanye, Fuentes, or their views inside the Republican Party.”

However, many Twitter users weren’t impressed with her tweet for a variety of reasons, but especially because she didn’t condemn former President Donald Trump for recently hosting Ye and Fuentes at Mar-A-Lago.

Other people noted that it took an unreasonably long time before McDaniel posted the condemnation.

Others had questions about what, if any, steps McDaniel would take to rid her party of antisemitic members.

