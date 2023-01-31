GOP Chair Wants to Probe PPP Program—He Might Start at Home

Roger Sollenberger
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

New House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has vowed to use his position to investigate “waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement” in federal COVID loans. But if that’s the case, he might actually find himself looking into his own role in that program—as well as his brother’s.

In 2020, Comer, a critic of government spending, co-sponsored legislation that would essentially automatically forgive COVID Paycheck Protection Program loans of $150,000 or less. After the bill passed, Comer’s brother, Chad, received about $12,000 in PPP loans at the address of a farm he appears to have co-owned with the congressman, listing one employee, according to federal data. Rep. Comer was formerly on the board of the bank that secured his brother’s loan, which has been forgiven in full, plus interest, according to ProPublica data.

Comer’s office did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Kyle Herrig, executive director of the left-leaning Congressional Integrity Project, told The Daily Beast in a statement that Comer had “padded his brother’s pockets” and should start his investigation by “looking in the mirror.”

House Oversight Chair Promises Newsmax He’ll Investigate DirecTV

“While Chairman Comer has made clear that orchestrating political attacks on Joe Biden’s family is his top priority, his own family benefitted from PPP loans while spending lavishly on luxuries like NFL season tickets. If Comer is looking for evidence of waste, fraud, and abuse in pandemic aid programs, he should start by looking in the mirror,” the statement said. “The PPP reporting guidelines he helped relax padded his brother’s pockets. Instead of spending all his time pushing partisan smears, Chair Comer should focus on the priorities the American people care about, like reducing costs.”

In November, Comer told NBC’s Meet the Press that “there have been hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars, wasted over the past three years, so that spans two administrations, in the name of COVID.”

“We want to have hearings on that,” he continued, singling out “the fraudulent PPP loan funds” and “some of this money that’s being spent for state and local governments in the COVID stimulus money.”

But Comer’s fiscal hawkishness led him to introduce a pair of bills which, had they passed, may have weakened regulatory oversight of COVID programs. They include a ban on increased compliance costs during the pandemic, and a bill allowing the president to suspend agency enforcement of any rule that would “unreasonably inhibit” small business recovery.

“We know there are hundreds of billions of dollars that were wasted in the unemployment insurance extensions and the stimulus funds and the PPP loan funds,” Comer told Fox News earlier this month.

In October 2020, Comer joined dozens of Republican and Democratic House colleagues to co-sponsor legislation that would nearly automatically forgive PPP loans under $150,000. That December, Comer voted for the $900 billion COVID stimulus bill, which contained a provision that shielded banks and other lenders from enforcement action related to those loans.

The next month, Chad Comer received $11,853.97 in PPP loans, for a farm located in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee. According to ProPublica data, the loan application listed one employee. The lender—South Central Bank—is also home to a farm bank account that James Comer lists on his 2021 financial disclosure. James Comer was on South Central Bank’s board of directors for 12 years.

Alleged Fraudster Spent PPP Loan on French Bulldogs: Feds

That same financial disclosure shows that James Comer co-owns farmland in Red Boiling Springs. He also claims to have bought out his brother’s stake in farm property there that same year, which the disclosure valued between $15,001 and $50,000.

(Chad Comer also appears to have held a pair of Tennessee Titans season tickets in 2021, the same year he got the PPP loan. He posted a number of gameday photos from the 2021-2022 season on his public Twitter account.)

In November 2021, Chad Comer shared on Facebook that his tickets were premium, located in the lower level. The Titans’ virtual stadium tour pegs their combined value at nearly $3,000—about a quarter of what he received in PPP money that year. (A Titans media representative did not reply to The Daily Beast’s questions for this report.)

In a press conference one year later, James Comer chided President Biden’s brother, Jim, for using the family name “to enrich himself” with loans he did not repay.

“The Biden Administration has answered none of our requests for information regarding the Biden family or the financial transactions that they engaged in,” Comer said at the time.

The $800 billion PPP loan initiative has seen praise from both sides of the aisle, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called it “a bipartisan slam dunk.” But those conclusions are widely disputed among economists. For instance, The New York Times reported in 2021 that while economists with the Treasury Department believe the program may have saved up to 19 million jobs, many academics say the true number is exponentially lower, with one economist pegging the number between 1.4 million and 3.2 million.

House Oversight Chairman Asks Secret Service for Wilmington Visitor Logs

“A very large chunk of the benefit went to a very small share of the firms, and those were probably the firms least in need,” M.I.T. economist Dave Autor told the Times.

The program has also met with harsh criticism for its lack of effective oversight, which made the loans appealing to fraudsters. Last December, the Secret Service said that criminals had made off with more than $100 billion in COVID relief funds, including a large chunk of PPP money. The Justice Department has issued a slew of indictments related to the program. Within just the last week, federal prosecutors indicted an Atlanta-area promoter and sentenced two people in connection to PPP fraud, including a New York woman who bilked the government out of $9.2 million.

In that context, Comer’s larger point that the PPP program needs review would appear to carry significant merit.

NPR reported in October that despite, or in some cases perhaps because of, the lack of regulatory guardrails, about 91 percent of PPP loans have been already forgiven. The report referenced a University of Texas study which estimated that of the approximate 11.4 million loans awarded, about 1.4 million—10 percent—bore signs of fraud.

The Small Business Administration, which ran the program, disputed the finding, but an official told NPR that SBA auditors had conducted manual reviews of only about 215,000 loans. Of those, about 21,000 were denied forgiveness.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Wizards end 22-game skid in San Antonio, beat Spurs 127-106

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points and the Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and nine rebounds after a fast start for the Wizards, who had last won here on Dec. 11, 1999. Washington has won six straight for its longest winning streak since a six-game run in 2015. Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Jeremy Sochan added 17 and Zach Collins h

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly's first goal of the season stood up as the winner for Toronto in the Maple Leafs' 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Michael Bunting, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (31-12-8). Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves in his sixth straight start — and seventh consecutive appearance. Nicklas Backstrom replied for Washington (26-20-6). Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 20 sho

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Burrow, Bengals falter but should stay among AFC contenders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have another fantastic finish left in them. That had been the specialty of a talented team with a generational quarterback who could find creative ways to win games. The Bengals were supremely confident after winning 10 in a row heading into the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team they had beaten three times in the past 13 months, including in the AFC title game last year. But too many mistakes doomed the Ben

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers didn’t leave anything in the tank before their all-star break hiatus. Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. “I thought we responded really well after a tight game against Columbus (Wednesday) where we only got one point against them (3-2 overtime loss),” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “I thought we played well an

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream the games all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens are in Ottawa to face the Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers hosting Chicago at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below. Clic