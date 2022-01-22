GOP Blames Biden for Russian Aggression. Don’t Forget About Trump.

Shannon Vavra
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/Getty

As Russian President Vladimir Putin lays the groundwork for an invasion into Ukraine, Republicans in Congress have been laying the groundwork to blame President Joe Biden for failing to prevent an attack.

But it’s former President Donald Trump, recently retired military officials and diplomats told The Daily Beast, who may bear more responsibility for the looming crisis with Russia than Biden.

Trump, whose relationship with Russia has been famously complicated, pushed back on providing aid to Ukraine in 2017. Trump was reportedly resistant to providing the security aid, in part, because he wanted Ukraine to pay the United States back. That year, Putin made his case to Trump during a 2017 meeting that Russia had sovereignty claims over Ukraine.

Trump has also parroted and played into Putin’s rhetorical arguments on territorial expansion. Trump told world leaders during a private dinner in 2018 that Crimea—the peninsula of land in the Black Sea between Russia and Ukraine that Russia annexed by force in 2014—actually did belong to Russia because everyone there speaks Russian.

Biden Predicts Russia Will ‘Move In’ on Ukraine

In a more hard power sense, Trump also withheld military aid to Ukraine in 2019, conditioning the aid on a political “favor.” In withholding the funds, which had been appropriated by Congress for security assistance to Ukraine, the Trump administration violated the law, the Government Accountability Office later determined.

During the infamous July 2019 phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, Zelensky was still asking for Javelin anti-tank weapons. And while Trump held the security aid back, Ukraine became more susceptible. Ukraine was deprived of weapons, artillery, training, and advisers, leaving them weak and in the lurch. Ukrainian soldiers eventually began resorting to stuffing straw in empty uniforms and carrying around logs to make it seem like they had anti-tank missiles on their shoulders, The New York Times reported in 2019.

Even when Trump eventually relented and did provide aid, he made it conditional that the equipment not be used for war.

The delays in supplying Ukraine with top military equipment—as well as Trump’s overall dismissiveness of the security realities on the ground in Ukraine—has had lasting consequences, strengthening the Kremlin’s resolve to take further action in Ukraine today, according to Gen. Ben Hodges, the former commander of U.S. Army forces in Europe.

”He absolutely did not appreciate and understand the significance of what was happening,” Hodges said of Trump. “And that’s what I think was most valuable to the Kremlin is that they see the American government didn’t appreciate or understand or frankly even care that much in that administration what was going on.”

Hodges told The Daily Beast that Trump’s disregard emboldened Putin and caused damage that’s now ratcheting tensions up.

While the political blowback of any bloodshed or catastrophe in Ukraine in the coming weeks will no doubt fall on Biden—tanking his approval ratings further just as the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan did—it is the lingering rot from the Trump administration that created much of the conditions ripe for an attack.

Pro-Russia Agent Accused of Wreaking Havoc in Ukraine as NATO Talks Deadlock

“There is no comparison to President Trump and President Biden when it comes to Putin—one showers him with compliments and one calls him what he is: a killer,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), who led a trip of senators to Ukraine in recent days, told The Daily Beast.

Hodges agreed that Biden had taken a considerably different—and considerably better—approach to Putin and Zelensky.

”It is ridiculous for anybody to say that somehow the Trump administration was better on Ukraine or better on Russia than the current administration,” said Hodges, who also previously served as the head of NATO’s Allied Land Command.

Of course, Republicans see the situation very differently. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has already laid the blame for an attack that hasn’t happened yet at Biden’s feet.

”It is a result of a year of Joe Biden’s impotence and incompetence towards Russia in particular and in foreign policy more generally,” Cotton said during a press conference this week, calling out decisions he thinks Biden has made, like when he was allegedly “looking the other way at the Colonial Pipeline hack.”

Even those off handed remarks reek of major revisionism. Russian hackers hit Colonial Pipeline with a ransomware attack last year, after which Biden responded by calling out Russian actors, warning the United States could respond with a cyberattack of its own against Russia—a marked departure from Trump, who frequently looked the other way at Russian cyber and information operations. Biden also told Putin himself to cut it out.

Crisis in Kazakhstan Halts Putin’s Ukraine Attack—for Now

But Republicans believe the developing crisis with Russia and Ukraine is proof that Biden has been soft.

“Many of my Democratic colleagues were quick to criticize President Trump, claiming that he didn’t do enough initially to push back harder on Russian aggression,” Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Wednesday. “And then now they realize how much more he did.”

But Steve Pifer, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said that’s just invented political garble.

”It’s just political BS if you have Republicans saying, ‘Well the Trump administration was tougher,’” Pifer told The Daily Beast. “There was a total disconnect between the administration and Trump. I’m not sure the way that Trump talked about Russia, I’m not sure he fully understood what his policy was.”

Still, Republicans have either forgotten or are recreating Trump’s role in the current standoff. Some are bizarrely blaming the Democrats’ legislative agenda for an impending invasion. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said the left’s “election takeover hysteria” had “overshadowed what’s happening right now between Russia and Ukraine.”

But there are lawmakers who are trying to avoid this kind of blame game to show a unified resolve against Russia. A bipartisan group of senators who went to Ukraine this past week have purposely been trying to avoid letting the Russia situation devolve into the familiar partisan lines.

Russia’s Cold War With Ukraine Is About To Heat Up

“That was the purpose of the trip, to have Republicans and Democrats there, showing Ukraine—showing Russia more importantly—that despite the sort of divisions you see in Washington between Republicans and Democrats on other issues, we’re going to be together,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who just returned from the trip, said on CNN Tuesday.

“We are all in agreement on the need to forge a path forward that imposes severe consequences on Putin if he acts out,” Shaheen also told The Daily Beast, emphasizing there is bipartisan agreement on that.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who went on the trip to Ukraine as well, stressed during a GOP press conference on Wednesday that lawmakers and the Biden administration were indeed unified.

Those messages are perhaps more important than many Republicans believe.

Bret Schafer—who, as the head of the information manipulation team at Alliance for Security Democracy, tracks Russian information operations—said Russian state media actually does pick up on this kind of partisan infighting in the United States.

”You do see this direct amplification when a senator essentially says Biden’s policies to Russia have backfired—that gets picked up,” Schafer told The Daily Beast. “Even if at times the statement is: ‘He’s been too weak on Russia,’ it’ll just get picked up.”

“What they’re looking for,” Schafer continued, “is a fractured response. The division is the key.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Chelsea

    Are you a fan of Chelsea? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • NBA at 75: Dr. J says players from many eras built league

    (EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Julius Erving, an NBA and ABA champion, is considered one of the greatest basketball players ever and one of the sport's finest ambassadors. He is an 11-time NBA All-Star and league MVP. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, the player known as “Dr. J" shares some of the experiences that provided him with the foundation to help lead the transformation of the league during the 1980s.) Those of us who played in the NBA in the 1980s definitely played

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense