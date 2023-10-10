GOP candidates meet with voters at Exeter Town Hall presidential forums: Watch live

A series of town hall forums presented by USA TODAY, the USA TODAY Network and Seacoastonline for Republican presidential hopefuls are set to take place in Exeter, New Hampshire this week.

The forums will take place at Exeter Town Hall, where many former presidents, including Donald Trump and Barack Obama, have campaigned. The forums are scheduled to take place Oct. 10-15.

Exeter Town Hall has the distinction of being the only location remaining in New Hampshire where Abraham Lincoln spoke in 1860, just months before launching his presidential campaign.

Voters who attend will have a chance to directly ask candidates the questions on their mind and receive in-person responses.

Watch the Exeter Town Hall livestream here

The town hall forums will be streamed on USA TODAY and on USA TODAY Network outlets including Seacoastonline.com, Portsmouth Herald, Hampton Union, Foster's Daily Democrat and Exeter News-Letter.

Which GOP candidates are participating in the Exeter Town Hall?

The five candidates that have committed to meeting with voters are Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Doug Burgum, Mike Pence and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Exeter Town Hall schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Exeter Town Hall forums this week. All times are Eastern.

Asa Hutchinson: Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.

Nikki Haley: Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Doug Burgum: Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

Mike Pence: Friday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

How do the Exeter Town Hall forums work?

The forums are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. At the start of the forums, candidates make their brief opening remarks before proceeding to answer questions from the audience and engage in a meaningful dialogue about various issues.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Exeter Town Hall Republican presidential forums: Watch live